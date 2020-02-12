Your Child Does Not Have a Sugar Addiction

It wasn’t the first time this concern came up in my office. A nervous mom shared with me her fear…

It wasn’t the first time this concern came up in my office. A nervous mom shared with me her fear that her son was becoming ” addicted” to sugar. In her efforts to protect her son from this fate, she decided to remove all “sweets” from the house. And now, he was sneaking foods home from friends’ birthday parties and eating them secretly in his room.

Exasperated, parents who are doing the best they can to nourish and love their children, find themselves scared and confused.

One of my first encounters with this perception that food could be addictive was early in my career. An acquaintance of mine had struggled with the belief that she couldn’t be trusted with certain types of foods. As such, she innocently thought not allowing these foods in her home would help her son develop a healthier relationship with the foods than she had. As her son grew older, however, I witnessed him sneak and frantically eat these foods when his parents weren’t around. The efforts to restrain his eating and desire for those foods backfired. This was not an issue of food addiction. It was a case of restricted exposure.

This fear of so-called food addiction, for adults and children alike, makes sense in our crazed diet culture. Diet culture doesn’t just encroach on our gyms and social circles, it’s become an insidious and overlooked contributor to media, medicine and top-tier research institutions. When well-respected news outlets report on the “dangers” of eating sugar and Yale University creates a food addiction scale, the public listens.

Recently, I sat down with registered dietitian Evelyn Tribole. She’s an eating disorder expert and co-author of the popular and newly updated book “Intuitive Eating: An Anti-Diet Revolutionary Approach,” which is now in its fourth edition. We discussed how a growing number of parents are concerned their child may have a food addiction.

When Tribole — who has reviewed considerable research on the subject — spoke on this topic at a national conference on eating disorders, she didn’t dance around her opinion. “Food addiction is a problematic theory at best,” Tribole says. And, it is by no means an official medical diagnosis. Tribole suggests that even calling it such can lead to trouble. If we’re told or feel we’re addicted to food, or certain types of food, can we truly heal from that?

Food addiction studies have largely stemmed from research around drug addiction. Some of the most prominently reported studies have demonstrated that when certain types of foods are eaten, the pleasure centers in the brain are activated, much like when certain highly addictive drugs are used. The activation of these centers in the brain has led some researchers to theorize that food can be addictive.

But to speculate that because these foods may yield a similar response to what’s seen with drug addictions may be grossly oversimplifying how the reward centers in the brain work. Interestingly, those very same places in the brain are activated by things like music, love, connection and laughing.

In addition, Tribole notes, the studies that suggest we may be addicted to food do not control for dieting behavior, which is very problematic. The landmark starvation studies conducted by the physiologist Ancel Keys in the late 1940s and early 1950s describe how restriction can lead to these can’t-get-enough behaviors. “Dieting, not addiction, is the ‘gateway’ for altered reward pathways and feeling out of control with food,” Tribole says.

“As a mother of young children myself, and someone who felt that I was also ‘addicted’ to sugar, I get it,” says Dr. Stefani Reinold, a San Antonio, Texas-based psychiatrist. She understands why parents might feel that they need to monitor and even limit sugar for their children in our dieting and “clean” eating obsessed culture. Yet, she urges parents to do quite the opposite. Reinold, who is also an eating disorder specialist, suggests that just as restriction in adults can lead to binge eating, that kind of restriction in children will likely cause the same thing — wanting it even more.

Chevese Turner, chief strategy and policy officer of the National Eating Disorders Association, or NEDA, agrees. The response to sugar restriction is often eating more of it when there is an opportunity, Turner says. She encourages parents to provide children with access to a wide range of foods that support their well-being and cravings so that they can develop the ability to moderate what they eat, knowing that it will be available again.

The goal is to raise competent and intuitive eaters who don’t fear food, but instead trust their bodies. This comes with purposefully incorporating all foods that grace the family table in a neutral way. While it’s true some foods may carry more nutritional value than others, they must all be emotionally equal.

“This is not a denial that corporate food systems have manipulated our palates, but rather a reality that forced abstinence or restriction of these foods will result in children seeking out the food and bingeing when it is available,” Turner says. When parents, caregivers or teachers restrict some foods and push or reward with others, we can create an unbalanced emotional relationship with food that can last a lifetime.

It’s important for adults to talk about sugar in neutral terms and to grant kids some freedom and autonomy around food. As a first step, pediatric nutrition experts suggest allowing children to use their innate self-regulation to guide how much they eat of certain foods, including those considered sweets.

This is when many parents, who may have their own unaddressed issues with these foods, get nervous. It’s not uncommon to hear the concern from a parent that if they level the playing field with all foods, their child will only eat sugary foods all the time. Reinold says that while she understands this fear, in practice, she doesn’t see that happen. And ironically, the more freely our children are exposed to these foods in an emotionally neutral way, the less they tend to eat of them over time.

We can help our children build resilience to thrive in a diet-focused culture that’s obsessed with food choices and bodies. “As you begin to challenge your own beliefs around your child’s ‘addiction’ to sugar, be mindful of what this brings up for you,” Reinhold says. “The best treatment for our children is often the best treatment for ourselves.”

