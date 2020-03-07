7 Best Part-Time, Work From Home Jobs

These jobs provide remote work opportunities and flexible hours. Technology has made working from home a possibility for professionals in…

These jobs provide remote work opportunities and flexible hours.

Technology has made working from home a possibility for professionals in diverse industries. “Bandwidth has gotten so good nowadays that you can do just about anything at home that you can do in the office,” says Tim Tolan, CEO and managing partner for The Tolan Group, a member of the national recruiting firm Sanford Rose Associates.

Companies like Rosetta Stone, Intuit and UnitedHealth Group offer some employees the option to work remotely, according to the employment website Glassdoor. Plenty of other workers are creating their own jobs as independent contractors in their chosen field. While some jobs require full-time hours, there are also plenty of opportunities to work part time.

“We’re in this candidate-driven market,” Tolan says. That means in-demand workers can negotiate for remote work and flexible hours, which Tolan says is the term often used to indicate a desire for part-time employment.

The following occupations are seven of the best part-time, work from home jobs and illustrate how remote work is being embraced across industries.

Physician

Health care professionals hold many of the best jobs for 2020, and thanks to telemedicine, physicians can provide medical care on a part-time basis and from the comfort of their home. “It has the potential to change the health care system,” says Dr. Amit Phull, vice president of strategy and insight for Doximity, a networking service for doctors and other health care professionals.

Companies like Teladoc and American Well were early innovators in telemedicine, which allows physicians to consult with patients through video conferencing or other means. However, large health systems are increasingly embracing the practice, and online providers like HeyDoc! have entered the market as well. Phull says physicians are in demand for these services, are typically paid a competitive hourly rate and are allowed significant scheduling flexibility.

Read more about physicians.

Transcriptionist

Fast typists may find part-time, work from home opportunities as transcriptionists. Companies like GoTranscript and Rev hire remote workers to listen to audio and video recordings and accurately transcribe the words into a written document. Some companies like Rev also hire workers to caption videos.

No special equipment is needed for these jobs, other than a computer and internet connection. Workers are paid a fee that can range from 24 cents to 90 cents per audio minute, depending on the service provider. Those who provide captioning or foreign language subtitle services can earn more.

Another option is to proofread and edit the work of automated transcription services. “We work with an extensive network of professional transcribers who edit and review the transcripts that are generated by Verbit’s (artificial intelligence) technology,” says Tom Livne, CEO of Verbit, which offers smart transcription and real-time captioning solutions.

See a list of the best media jobs.

Customer Service Representative

At-home customer service jobs can be ideal for those who want the flexibility to work at various times throughout the week or take on additional, but brief, one- to two-hour supplemental shifts to fill pockets of free time, says Jeff Christofis, vice president and practice lead for KellyConnect, a program of staffing agency Kelly Services.

The work involves assisting customers across multiple channels including traditional phone support, online chat or SMS texting.

KellyConnect provides workers with all the equipment necessary and paid training, with customer service jobs starting at $14.50 per hour. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, customer service representatives received a median hourly wage of $16.23 in 2018. Christofis stresses these positions require a quiet and secure working environment free of distractions. “You can’t walk away randomly to attend to home duties,” he says.

Read more about customer service representatives.

Online Tutor or Teacher

Both part-time teaching and tutoring jobs can be found online. “The flexibility of teaching via the internet at my fingertips is amazing,” says Lindsey Nelson, who teaches engineering and science classes on Outschool, an online educational platform.

While Outschool specializes in live classes for children ages 3 to 18, other learning platforms, such as Udemy, focus on adult learning and allow educators to record lessons for students to watch at their convenience. Meanwhile, Varsity Tutors features a live learning platform and also allows for face-to-face tutoring sessions.

“Outschool encourages teachers to share topics they are passionate about so teachers do not need any formal teaching credentials,” Nelson says. Since sites like Outschool and Udemy allow teachers to create their own lessons and set their own prices, income potential can vary significantly. However, Outschool says its teachers can earn as much as $40 an hour. Those with more advanced education or teaching degrees may be able to earn more as educators at virtual schools or adjunct professors for online degree programs.

See a list of the best education jobs.

Lawyer

For those with the right background and expertise, legal work is surprisingly well-suited for remote work. “You can negotiate anything over email,” explains Sara Eng, vice president of legal partnerships for InCloudCounsel, a legal technology company. Lawyers who work from home often start in a firm to gain experience before transitioning to work through a service like InCloudCounsel or offer their services on a freelance basis.

Not everyone may be comfortable taking this career path though. “You have to be able to confidently make decisions,” Eng notes.

Income potential can vary significantly, depending on a person’s expertise and type of work. However, the BLS reports that attorneys earned a median hourly wage of $58.13 in 2018.

Read more about lawyers.

Publicist

Working as a publicist can be a good part-time job for someone who wants to work from home, according to Joanne Levine, president of Chicago-based Lekas & Levine Public Relations. “I work with a wide variety of clients, and I rarely need to see them in person,” she says.

The 30-year veteran of the public relations industry works three days a week and tries to wrap up by 3 p.m. each day, although she does monitor her email until the evening. When meetings are necessary, Levine travels to her client’s place of business.

Authors, speakers and financial planners are just a few of the professionals who may contract with a publicist, but jobs can also be found with small businesses and corporations. While professionals can use sites like Upwork and Fiverr to market their skills, Levine says she’s found some of her best clients by emailing them directly to offer services. Some public relations workers charge retainer fees while others prefer to bill hourly. The average hourly rate for publicists is $18, according to PayScale.

Read more about public relations specialists.

Web Developer or Designer

Creating and maintaining websites for clients is another job that can be done on a part-time basis from home. In fact, professionals in the field may find working remotely to be ideal. “This is due to a variety of elements, starting with the fact that a cerebral and creative job like coding requires the developer to get into a flow state, aka, in the zone,” says Rishon Blumberg, managing partner with 10x Management, an agency representing freelance developers and technology professionals.

Some companies hire remote developers and designers as employees while other professionals in the field prefer to work on a freelance basis. Blumberg says 80% of freelance engagements through 10x Management are for remote jobs while the remaining often combine online and on-site work. Developers may gain jobs through personal referrals, recruiting services or online marketplaces such as Toptal, which connects technology professionals to clients. Median hourly wages for web developers was $33.38 in 2018, according to the BLS.

Read more about web developers.

These are the best part-time, work from home jobs:

— Physician.

— Transcriptionist.

— Customer service representative.

— Online tutor or teacher.

— Lawyer.

— Publicist.

— Web developer or designer.

More from U.S. News

12 Best Part-Time Jobs to Pay the Bills

25 Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree

20 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

7 Best Part-Time, Work From Home Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/02/20: This story was published on a previous date and has been updated with new information.