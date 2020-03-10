10 States With the Most Aggressive Response to Coronavirus

Both federal and state action against the coronavirus has ramped up drastically over the past week, as the number of…

Both federal and state action against the coronavirus has ramped up drastically over the past week, as the number of cases neared 3,500 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Trump administration issued new guidance for the next 15 days, recommending that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

In California, officials ordered a complete lockdown of the Bay Area in which residents must stay home unless they need to go out to purchase essentials.

And New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Monday that they were banning gatherings of more than 50 people and closing gyms and casinos starting at 8 p.m. Restaurants and bars are only allowed to provide take-out or delivery services.

In a report released Tuesday, WalletHub identified which states have been the most aggressive against the coronavirus thus far. The answer: Rhode Island.

The ranking considers 35 metrics, which are broken down into the following categories: prevention and containment, risk factors and infrastructure, and economic impact.

Examples of metrics include state and local public health laboratories per capita, tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, deaths due to the virus per capita, whether states have closed schools and activated the National Guard, poverty rate, public hospital system quality and share of employment from small businesses.

While the number of infected Americans and state responses to the health crisis will continue to increase, WalletHub’s ranking reflects data as of March 16.

According to WalletHub, Rhode Island has closed schools, bars and restaurants in the state, in addition to restricting travel for state employees. The state also has one of the highest rates of testing for the virus.

“Aggressiveness in combating the coronavirus is not all about recent actions, though. A lot of it is years in the making,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in a statement. “For example, Rhode Island has the infrastructure to handle this type of pandemic in large part because of its relatively high funding for public health programs and its high number of healthcare facilities.”

Some of the states with the highest rates of the coronavirus fared best in the ranking. Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington round out the top five.

On Monday evening, Maryland suspended on-site bar and restaurant service and shut down movie theaters and gyms. Maryland also adjusted tax requirements in response to the outbreak, extending certain business-related tax filings to June 1.

These are the 10 states with the most aggressive responses to the coronavirus as of March 16:

— 1. Rhode Island

— 2. Connecticut

— 3. Maryland

— 4. New York

— 5. Washington

— 6. Massachusetts

— 7. New Jersey

— 8. Minnesota

— 9. Vermont

— 10. District of Columbia

Wyoming, Mississippi, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma ranked as the five states that have addressed the coronavirus least aggressively.

Here are the 10 states with the least aggressive responses to the virus as of March 16:

— 51. Wyoming

— 50. Mississippi

— 49. Texas

— 48. Nevada

— 47. Oklahoma

— 46. Missouri

— 45. Hawaii

— 44. Kansas

— 43. Tennessee

— 42. Indiana

