10 Things You Need to Know When Buying a New Construction Home

For many, owning a brand-new, never-been-lived-in home is the ultimate dream. Yet the reality of tackling a renovation project or building a house from scratch can feel overwhelming, if not impossible.

A home renovation or new build is a major time commitment and can cause financial stress for those on a budget, not to mention the expertise and know-how needed to undertake this endeavor.

Not everyone is cut out for a renovation project of an existing home, which gives new development condos and spec homes tremendous appeal. Who wouldn’t want to avoid the headache and hassle of construction and move right into the perfect home? Coupled with the added incentive of an oversupply in new development inventory in cities like New York and Miami, this marketplace can be a huge opportunity for a buyer. But not unlike any sector of the market, this luxury comes with a price and requires the know-how to navigate buying a new construction home successfully.

Here are 10 key points to consider when buying a new construction home:

— Pre-construction versus post-construction.

— Quality of the builder’s past projects.

— Reputation of the project.

— Developer concessions.

— Visual red flags.

— Home inspection.

— Pre-closing to-do list.

— Onsite team.

— Percent of homes in the development sold.

— Current status of the penthouse.

Pre-Construction vs. Post-Construction

For most of the United States, especially in Florida and New York City, there is an oversupply of new luxury condo construction inventory and little incentive to purchase pre-construction. There’s no longer a race to buy the home before it sells out or prices escalate.

By purchasing new construction that’s already been completed, you eliminate the mystery of what the finished product will look like and when it will be completed. This is a huge plus for every buyer. Unless you are confident in the developer, waiting until the project is complete in this market is advisable. Why hand over your money in advance and wait if you don’t have to? Perhaps there is a better deal to be had by waiting.

Quality of the Builder’s Past Projects

Research and investigate past projects done by the developer. Go look at them if possible. Do their other projects hold up over time as they should? Does the quality match your expectations?

Reputation of the Project

Ask your real estate agent or neighborhood residents if the developer is respected, or if there are any issues with the community. Are there any controversies concerning the project regarding zoning or design? You may not be considering resale at the time of purchase, but it’s always a good idea to understand all the implications of your investment.

Developer Concessions

The financial aspect of purchasing a new development property can be complicated and is an area where the help of a buyer’s agent is most critical. In addition to the purchase price, there are usually other fees and closing costs which are not insignificant.

In New York City, depending on the purchase price, these costs could exceed 5% of the total. State and city transfer taxes, mansion taxes, common charges and attorney’s fees add up. In addition, analyzing the comparable recent sales of similar homes is not straightforward. Most developers prefer to keep closing prices high and offer concessions in a way that the recorded price does not reflect all the concessions. Therefore, deconstructing the actual purchase price can be a challenge. A buyer’s agent is critical in navigating this land mine.

Visual Red Flags

Canvas the building, apartment or house with the naked eye. If something doesn’t look right, even though you’re not an expert, make a note of it and investigate. If something looks odd, smells strange or just doesn’t seem right, do not discount it.

Home Inspection

When purchasing a home, the buyer hires a home inspector at his or her expense to evaluate the subject property. This is a must in house purchases, but for apartment buildings, this is less common as it is difficult to inspect the guts of the building’s mechanicals.

Pre-Closing To-Do List

Before the closing date, the buyer is allowed a walk-through with a representative from the developer to inspect the home and create a punch list. This to-do list must be completed by the developer but not necessarily before the closing. The developer may continue finishing punch list imperfections after the closing has occurred, but the buyer must create the list before the closing and cannot add to it after. Therefore, this is the time to be as thorough as possible. It is not uncommon for buyers to hire experts who specialize in walk-throughs to ensure nothing is missed. Take this process seriously.

Onsite Team

In addition to the salesperson, the buyer should get to know the onsite team for the development firsthand. Meet with the project manager, the super and check out the public spaces and see how they are managed. Do they look clean and well kept? This might give the buyer an idea of the standard for the project and what to expect.

Percent of Homes in the Development Sold

The percent of homes sold presents two scenarios:

— If the building or community is almost sold out, developers are often eager to get rid of the last few homes and close out the project. Therefore, this might be an opportunity for a good deal.

— On the flip side, if a project is slow-selling, this can present several concerns: Which banks are lending to the building and will price hold? What are the other possible implications of many unsold units?

Current Status of the Penthouse

Penthouses are big-ticket units and money makers for developers. They are also an indication of how the high end of the market feels about the project. If the penthouse has sold quickly, this is usually a very good sign.

New construction is the ultimate luxury for many, but purchasing in this category requires the know-how to navigate all the ins and outs — it is not as straightforward as it appears. Armed with some key strategies and the expertise of a knowledgeable real estate buyer’s agent for guidance, a savvy buyer is positioned to potentially win big on a dream home at, hopefully, a dream price.

