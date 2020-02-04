Why Your Creditworthiness May Matter for Student Borrowing

You’ve likely heard about the impact of student loans on your credit score, but what about the impact of a…

You’ve likely heard about the impact of student loans on your credit score, but what about the impact of a credit score on being able to borrow as a student?

Establishing good credit and maintaining financially healthy practices are just as important before and during college as after. Borrowers with a track record of on-time payment of debts usually have a higher credit score, which indicates to lenders that such a borrower is at a lower risk for default because of good debt-management practices.

Why does your credit score matter for student lending? For most federal student aid programs, it actually doesn’t.

Federal student loans are different from most types of lending because your credit is not a factor in getting approved to borrow. Congress agreed decades ago that it was good public policy and in the national interest for Americans and eligible noncitizens to have access to a higher education regardless of their personal wealth or credit history.

Today, the U.S. government makes loans to students based on the most basic eligibility requirements and does not assess the borrower’s creditworthiness, with the exception of Parent PLUS loans.

However, that is not the way any other lending works. If you want to borrow money from a lender other than the federal government to buy a car or a house or to pay for college, your credit score determines whether you will be lent money and at what interest rate.

For many students starting or continuing their undergraduate college education later in life, pursuing a graduate degree or even refinancing outstanding student loan debt, their credit score may have a direct effect on the cost of borrowing to pay for school. State, nonprofit and private student loan providers will often make decisions based on a student loan applicant’s credit score. Individuals with the best credit scores will get the best rates.

If you are thinking about graduate school down the road or if you want to refinance your student loan debt at a lower interest rate, potentially saving thousands of dollars in interest costs, you are going to need to have a credit history that demonstrates that you are a responsible borrower — a status indicated by a high credit score.

If you don’t have a credit history now, don’t despair. You can take small steps to build credit and demonstrate creditworthiness.

Establishing a bank checking account is a good place to start. You may also want to obtain a retail or gas credit card, or a secured credit card. A secured credit card requires you to place a refundable security deposit on a card, an amount that becomes your credit limit. Responsible use of such a card makes it easier to become approved for a conventional credit card — such as a retail or gas card — if you need to establish or strengthen your credit.

You should pay your new credit card off completely by the due date each month to build credit without having to pay interest on your purchases.

If you have bad credit, take necessary steps now to improve your score. It takes time to repair bad credit and raise your credit score, but if you need to use private loans to pay for college, it is important that you get approved with the best rate possible, which may require you to put off school until you can improve your credit score.

Your credit score is an indicator of your financial health to those who don’t know you. As a result, it can be considered as a factor in obtaining a rental car, a cellphone or even a job during and after college.

It’s good practice to keep an eye on your credit score by checking it at least once a year. Your bank may offer you credit reporting, or you can get one credit report each year for free from the three credit reporting companies: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Why Your Creditworthiness May Matter for Student Borrowing originally appeared on usnews.com