7 Entertainment Stocks Amid COVID-19: Winner and Losers

The entertainment industry’s wins and woes.

With people stuck inside their homes thanks to coronavirus, consumers crave entertainment now more than ever. Luckily, there have never been so many streaming video services and high-quality television channels available for people to choose from, and social distancing has led to a surge in television and streaming viewership in recent weeks. But not every entertainment stock can be a winner. There are plenty of companies suffering while their usual customers stay at home. Here is a brief list of the winners and losers of the entertainment industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix (ticker: NFLX)

With everyone stuck at home, streaming services are having a moment, and Netflix is leading the pack. While the company is notoriously tight-lipped about viewership numbers, an announcement this week by AT&T (T) that it saw record levels of traffic for Netflix on its U.S. networks over the weekend is a strong indication that people are turning to the granddaddy of streaming services in their time of need. Analysts have high hopes for Netflix this quarter, boosting their guidance as the company’s stock remains steady while the rest of the market reels. And you know business must be good when a company has to reduce its own bandwidth across all of Europe in order to keep up with demand.

Disney (DIS)

Coronavirus has not been kind to Disney. The company has had to close its theme parks, sports have essentially disappeared from ESPN, and production has stalled for several movies and TV shows. On the other hand, Disney has taken this opportunity to pull big movies like “Frozen 2” from theaters early and put them onto Disney+, drawing more attention to its streaming platform. Its other streaming platform, Hulu, just had a banner year, ending last quarter with a 33% increase in total paid subscribers. And with Disney+ launching in Europe this week, there’s a strong likelihood that Disney may surpass the 10 million sign ups it enjoyed the first day the service debuted in the U.S.

AT&T (T)

AT&T has a foot in both traditional media and newer streaming services, and its earnings reflect both. The company reported a loss of nearly 1.2 million subscribers to its DirecTV and AT&T TV Now services last quarter, but increased revenue in both its Turner and HBO divisions, while Warner Bros. revenue declined 8%. But that decline was attributed to the price AT&T is paying to set up its new HBO Max service for success when it debuts in May, including purchasing the rights to the “Friends” television series for $425 million. In the meantime, HBO NOW has been the direct beneficiary of coronavirus quarantines — according to the company, time spent on the platform has increased 40% from its four-week average.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast is late to the streaming game — in fact, its streaming service, Peacock, won’t air its first show to the general public until mid-July. Comcast has closed its Universal theme parks and postponed the production of several movies thanks to coronavirus, but the real blow has been the loss of the Olympics, which NBC had the rights to broadcast in the US. NBC announced it set a record in Olympics ad sales of $1.25 billion in early March, and with the Olympics postponed it will have to renegotiate those deals. But what’s even worse is that when Peacock premiers it no longer has the Summer Games to draw new customers in, leaving Comcast a step behind the competition.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

It may pay to be the new kid on the block, and bringing people a huge catalog of beloved shows for free when they’re desperate for entertainment is a great way to gain ground on the competition. That’s exactly ViacomCBS’ plan with CBS All Access, which combines live TV, streaming sports, and a library of shows from Nickelodeon to Showtime in a service that’s free through April 23. The combined company reported its first earnings since the February merger, missing on revenue and earnings per share — but its streaming and digital revenue was up 60% year over year, and the number of streaming subscribers increased 56%. These are clear indications that the newly merged company has plenty of momentum as it enters the streaming market.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

It’s no surprise that as governments across the globe restrict people from gathering in large groups, the world’s biggest theater company has taken a terrible blow. Shares of AMC plummeted when the cinema operator closed all of its locations around the country, but they recovered a bit on the news that the National Association of Theater Operators was asking the U.S. government for a bailout for companies like AMC. That lifeline is still in the balance as shareholders are unsure what the future holds for AMC — which is a shame, given how well it performed in 2019. Last year, the company outperformed the industry in attendance per screen for the seventh straight quarter and admissions revenue per screen for the fourth consecutive quarter.

IMAX (IMAX)

Analysts believe that IMAX, out of all the theater operators suffering closures due to coronavirus, has the best chance of eventually rebounding to pre-coronavirus ticket sales. That is thanks to the value proposition of an IMAX theater, with its humongous screens, which make for a unique viewing experience that people may crave after being cooped up for so long. While that’s just speculation for now, in the meantime, IMAX enjoyed a strong 2019 with box-office revenue up 7% across 1,529 theaters. More importantly, IMAX reported a cash position of $109.5 million compared to only $18.2 million in debt, as well as $280 million in a revolving credit facility, which should help the company survive this crisis.

