20 Pandemic And Epidemic Diseases, According to WHO

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic, with severe repercussions to human health and global economic…

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic, with severe repercussions to human health and global economic activity. While WHO officials say the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus is a pandemic that can be controlled, the news causes severe anxiety among people around the world. The virus has reportedly infected more than 120,000 people and claimed more than 4,500 lives on six continents.

MORE: Countries With U.S. Coronavirus Travel Alerts

Yet the coronavirus is not the first widespread disease that the world has faced, with the World Health Organization listing up to previous 20 global pandemic and epidemic diseases. These range from asymptomatic to lethal, with viruses and bacteria transmitted from animals and insects to humans.

Here are the 20 pandemics and epidemics, according to the World Health Organization in 2020:

Chikungunya

What is it: Viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever and joint pain.

Cholera

What is it: Acute diarrhoeal disease. Deadly potential within hours if left untreated. Researchers estimate that every year, there are 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera.

Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever

What is it: A virus that causes severe fever outbreaks. It has a fatality rate of up to 40%.

Ebola Virus Disease

What is it: A haemorrhagic fever that is often fatal in humans. It is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads through human-to-human transmission.

Hendra Virus Infection

What is it: A rare emerging disease that is transmitted from infected horses and humans. It has influenza-like symptoms that can range lead to severe respiratory or neurological disease.

Influenza (pandemic, seasonal, zoonotic)

What is it: A several viruses that cause respiratory infections and can spread quickly around the world. Countries try to mitigate their negative effects through a series of preventive measures.

Lassa Fever

What is it: An acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus. It starts with mild symptoms, with fever, general weakness, and malaise. Can get to headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, abdominal pain, and in severe cases facial swelling, fluid in the lung cavity, bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina or gastrointestinal tract and a drop in blood pressure.

Marburg Virus Disease

What is it: It is a virus that people can get from prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies. Has a variety of symptoms from high fever, severe headache, malaise and muscle aches, to watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting and severe hemorrhage.

Meningitis

What is it: A disease caused by a bacteria. Common symptoms include a stiff neck, high fever, sensitivity to light, confusion, headaches, and vomiting.

MERS-CoV

What is it: Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is a viral respiratory illness first reported in Saudi Arabia. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Monkeypox

What is it: A disease similar, but less severe, than smallpox. Symptoms include fever, headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and lack of energy.

Nipah Virus Infection

What is it: A virus transmitted from animals to humans. Symptoms range from none to acute respiratory infection, and fatal encephalitis. Initial symptoms can include fever, headaches, myalgia, vomiting, and sore throat.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019)

What is it: A virus transmitted from animals to humans. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, and dry cough. It has spread to six continents in just a few months and infected more than 120,000 people.

MAP: Where in the world is COVID-2019?

Plague

What is it: A disease manifested in several forms — bubonic, septicaemic and pneumonic. Initially it looks like flu — starts with fever, chills, head and body-aches as well as weakness, vomiting, and nausea.

Rift Valley Fever

What is it: A disease caused by a virus transmitted by mosquitoes and blood-feeding flies. Symptoms are usually mild, ranging from no detectable symptoms to fever, muscle pain, joint pain and headache.

SARS

What is it: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome first originated in China in 2003. It is contagious disease that starts with high fever and can show headache, an overall feeling of discomfort, body aches, diarrhea, dry cough and pneumonia.

Smallpox

What is it: A very contagious disease caused by the variola virus. It is the only infectious disease to be eradicated. The announcement was made by the World Health Organization in 1980 after the U.N. agency led a global immunization campaign.

Tularaemia

What is it: A bacterial disease that humans get if they are bitten by arthropods and through direct contact with infected animals or animal materials, as well as by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water of inhale contaminated air. Symptoms include an ulcer at the bite site leading to painful throat, swollen lymph glands in the neck, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and conjunctivitis.

Yellow Fever

What is it: A viral infection transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Many people don’t show symptoms but infected patients can experience fever, muscle pain, backache, headache, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.

Zika Virus Disease

What is it: A viral infection caused by mosquitoes. Most patients are asymptomatic yet those who do develop symptoms experience fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache.

Global pandemics and epidemics:

1. Chikungunya

2. Cholera

3. Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

4. Ebola virus disease

5. Hendra virus infection

6. Influenza (pandemic, seasonal, zoonotic)

7. Lassa fever

8. Marburg virus disease

9. Meningitis

10. MERS-CoV

11. Monkeypox

12. Nipah virus infection

13. Novel coronavirus

14. Plague

15. Rift Valley fever

16. SARS

17. Smallpox

18. Tularaemia

19. Yellow fever

20. Zika virus disease

More from U.S. News

Map: Where in the World Is Coronavirus?

Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus

What You Really Need to Know About Coronavirus

20 Pandemic And Epidemic Diseases, According to WHO originally appeared on usnews.com