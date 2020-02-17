Why Your Phone’s Wallet Is Safer Than Your Real One

Making credit card purchases is easier than ever today. All you need is a few seconds to insert or swipe…

Making credit card purchases is easier than ever today. All you need is a few seconds to insert or swipe the card into a terminal to pay at a store. But paying with a physical card carries a greater risk of fraud.

Enter mobile wallets. Making contactless payments with your phone is not only quicker than making physical card purchases, it provides multilayered security that plastic cards can’t match.

What Is a Mobile Wallet?

A mobile wallet is an app on a smartphone or other mobile device. It holds payment information from credit and debit cards and can be used to make a purchase.

The three primary phone wallet apps are Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, according to a 2018 report from the U.S. Payments Forum trade group, and they can be used on the devices associated with those companies. Banks including Capital One, Citi, Wells Fargo and Chase offer mobile payment apps, as do retailers such as Starbucks and Walmart for in-store purchases.

Mobile wallets can be used for in-store purchases, as well as in-app and online payments for select merchants.

Although primarily designed for phones, mobile wallet applications may also be used on desktop computers and laptops. For example, Apple Pay works in the Safari browser.

How Do Mobile Wallet Payments Work?

Mobile wallet payments are made through contactless near-field communication, or NFC, between your phone or compatible watch and the payment terminal. NFC works across short distances, such as when you place your phone near a terminal at a retail store checkout.

Once your phone makes NFC contact, you will see your preferred credit card on your screen. You select the default card when you set up the payment app on your phone and download additional credit cards into the phone wallet. However, you can change the card you’d like to use for a particular transaction before you check out.

Once the default card is presented, you will need to authenticate it with a PIN or another form of identification, such as Face ID or Touch ID on an iPhone, or iris or fingerprint verification on Samsung Pay.

Is Paying With Your Phone Safe?

Payment by mobile wallet has multiple security advantages over plastic credit cards when making in-store purchases.

Multilayered authentication. When you pay using your phone’s wallet, you need another form of identification — such as a face or eye scan, fingerprint, or PIN — to enable the payment. In contrast, it’s much easier to go undetected using someone else’s physical credit card. Merchants rarely confirm you’re the legitimate cardholder, and although you might be asked to write your signature or show your ID, it’s not required by the credit card payment networks.

“If someone steals your wallet, they can take whatever card you have and use it,” says Joseph Steinberg, a cybersecurity expert and author of “Cybersecurity for Dummies.” With mobile pay, on the other hand, there are more defenses for a thief to get through. You have to be able to unlock the phone and then pass authentication in the mobile wallet.

Mobile wallets with a biometric ID feature make it nearly impossible for anyone other than you to authorize a transaction on your device, says Amy Zirkle, vice president of industry affairs at the Electronic Transactions Association.

Also, merchants and card issuers can get an added level of security through digital wallets. Based on information from your mobile device, issuers can be alerted to a history of fraud on the device and merchants can authenticate device ID and geolocation.

Consistently strong encryption. When you use plastic credit cards, there is a threat that your information could be stolen when you’re making a purchase. For example, some merchants still use magnetic stripe terminals, which are vulnerable to theft by card skimmers, devices that collect actual credit card information from the terminal.

EMV chip-enabled cards — some of which can be used in a contactless way like a phone wallet — have lessened that threat by relying on per-transaction encryption that doesn’t send sensitive card information. However, the physical cards still have the card numbers on them, which could be exploited.

With mobile wallets, credit card information is not shared in the payment terminal. Instead, the phone uses a code that is specific to that transaction. The payment is approved when the security code is confirmed to be unique and tied to your phone.

“Mobile pay doesn’t actually transmit your credit card number every time you use it,” Steinberg says. “It’s transmitting a representation — a virtual card number.”

Because of this one-time token that is created at the point of sale “there is no useable data that gets exposed,” Zirkle says.

Both phone wallets and chip-embedded cards rely on EMV technology, but a website won’t know whether a plastic credit card is a chip card or not. With mobile pay, the tokenization also works for in-app and online purchases where digital wallets are accepted.

Ability to easily pause or stop. It’s much quicker to pause multiple credit cards on a mobile wallet than it is to contact all credit card companies if your physical wallet is stolen or lost. For example, you can suspend Apple Pay when your device is put into “lost mode,” which is ideal if you’ve just misplaced — not lost — your phone or watch. You could also remotely erase the information from your device if it’s stolen. Both Samsung Pay and Google Pay offer similar services.

Quicker technological updates. While upgrading a plastic credit card’s technology relies on issuing a new card, mobile payments benefit from app-makers’ ability to make upgrades.

“Mobile wallet technology is constantly being updated,” Steinberg says. And getting the new technology is as easy as pushing a new update to your phone.

Will Phone Wallets Replace Plastic Cards?

Although it will take a while for phone wallets or payment via devices such as Apple Watch to be used as much as credit cards, companies will continue to improve the experience and consumers will respond, Steinberg says.

“There is going to be this migration, whether people like it or not,” Steinberg says. “There is going to be a change toward many more types of electronic transactions.”

About one in four consumers used contactless payment in the past six months, and the majority of those payments were made using a smartphone app, according to a 2019 American Express Insights survey on how consumers make digital payments. The same survey found that 48% of merchants who responded offer contactless purchase transactions, 22% will likely make the contactless capability available in the next year and an additional 22% are considering it.

This is especially true of younger generations — 34% of Gen Z consumers (those ages 16 through 24) have used a mobile wallet and 14% use it regularly, according to a 2019 study from global payments provider Paysafe. The younger generations are going to expect to pay via phone wallet because “they do everything with their phone,” Steinberg says. There are so many advantages that “over time we’re going to see more and more use of it.”

The goal is to make the experience frictionless, Zirkle says.

“You’re creating an experience where the payment piece is less obvious, and it’s integrated seamlessly into the commerce experience,” she says. “As a consumer, that’s what you want.”

Are There Downsides to Phone Wallets?

It’s not realistic to put your credit cards on a mobile wallet and leave all of your plastic credit cards at home. Relying exclusively on mobile wallets can have some downsides, including:

They’re not accepted everywhere. Many top retailers accept payment from popular mobile wallet apps, but not all retailers have that technology. Also, phone wallet payments at a particular store might be limited to just that merchant’s app, which is the case with Walmart Pay.

Your device could run out of power. If you’re running around all day and using apps that require a lot of battery life — such as maps — your phone could run out of power and cut off your ability to pay with it. Portable battery chargers may come in handy if you rely on your phone’s wallet.

You always need your phone or watch. If you’re in an area where you don’t want to bring your phone, such as a trip that could involve potential water damage to your device, a plastic card or cash might be a safer bet.

“If you look at all the risks versus all the benefits, for users who are at least reasonably careful, you’re probably better with mobile pay where it exists,” Steinberg says.

