6 Stocks That Rose Despite the Coronavirus Sell-Off

Amid the coronavirus-related selling on Wall Street, some companies have improbably managed not just to outperform the market by losing less than other stocks but to actually gain ground. Still, among larger companies, they’re few and far between. In the month ending on March 12 — the second day that the three main U.S. indexes followed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into bear market territory — only six stocks in the S&P 500 managed to rise in value. Here’s a deeper look at why investors were buying those stocks when they were selling everything else.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (ticker: COG)

The massive sell-off in oil helped Cabot gain more than 7%. Despite its name, the Houston-based company is a pure-play in natural gas, so there’s no pressure from falling oil prices. In fact, the opposite is true. With oil prices roughly half of what they were in January, producers have less incentive to pump crude, meaning there should be less natural gas produced as a byproduct. “Lower oil-directed activity will drive lower gas production, helping bolster natural gas prices,” says Noah Barrett, an analyst with Janus Henderson Investors. Barrett also says that concerns about debt are much lower for Cabot than for its average peer. The company also has low-cost assets, which have helped it be a survivor as record U.S. oil production has produced a glut of natural gas, he says.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

This Foster City, California-based biopharmaceutical company rose more than 1% over this period. GILD is well-positioned to develop a treatment for COVID-19, says Jay Jacobs, head of research and strategy at Global X ETFs, which includes Gilead in its Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM). Gilead late last month announced the start of two phase 3 clinical studies, tests of safety and effectiveness, primarily in Asian nations to evaluate the investigational medicine remdesivir in adults with COVID-19. Those are in addition to clinical trials in China and the United States. If the treatment eventually gets the “go ahead” for wider use, it could be a boon for Gilead’s sales, Jacobs says. Over the longer term, Jacobs likes the company because of its involvement in genomics, which he says is “the future of health care.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

New York-headquartered Regeneron has said it is working on developing antibodies that target the coronavirus and other pathogens including influenza. That has helped boost its shares more than 6%, Jacobs notes. Regeneron and Sanofi (SNY) are also exploring whether their arthritis drug Kevzara could work as a treatment for COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reports. Both Regeneron and Gilead are trying to repurpose existing drugs to see if they will work against COVID-19, a strategy that could bring treatments to market faster than trying to develop drugs from scratch, Jacobs says. “They’re directly linked to the COVID-19 crisis,” he says of the companies.

Kroger (KR)

This Cincinnati-based supermarket chain hawks consumer staples, one of the sectors least hit in the S&P 500. Still, the consumer staples sector fell over 10%. So it’s no small feat that Kroger managed to rise more than 1%. Consumer staples stocks — which in general tend to do better than more aggressive sectors in times when the economy struggles — have seen increased sales as people stock up their pantries in anticipation of hunkering down until the virus threat passes. But “this isn’t necessarily something that’s going to persist,” says Erin Lash, a director of consumer sector equity research at Morningstar. Once people have what they need, they don’t have to go to the store again for a while as they work their way through the staples they already have, Lash notes.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

This San Francisco-based real estate investment trust, known as a REIT, has managed to gain more than 1% because its focus is on data centers, which could be in greater demand as people stay home and download or stream video games and movies, says Lou Stanasolovich, CEO of Pittsburgh-based Legend Financial Advisors. Digital Realty shares may also be doing so well because the stock — which is in the comparatively safe real estate sector — is yielding considerably more than the safe-haven 10-year Treasury note. But over the long term, Stanasolovich says the company is “not a screaming ‘buy’ by any means.” He notes that analysts are projecting earnings per share that will only increase by 2.7% this year. Digital Realty also faces stiff competition, needs to drive its costs down and has a relatively high ratio of liabilities to capital expenditures, he says.

Newmont Corp. (NEM)

Although the coronavirus-sparked rally in gold prices has proved to be short-lived, at one point futures for the precious metal surpassed $1,700 per ounce as stocks sold off and investors fled to the perceived safety of bullion. That helped shares of Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Newmont, the world’s biggest gold-producing company, rise around 1%. But for those investors who want a purer safe-haven play, bullion itself is a more efficient purchase because it doesn’t have the operational concerns associated with the companies that mine the metal, notes Stanasolovich. And while analysts are expecting Newmont’s 2020 earnings per share to increase 52%, that is forecast to fall to 14% growth next year, he says.

