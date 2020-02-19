Why Israel Will Remain Locked in Political Stalemate After March Elections

JERUSALEM — As Israelis get ready to head to the polls March 2 for the third time in less than…

JERUSALEM — As Israelis get ready to head to the polls March 2 for the third time in less than a year, there is still uncertainty about if any of the elected parties will be able to form a coalition big enough to produce a government.

Even though incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s right-wing Likud party won the most seats in the first election in April 2019, it was unable to form a coalition with other parties to total 61 seats, or a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Israel‘s parliament. That caused a repeat election for the first time in Israel’s history. In the second election last September, the center-left Blue and White party led by former military chief of staff Benny Gantz edged passed Likud to win the highest number of seats, but was also unable to build a coalition, pushing the country to make history again with a third election.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu faces a criminal indictment, Israel continues to wage a proxy conflict against Iran and Iranian-backed elements in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, and talk of a two-state solution with the Palestinians has returned to the table with the recent unveiling of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s plan for the region.

U.S. News & World Report spoke with Yohanan Plesner, president of the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute, which regularly polls the Israeli public on political, social and economic issues, to find out more about how Israel became locked into this political stalemate and what has changed since it began with the first failed election last April. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why have the two elections failed to produce a new prime minister and government?

Plesner: It’s a confluence of a few factors, and the first one is the unique position of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is very experienced and very popular in his own political base. But he is also facing grave and serious legal charges of corruption and breach of trust. At the same time, he is adamant to stay in power, in politics, in the government, but this complicates the political picture and the charges influence how people may vote and who may sit with him in a coalition.

Another factor is also the structure of Israel’s electoral system, which requires the winner to build a coalition. We are now seeing the weaknesses of that system, and that sometimes it is unable to produce a result because no one can build a big enough coalition.

The third factor is the growing demographic fragmentation of Israeli society and the growth of identity politics, which also makes it hard to build a coalition, because now we have a lot of smaller, fragmented parties, rather than two basic large camps like we used to see in the past, which were really not all that different from each other at the end of the day. So it is increasingly more difficult to produce a result post-election.

Have we seen any changes in voting patterns among Israelis in the course of the two elections, or are any expected as we head to a third round?

Plesner: One big change that is affecting the outcome is that we have seen a growing number of Israeli Arabs, who make up about 20% of the population, voting. In the first election of this round, in April, 2019, we saw voter turnout at around 49% among Arabs, and that rose to 59% in September (giving the Joint List of Arab parties, an alliance of Israel’s main Arab-majority political parties, 13 seats, up from 10 that went to various Arab parties in the previous round). But for the Arab parties, participation in the government is still not seen as legitimate, so we see them getting more seats, but not participating in being any of the 61 seats needed to form the governing coalition. So this also makes it harder to form a coalition as there are less people to work with.

What has been the biggest change in the Israeli political scene since the last election, in September?

Plesner: We have seen (former Defense Minister) Avigdor Lieberman reposition and rebrand himself as a force that no longer is associated with either bloc. He has basically extracted himself out of the right-wing bloc because he no longer wants to work with the ultra-Orthodox and ultra-religious. But he is still on the right, politically. He has identified and represents a new force of secular right-wing voters who are uncomfortable with the role that the ultra-Orthodox play in Israel, and he reflects the feelings of many of the mainly secular Russian immigrants. This is a structural change, as the right used to be an alliance of the Russian immigrants, ultra-Orthodox, national religious and traditional Jews, but that is no longer in place. This has deprived Netanyahu of really being the winner, because he can longer form a big enough right-wing bloc without Lieberman or without the ultra-Orthodox.

What has been the effect on voters of Netanyahu’s indictment?

Plesner: Many center-right voters don’t know what to do, and many of these voters stayed home in September because they no longer supported Bibi because of the charges expected to be brought against him, and his requests for immunity. Now that he actually faces those charges, they are uncomfortable with Netanyahu being a prime minister in the afternoon and a defendant in the morning. The question is, how much will this really affect him, because at the same time there are still plenty who support Netanyahu and sympathize with him and his statements that the charges are all based on a corrupt establishment.

What effect has the Trump plan had on the campaign and the way people may vote?

Plesner: The Trump plan has to some extent shifted attention away from talk about Netanyhau’s criminal charges, and this could help him. But Netanyahu’s support for the plan also forces him to recognize an eventual Palestinian state, which weakens him among some of his right-wing base. Among Blue and White, we have seen them emphasize more of their security and diplomatic credentials.

The fact that the plan also includes land swaps that would make some Arab-majority towns in Israel part of a Palestinian state, something Israeli-Arabs are very much opposed to, could also mean that more Arabs show up to vote, which means that we will have more seats that ultimately will not participate in forming any government.

What about the new small parties that have emerged recently, like they often do before elections? There has been some attention in the local press to a new women’s party (Kol Hanashim, or “Voices of Women”) that contains a wide array of the political spectrum and which promises to join any government.

Plesner: So it used to be that small parties like this could end up being the surprise of an election and get several seats. But since the threshold to get even one seat has been raised, to 3.5% of total votes from 2%, this makes it much more difficult for newcomers. The likelihood of them crossing the threshold is lower, which makes even fewer people vote for them because it is seen as a waste of a vote. So I think the effect of Kol Hanashim, or any other small new party is marginal at best.

What is the outlook now?

Plesner: Based on the most recent polling, there still seems to be no bloc that will be able to put together the required 61 seats. I wouldn’t rule out a fourth election. I would also say Israel needs to think about electoral reform that can prevent or stop this endless cycle of having elections that don’t produce results.

