5 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

Prospective MBA students who are unsure whether an MBA is worth pursuing may find reason for optimism if they take a look at MBA employment statistics.

The median starting salary for MBA graduates working at U.S. companies reached an all-time high in 2019, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council, a nonprofit coalition of graduate business schools commonly known as GMAC. The median inflation-adjusted base salary among 2019 graduates of MBA programs was $115,000, according to GMAC, and these recent MBA grads were better compensated than all of their predecessors.

MBA professors and alumni emphasize that an MBA degree is a marketable credential because it signifies that someone has the general management knowledge and skills necessary to oversee multiple departments within a business. Certain types of MBAs are especially valuable, such as degrees with concentrations or specializations in high-demand fields like health care or tech, according to experts.

In 2019, GMAC surveyed more than 1,200 employers worldwide and asked them about their intentions to hire MBA graduates. The five types of jobs these employers were most eager to place MBA graduates in were positions involving strategy and innovation, finance, business intelligence and analytics, marketing and consulting.

James Bailey, professor of leadership at the George Washington University School of Business in the District of Columbia, notes that the MBA grads who tend to receive the best job offers have technical expertise that can be applied in multiple business sectors and who simultaneously demonstrate strong people skills such as teamwork and the ability to get along with others.

“Our recruiters say, time and time again, we need the soft skills,” Bailey says, adding that creativity and charisma are qualities that employers care about. He suggests that the most employable MBA graduates have strong hard skills and soft skills. So MBA hopefuls should look for MBA programs where it is feasible to combine theoretical and technical coursework, he says.

MBA admissions consultant Stacy Blackman wrote in an email that although the job outlook for MBA recipients is good, some graduate business programs “certainly rise above the rest.” Blackman, the president and namesake of an admissions consulting company, explains that the academic reputation and brand name of a B-school influences where its MBA alumni can find jobs.

“I would encourage candidates to research each school’s employment report to see where graduates are ending up,” she wrote.

Harvard Business School alum Adam Enbar, CEO and founder of The Flatiron School coding boot camp, warns that before attending an MBA program, it’s important for prospects to consider whether an MBA will help them achieve their professional goals and accelerate their career trajectory.

“Make sure you know why you’re getting an MBA, and make sure your school is going to give you that thing,” he says.

Here are five types of careers that often attract MBA graduates and where salaries are high and jobs are booming. All five positions performed well in the U.S. News Best Jobs Rankings, which evaluated jobs using compensation statistics, unemployment figures, job growth forecasts and measurements of on-the-job stress and work-life balance.

Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

— Marketing manager

— Medical and health services manager

— Financial manager

— Database administrator

— Business operations manager

Marketing Manager

Because every business has a product or service it wants to sell to consumers, there is demand for marketing managers in nearly every industry. They typically receive six-figure salaries. Median annual wages among U.S. marketing managers in May 2018 were $134,290, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS.

Marketing managers are business executives who help oversee a company’s marketing campaigns and coordinate the efforts of a company’s marketing employees. They also are responsible for figuring out how high the demand would be for a potential product or service and determining who might be interested in purchasing that product or service. Marketing managers can contribute to discussions about whether a business idea is viable, and they may be involved with setting an appropriate price for that product or service. They often come up with strategies on how to attract consumers and increase sales.

The unemployment rate among marketing managers was only 2.6% in May 2018, according to the BLS, and the number of jobs for these professionals will likely be 8% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018. Job growth in this field is faster than the 5% average among all U.S. occupations.

Medical and Health Services Manager

As the demand for health care services rapidly increases in the U.S., executives in the country’s health care sector are tasked with figuring out how to meet this challenge. Medical and health services managers run various health care facilities, and their job involves maximizing quality and minimizing cost. These managers must comply with many regulations and maintain meticulous records.

The median salary among these professionals was $99,730 as of May 2018, and their unemployment rate at that time was only 0.9%, according to the BLS. The BLS predicts that the employment in this field will be 18% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Financial Manager

A business cannot run without money, and a company that does not spend its money wisely can die quickly. That is one reason financial managers — the business executives who monitor a company’s budget and decide where to make financial investments — are usually exceptionally well-compensated and rarely unemployed.

The median size of a U.S. financial manager’s annual pay was $127,990 as of May 2018, and their unemployment rate at the time was only 1.4%, according to the BLS. The number of jobs for these professionals is expected to be 16% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Database Administrator

Business today is often conducted online, which means there is an overwhelming amount of digital information about consumer behavior that companies want to use to their advantage. Because of the enormous amount of data that businesses now collect about consumers, companies have to worry about data breaches and privacy violations. Database administrators make sure data is kept secure and that it is organized logically.

An information systems MBA is a common credential among people who work in this field. The median annual salary in this field was $90,070 in 2018, while the unemployment rate was only 0.5%, according to BLS statistics. Employment in this field is expected to be 9% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018.

Business Operations Manager

Because many corporations have international supply chains and complex manufacturing systems, it can be difficult to ensure that all of the different components of a business are working properly. The job of a business operations manager is to manage deadlines and enforce quality standards to maximize efficiency.

The BLS predicts that the number of jobs within this sector will grow, rising 6.9% between 2018 and 2028. As of May 2018, the median salary among business operations managers was $100,930, and they had an unemployment rate of only 1.8%.

Correction 03/17/20: A previous version of this article included an inaccurate description of The Flatiron School.