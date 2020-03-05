5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in March

One of the most popular ways to gauge investor sentiment in the market is to look at short-selling metrics, including…

One of the most popular ways to gauge investor sentiment in the market is to look at short-selling metrics, including short interest and daily borrow fees.

Short sellers profit when a stock’s share price goes down, so rising short interest is a sign that at least some traders are skeptical of a stock’s valuation, its balance sheet or even its long-term business model.

Traders also monitor short-selling metrics for signs of potential short squeezes. Short squeezes are large, volatile spikes in a stock’s share price that are triggered when short sellers are forced to buy shares of stock en masse to exit their positions.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky says there are two main ingredients in the recipe for a short squeeze — trading losses and high borrow fees. Since short-selling investors rely on borrowed shares to maintain their positions, they must pay interest-like fees on their borrowed shares.

Short sellers paying the highest fees to bet against certain stocks likely have the highest conviction that those stocks have near-term downside. However, the high costs associated with the short position also make these stocks prime candidates for a short squeeze.

Here are the five stocks with the highest borrow fees among stocks with at least $50 million in short interest:

— InMode (ticker: INMD)

— FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

— Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

— Revolve Group (RVLV)

— GTT Communications (GTT)

InMode (INMD)

InMode is an Israeli company that specializes in using radio frequency technology in minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. InMode shares are up 127% from its August 2019 initial public offering price. That trading rally included a 65% gain in November after the company reported 57% revenue growth and 87% increase in net income in its first quarterly report as a public company.

But despite the stock’s hot start to life on the Nasdaq, InMode’s short interest statistics suggest a great deal of investor skepticism. InMode has $126 million in short interest, roughly 23.9% of the stock’s entire float, or free-trading shares not held by institutions or inside investors. In addition, short sellers are paying a 78% borrow fee on their positions, among the highest rates of any of the stocks on this list.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy is a fuel cell power company that focuses on clean, efficient, affordable fuel cell solutions. The past year has been a roller coaster for FuelCell investors.

Although clean energy is widely considered to be a major long-term growth opportunity, FuelCell Energy shares are down more than 90% overall in the past three years.

A primary concern for the company is its financial health. Since it has not been consistently profitable, FuelCell Energy has relied heavily on debt to maintain its operations, heavily diluting investors by issuing shares of stock.

Traders holding a short position may be betting this pattern will continue in coming years, or they may believe FuelCell’s business model is simply not viable in the long term.

Regardless of the reason, FuelCell Energy has $65.3 million in short interest, and short sellers are paying a 78% borrow fee for their bearish bets. In fact, 15.9% of the company’s float is currently held by short sellers.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

After a brutal 2019, things have gone from bad to worse for Aurora Cannabis investors in 2020. The stock is down another 37% year-to-date, which is good news for Aurora short sellers.

Investors are hoping a new CEO and recently announced layoffs cutting its workforce by 10% will help get the company back on firm financial footing.

Unfortunately, Aurora continues to report heavy losses as the Canadian cannabis market has woefully underperformed expectations.

The good news for Aurora investors is that Dusaniwsky says the stock could potentially be a prime candidate for a short squeeze given its borrow fees are 69% and rising.

The only thing working against a short squeeze is that short sellers are making big profits as long as Aurora’s share price keeps dropping. Dusaniwsky says short sellers paid $175 million in stock borrow costs in 2019 and more than $22 million in the first six weeks of 2020 but still netted a $652 million profit in that stretch.

Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve is an e-commerce sales platform that targets millennial and Generation Z consumers by offering luxury apparel, footwear and accessories and marketing primarily via a network of 3,500 social media influencers.

Revolve is yet another underperforming IPO that has captured the attention of short sellers. The stock is down 15.5% from its June 2019 IPO price and 29.7% in the past six months.

The company’s first public earnings reports raised some concerns over potential slowing growth and falling margins.

IPOs also often face heavy selling pressure surrounding their lockup expiration dates, on which company insiders are first free to sell shares in the public market. That lockup expiration may also explain some of Revolve’s weakness.

Revolve has by far the highest short percent of float of any stock on this list, with an absurd 81.2% of the company’s free-trading stock being used by short-position traders. Those short sellers are also paying a 56.8% borrow fee, suggesting they see more downside ahead.

GTT Communications (GTT)

GTT Communications is an international telecommunications company and internet service provider. Unlike other stocks on this list, Dusaniwsky says, GTT may already be experiencing the beginnings of a short squeeze.

Despite broad market weakness, GTT shares are up 31% year-to-date with little fundamental justification for the move. In its most recent earnings report, the company reported a 6.4% decline in revenue and an adjusted earnings per share loss of 31 cents.

GTT has $192.6 million in short interest, and 35.1% of the stock’s float is held short. Short sellers are paying a 73% borrow fee on their positions and losing money hand-over-fist as the stock rallies.

In the past two weeks, while the overall market has tanked on coronavirus fears, GTT shares are up another 17.6%, and Dusniwsky says he witnessed significant short covering in February.

