10 Public Medical Schools With the Lowest In-State Tuition and Fees

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matters to you in your college or grad school search.

Compared with most private medical schools, in-state tuition at public medical schools is often a less expensive option — at least in terms of the sticker price before financial aid is calculated at these institutions.

As the cost of medical school has risen in recent years, so has the amount of debt students take on to pay for it.

The average student loan debt for those who completed medical doctorate degrees nearly doubled in the 17 years from the 1999-2000 academic year to the 2015-2016 academic year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average amount of debt among this group increased 97% from $124,700 to $246,000.

Students may turn to public medical schools as a way to save money on tuition and fees. The average cost of in-state tuition and fees in the 2019-2020 academic year was $36,735, according to data submitted by 74 ranked public medical schools to U.S. News in an annual survey.

[Read: How to Choose Which Medical School to Attend.]

Among the 10 most affordable public medical schools for in-state students, costs were even lower, averaging just $21,523 for the same academic year.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center tops the list with the least expensive in-state tuition and fees sticker price, amounting to $18,808 in 2019-2020. The medical school is ranked No. 90 among the U.S. News Best Medical Schools for Research and tied at No. 73 among the Best Medical Schools for Primary Care.

While some of the public medical schools with the lowest in-state tuition and fees are ranked in the bottom quarter of the research and primary care rankings, one breaks the top 50. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center ranks No. 26 in research and is tied for No. 26 in primary care.

[Read: How to Attend Medical School for Free.]

Texas boasts five schools on this list and West Virginia has two; the other schools are spread across the country.

While public medical schools may often be an option for the money-conscious student, in-state tuition and fees can still be costly. Tuition and fees for in-state students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, for example, totaled $58,676 in 2019-2020.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked public medical schools with the lowest in-state tuition and fees during the 2019-2020 academic year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Don’t see your school in the top 10? Access the U.S. News Medical School Compass to find in-state tuition and fees figures, complete rankings and much more. School officials can access historical data and rankings, including of peer institutions, via U.S. News Academic Insights.

U.S. News surveyed 188 medical schools for our 2019 survey of research and primary care programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Medical Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The tuition and fees data above is correct as of March 24, 2020.

More from U.S. News

How to Apply for and Negotiate Medical School Financial Aid

How Many Medical Schools Should You Apply To?

10 Costs to Expect When Applying to Medical School

10 Public Medical Schools With the Lowest In-State Tuition and Fees originally appeared on usnews.com