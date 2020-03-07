7 Best Tax-Free Municipal Bond Funds

Line your pockets with municipal bonds. Municipal bonds, issued by government entities such as states and counties, enjoy a special…

Line your pockets with municipal bonds.

Municipal bonds, issued by government entities such as states and counties, enjoy a special place in the hearts of income investors for one simple reason — they let investors keep more cash. Municipal bonds are typically exempt from federal taxation, and if issued within your state, the interest will also be state tax exempt. An investor in the 24% federal tax bracket would need a nearly 4% yield in a normally taxed bond to get the same take-home yield as a 3% municipal bond. The best provide steady income and balance out a risky stock portfolio. Mark Marinella, fund manager at Capital Group, prefers “actively managed, long-term strategies.” As volatility roils the stock market, here are seven of the best municipal bond funds for tax-exempt income.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: SHM)

For investors seeking the stable price that comes from investing in short-term bonds, SHM offers one of the best mutual funds for credit quality. The fund provides exposure to the investment-grade, short-term, tax-exempt municipal bond market for a reasonable fee. The fund invests only in AAA- and AA-rated debt, which explains the relatively low yield. The current yield is 0.61%, down from its 12-month yield of 1.38%. Of course, as interest rates change, so will the bond fund’s return. The expense ratio is 0.20%.

Tax-Exempt Bond Fund of America (AFTEX)

This actively managed fund run by the Capital Group owns a mix of the best municipal bonds. AFTEX has an average tax-exempt yield to maturity of 2.9% and 5.2-year duration. The fund owns medium-quality tax-free bonds, which provides investors with a yield boost over funds wedded to the highest credit quality. With more than 1,300 issues, the fund is well diversified. The fund also avoids bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax. The average 10-year return was 4.15% tax exempt, while the current yield is 1.17%. The 0.54% expense ratio pays for the expertise of the fund managers.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST)

The MUST fund “is a thoughtfully diversified, cost-efficient core municipal bond ETF that combines active management expertise with a rules-based investment approach,” says Catherine Stienstra, head of municipal investments at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Boston. The new fund seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Municipal Bond Index. The fund uses a rules-based investment strategy across five municipal bond sectors. In 2019, MUST beat the category average by 1.55% and was in the top 7% of the 282 funds within its category. The current tax-exempt yield is 1.37%. The low 0.23% expense ratio is another benefit of this diversified municipal bond fund.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)

This fund offers a rich income stream and capital preservation while investing in a portfolio of levered tax-free municipal bonds. Due to the fund’s leverage, PMO may be riskier than other muni funds. The fund is currently selling at a -6.14% discount to net asset value. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the fund had a one-year return of 23.07% and average three-year tax-equivalent yield of 8.73%, based on the market price. The fund’s expense ratio is 0.52%. “Often the best time to buy municipal bonds is when there has been either a stock-market slump or else a default in a well-known state,” says Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO of True Contrarian. PMO generally emphasizes higher-quality municipal bonds and has below-average price fluctuations, Kaplan says.

iShares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

For investors who prefer a stable return of principal at maturity while enjoying the diversification of a fund, this defined maturity bond fund fits the bill. IBMK offers exposure to investment-grade muni bonds that mature in 2022. So, regardless of whether interest rates rise or fall, you’ll get a return of principal in 2022. As of March 10, the fund is selling at a -0.18% discount to NAV. The diversified fund owns 1,423 bonds. The current tax-exempt yield is 0.63%. The management fee is a low 0.18%. This fund is one of several defined maturity bond funds.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund A (NHMAX)

Among the best municipal bond funds is this high-yield, riskier choice. Appropriate for investors seeking monthly tax-exempt income, the NMAX mangers seek overlooked, higher-yielding and undervalued bonds. The fund invests in noninvestment-grade and unrated municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. NHMAX is best for risk-tolerant investors. This fund may charge a sales fee or load. The 12-month return, as of March 10, including the load is 10.55%. The tax-exempt 10-year average annual return is 7.75%. The expense ratio is 1.12%.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

This is one of the best tax-free bond ETFs due to its broad diversification and low expense ratio. The intermediate-term bond fund tracks the performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. VTEB provides exposure to the investment-grade U.S. bond market and combines income with high credit quality. This Vanguard bond fund owns more than 4,000 bonds. The fund is moderately volatile with a 52-week price range between $51 and $55. The recent interest rate decline has caused an increase in the fund’s share price. The fund’s average three-year return is 5.03% based upon its market price, a bit below the 5.16% benchmark return. The current tax-exempt yield is 1.23%. The expense ratio is the lowest of the list at 0.06%.

Best tax-free municipal bond funds:

— SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)

— Tax-Exempt Bond Fund of America (AFTEX)

— Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST)

— Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)

— iShares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

— Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund A (NHMAX)

— Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

More from U.S. News

Warren Buffett: Don’t Panic About Coronavirus

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

10 Best ETFs to Buy for 2020

7 Best Tax-Free Municipal Bond Funds originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/20: This article was published on a previous date and has been updated with new information.