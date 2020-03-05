5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for April

Well, thank heavens that’s over. March was a horrendous month for the markets: The S&P 500 Index lost more than…

Well, thank heavens that’s over. March was a horrendous month for the markets: The S&P 500 Index lost more than 12% in the month alone, while for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, March marked the culmination of what would be the worst first-quarter performance in the storied benchmark’s 135-year history.

In a market like this, it can be tough to find bright spots. Still, there’s a reason Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest men, has been a net buyer of stocks every year since he first began investing as a preteen. The United States is a singular country, and betting on the U.S., for the long term, has proven very wise.

With more volatility almost certainly on the way, here are five of the best stocks to buy for April:

— Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ)

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

— British American Tobacco (BTI)

— Alibaba (BABA)

— Slack Technologies (WORK)

[SUBSCRIBE: Start Your Day With Investing Advice. Sign up for Invested. ]

Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is among U.S. News & World Report’s best blue-chip stocks to buy for 2020. It has been a bellwether of corporate America for more than a century. Not only do its diversified business lines (consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and medical devices) make it a cash cow, but with the coronavirus pandemic raging, JNJ is well-positioned to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

Specifically, JNJ recently announced it has a leading vaccine candidate for COVID-19, planning to begin phase 1 clinical trials in September. On an accelerated timeline, the company would be able to start rolling out its vaccine candidate for emergency uses in January 2021.

Johnson & Johnson’s 2.9% dividend is both well above the 10-year Treasury and sustainable.

While 2020 will be extremely tough for most companies, JNJ has a 57-year record of raising its dividend, and that will likely continue.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

If you’re more of a fan of spreading out your bets, diversifying and waiting patiently, a security like USMV should be right up your alley. Sure, it’s not technically a stock, but the USMV ETF trades just like one throughout the day.

[10 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10.]

Investing its assets in some of the lowest-volatility U.S. stocks around, USMV has a great long-term track record, over which it has outperformed the S&P 500 while actually taking less risk.

Despite the minimum volatility moniker, USMV is by no means immune to the extreme changes seen in the market today, so you’ll still need to be patient and remain focused on the long term in order for this pick to make sense. In fact, it sounds strange, but most of USMV’s outperformance is achieved largely during downturns.

USMV tends to make less money on the upside, but it loses far less on the downside than the market overall.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Tobacco is an almost recession-proof area. For better or worse, it has a sticky clientele. Brand loyalty is also strong in the industry, and with global brands like Camel, Pall Mall, Kool, Lucky Strike and Dunhill to its name, BTI simply will not see its business implode.

As one of April’s best stocks to buy, British American Tobacco now boasts a 7.9% dividend yield and trades at levels that were unthinkable just three years ago. A payout ratio of 65% means that payment should be relatively sustainable.

Looking back to China’s 2003 SARS outbreak, some encouraging lessons can be gleaned about this category in times like today. Sales of cigarettes and liquor fell when SARS hit the economy in the second quarter, but this was one of the areas enjoying the strongest rebound in the third quarter.

Bizarrely, one other reason to consider BTI right now is its newly announced effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves. If there’s any chance those efforts pan out, that should certainly be factored into the stock’s valuation.

Alibaba (BABA)

Next up is Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Some readers may hear “China” and want to run screaming, but doing so could have a detrimental impact on your portfolio. In fact, disregarding BABA for an S&P 500 or your average U.S. stock has been a major mistake thus far in 2020. Even though shares are down about 10% year to date, that pales in comparison with the S&P 500’s 23% year-to-date loss.

[READ: 15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020.]

As with its most direct equivalent in the U.S., Amazon ( AMZN), Alibaba’s business is actually built to handle a situation like this quite well, as quarantined Chinese citizens are forced to turn to the internet to make essential purchases. Alibaba’s extensive logistics network has never been more valuable than it is now.

With China primed to be one of the first major countries to start ramping back up economic activity, BABA looks like a solid long-term buy at today’s levels.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

Last but not least, workplace communication platform Slack rounds out this list of the best stocks to buy for April. Slack was already a growth stock when it went public last year, but in an age of quarantining and remote work, it’s custom-built to be one of the leaders in today’s transitional global economy.

While Zoom Video Communications ( ZM) has been touted as the premier stock for the new work-from-home economy, Slack doesn’t seem to have gotten its due share of respect. The company isn’t profitable just yet, so it’s certainly a more speculative play than any other stock on this list. That said, it would be shocking if Slack’s corporate subscription numbers didn’t skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s not clear Wall Street is fully appreciating that just yet.

More from U.S. News

Coronavirus Stocks: Companies Most Affected by the Outbreak

15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020

7 of the Best Bargain Stocks to Buy During Coronavirus Sell-Off

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for April originally appeared on usnews.com