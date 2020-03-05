5 Food Delivery Services With No-Contact Delivery

Dining room closures for restaurants in more than half of the nation’s states because of the coronavirus will equate to…

Dining room closures for restaurants in more than half of the nation’s states because of the coronavirus will equate to an industry loss of $225 billion during the next three months, according to the National Restaurant Association. You can do your part to mitigate some of these losses by ordering takeout from your favorite restaurants with these delivery services now offering no-contact delivery.

Keep in mind that contactless delivery happens when a service leaves your takeout order outside of your front door and leaves, enabling you to bring in your takeout order without interacting with the delivery service employee.

To further limit exposure to coronavirus, you should then toss the takeout’s packaging and containers since coronavirus can live on cardboard and plastic for up to 24 hours and 72 hours, respectively, according to the National Institutes of Health. Before digging into the meal, make sure to wash your hands with soap and water.

Here are five delivery services offering this type of contact-free option. As a bonus, you can feel doubly good in ordering through these delivery services, since each is also helping support the restaurant and delivery community in unique ways.

GrubHub

Not only is GrubHub offering contact-free delivery, but it’s also deferring commission fees for a ffected restaurants (which increases their cashflow). When you order takeout from participating restaurants through GrubHub and choose “contact-free delivery” at checkout, it ensures your driver will text or call you to inform you that your food is on your doorstep, in your apartment building’s lobby or some other designated pickup place. Consider also donating your change to the Grubhub Community Relief Fund which benefits delivery drivers and restaurants impacted by the dining room closures.

Postmates

Postmates, a service that delivers everything from takeout to retail packages, is also offering no-contact deliveries. Consumers can make their orders as usual, but at checkout they’ll want to make sure to select a delivery preference — whether meeting the Postmates driver at the door as usual, curbside or no-contact door delivery. Postmates is also waiving the commission fee for restaurants and retailers in impacted markets.

UberEats

When you order takeout from a local restaurant through UberEats, simply request that your food be left on your doorstep to ensure a contact-free delivery. To help local restaurants most impacted by the dining room closures, UberEats is waiving the delivery fee for local restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. The company has also recently committed to providing 300,000 free meals to those working in health care or emergency services at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Caviar

To ensure a no-contact delivery through Caviar, make sure to tap “Add Instructions for Courier” in your cart and then leave a note instructing your driver on where you want your delivery left. Caviar is also working to help independent restaurants that are new to Caviar by waiving the commission fee for the first 30 days.

DoorDash

At DoorDash, the default delivery option is “leave it at my door,” though you can change that option to “hand it to me.” Keep in mind that drivers also have the option of initiating a no-contact delivery. DoorDash is also waiving commission fees for independent restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia for 30 days, and it’s collaborating with United Way Worldwide to provide groceries and prepared food for food-insecure households.

