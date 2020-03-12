12 Law Schools With the Highest LSAT Scores

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

An aspiring attorney’s score on the Law School Admission Test, or LSAT, has a significant influence on his or her competitiveness for selective J.D. programs. The lowest possible score on this test is 120, and the highest is 180.

An LSAT score in the upper 160s or in the 170s qualifies as excellent, according to experts on the LSAT. However, a J.D. hopeful who wants a seat at a top 10 law school should aim for a score of 170 or better, LSAT experts suggest.

J.D. admissions experts note that an LSAT score is viewed within the context of a person’s complete law school application, including the individual’s college transcript, personal statement and resume. So although the LSAT score is important, it is not the only factor that matters.

LSAT statistics collected for the U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings indicate what scores are typical at various schools. Among the 193 ranked law schools that reported the median LSAT score for incoming full-time students in fall 2019, the overall median was 155. Meanwhile, among the 12 ranked schools with the highest-scoring students, including ties, the overall median score was 170.

Harvard Law School in Massachusetts and Yale Law School in Connecticut top the list, as the median LSAT score for entering full-time students was 173 at each school.

Law school hopefuls who are preparing for the LSAT should understand that the test includes both a multiple-choice portion that is taken at a test center and an unscored writing section that they can complete later using their own computers. These future lawyers should also be aware that many law schools will accept a GRE score in lieu of an LSAT score, including both Harvard and Yale.

Below is a list of the 12 ranked law schools with the highest median LSAT scores among incoming students in fall 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

