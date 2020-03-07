7 Best Platforms for Alternative Investments

Looking for something out of the ordinary? When things get a little rough for the stock market, many people start…

When things get a little rough for the stock market, many people start looking for alternative investments that might not be correlated to the volatility. While there’s no way to completely avoid economic and market turmoil, there are ways to diversify your portfolio and add a little peace of mind. If you’re hoping to access alternative investment ideas, these platform mini-reviews might provide you with some ideas of where to turn if you want to add a little extra something to your portfolio.

Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet focuses on income-generating assets with low stock market correlation. Some of these assets are even backed by collateral. The main asset classes offered by Yieldstreet include marine, real estate and art. There are other asset classes available to investors as well, and Yieldstreet prides itself on offering opportunities to individuals that were only previously available to institutions. However, you must be an accredited investor to participate in Yieldstreet’s offerings.

Fundrise

For more of a focus on real estate, including access to multimillion-dollar projects, Fundrise can be a way to access investments you might not otherwise be able to afford. You can start with as little as $500 with Fundrise and own a small piece of different commercial developments, apartments and other real estate projects. There’s not a lot of customization until you grow your account balance, but it offers a decent place to start.

Artivest

Wishing you could invest in hedge funds and other alternative investments? Artivest offers access to the types of investments that are usually only available to a very rarified set. The minimums are lower, too. In addition to hedge funds, Artivest offers access to private equity funds and even real estate. However, even with the lower minimums, you might not be a “qualified” investor and may need to look elsewhere to access alternative investment ideas.

Masterworks.io

If you’re more interested in art investment, Masterworks might be able to help you own a piece of something unique — and potentially valuable in the long run. You can purchase “shares” in a painting for as little as $20. Additionally, the company is working on a secondary market, since right now you’re stuck with your portion of the painting until it sells and the profits are distributed. However, if you’ve ever wanted to add art to your portfolio, this is one way to do it for less.

Rally

What if art isn’t your thing? Maybe you prefer classic cars but don’t have the budget to buy an expensive and beautiful vehicle. Rally can help by allowing you to purchase “shares” of a car, starting at $50. The trading primarily happens in an app and feels very similar to making stock trades. However, it’s important to note that you aren’t trading stocks in the same way. Rally shares are less liquid and require you to “match” with someone when buying or selling.

Wefunder

Many people dream of investing in a startup and making it big. However, it can cost a lot to get in on the ground floor with the next big thing. Wefunder helps you put some of your capital to work in these companies, providing you with the chance to ride the wave if something takes off. You do have 48 hours to cancel an investment if you get cold feet, which can be a good thing if you think better of the situation.

Livestock Wealth

Everyone has to eat, right? With Livestock Wealth, you have the opportunity to buy a portion of a cow or some other farm asset and receive a return when the asset is sold. The prices and investments are in South African rands, as that’s where the company is based, but if you’re willing to pay the fee and manage currency exchange risk as well as other risks, this might be one way to add alternative investments to your portfolio.

What you need to know about alternative investments.

Before you get too excited about specialty finance and alternative investments, take a step back and consider your long-term investment goals and how these assets fit into your portfolio. While they can provide you with some degree of protection during a difficult market, they also come with their own risks. Some of the issues that might come with alternative investments include higher volatility, lower liquidity, down cycles that can last longer, complexity and less transparency. While the potential gains might outweigh these downsides, it’s important to know what you’re getting into. Carefully consider your needs and risk tolerance and limit the portion of your portfolio given over to alternative investments.

