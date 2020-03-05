5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in April

The past six weeks have been the best period for stock market short sellers in more than a decade. Short…

The past six weeks have been the best period for stock market short sellers in more than a decade. Short sellers are traders that sell borrowed shares of stock to make bets that its share price will drop rather than rise.

Typical investors attempt to find the highest-quality undervalued stocks to buy. Short sellers, on the other hand, scour the market for the exact opposite, often targeting stocks that are overvalued, companies that have troubled balance sheets and businesses in secular decline.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown has triggered a broad stock market sell-off, short sellers have made a killing in recent weeks as share prices have dropped.

But the worst of the economic downturn may still be ahead, and some companies may not survive the ordeal.

Short selling is an excellent way for investors to gauge market sentiment. Short sellers have been piling into stocks of any company that they believe might not survive the downturn or might still be overvalued given the bleak economic climate.

Here are five of the most shorted stocks since Feb. 19, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky:

— Visa (ticker: V)

— Morgan Stanley (MS)

— Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

— Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

— eBay (EBAY)

Visa (V)

Visa operates the world’s largest electronic payment network, including credit cards, debit cards and online payments. Visa shares are down just 19% in the past month, less than the overall 23.5% drop by the S&P 500.

Dusaniwsky says much of the short selling in Visa during the recent downturn was likely due to hedging and is not necessarily an indication of an underlying problem with the stock.

Still, Visa has more than $5.98 billion in short interest, more than any other stock on this list. Short sellers may be betting that the economic shutdown will keep consumers from swiping those Visa cards, at least for the time being. Since Feb. 19, Visa’s short interest is up $2.18 billion, more than twice as much as any other stock on this list.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest American investment banks. Big banks have gotten pounded so far in 2020, and Morgan Stanley shares are down 34.1% year-to-date.

One of the biggest problems for bank stocks has been falling interest rates and flattening yield curves. The Federal Reserve just issued two emergency interest rate cuts that essentially lowered the federal funds rate to zero. A lower-rate environment pressures banks’ net interest margins, the difference between the rates they charge on loans and the interest rates they pay on deposits.

Dusaniwsky says Morgan Stanley’s rise in short interest may also be due to traders concerned about market liquidity and volatility in the credit market, especially after the chaos during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

Morgan Stanley’s short interest has grown by $919.3 million since mid-February to $1.46 billion overall.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Since the successful November launch of Disney Plus, much of the analyst commentary related to Disney has been centered around its shift to an over-the-top streaming video model. But a large portion of Disney’s business is also tied to its theme parks, cruise lines and movie studios, all of which have been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disney’s short interest has increased by $915.6 million since Feb. 19 and now stands at $2.63 billion overall. Shares are down 28% in the past three months after hitting all-time highs in November following the streaming launch.

Short sellers may be betting that the COVID-19 shutdown will hurt Disney more than the market is anticipating, or they may simply be betting that the stock became overvalued following the Disney Plus launch.

The silver lining for Disney investors may be that more users around the world try out Disney Plus out of boredom while they are cooped up in their homes.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

Comcast is yet another big media stock that has captured the attention of short sellers. The stock is down 24.3% overall in the past month, and it’s easy to see why investors would be concerned.

Like Disney, Comcast has its Universal Studios theme park segment shut down completely through at least April 19. In addition, its theatrical movie cash flow has been cut off, and its highly anticipated “Fast & Furious 9” release date has been moved back an entire year to April 2021. In addition, analysts anticipate Comcast’s cable TV advertising revenue will take a major hit, especially while most major sporting events and the 2020 Olympics are postponed.

Unlike Disney, Comcast’s Peacock streaming service slated to launch later this year is not potentially benefiting from the COVID-19 economic shutdown. Comcast’s short interest is up $719.7 million and now stands at $3.62 billion overall.

eBay (EBAY)

At first glance, eBay may seem like a strange popular stock to short during the COVID-19 market downturn. Overall, e-commerce stocks have generally held up relatively well during the market downturn. Amazon.com ( AMZN) shares are down just 4.6% in the past month.

The problem with eBay may be twofold. First, its growth numbers are lagging its competitors significantly during a period in which competition is growing aggressively. Second, eBay may be an appealing hedge for investors that are buying Amazon stock on the COVID-19 dip.

Going long Amazon and short eBay has been a lucrative trade for investors. Over the past three years, Amazon shares are up 127%, while eBay shares are down 12%.

Whatever the reason, short sellers have been piling into eBay in recent weeks. The stock’s short interest is up by $664.7 million. In addition, the percentage of its free-trading shares held short, or short percent of float, is 6.9%, the highest among all five stocks mentioned.

