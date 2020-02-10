Why Cyclical Stocks Outpace Defensive Stocks

Cyclical stocks have outperformed defensive stocks recently as the U.S. economy grows at a steady pace. The ebbs and flows…

Cyclical stocks have outperformed defensive stocks recently as the U.S. economy grows at a steady pace.

The ebbs and flows of the economy are followed by cyclical stocks and tend to be companies that require discretionary expenditures, says Steve Sosnick, chief strategist for Interactive Brokers, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based brokerage firm.

He says spending by consumers drives the autos, restaurants or housing segments, while business spending moves capital goods manufacturers, miners and construction industries.

Investors can track the two types of stocks via two benchmark indexes, the MSCI USA Cyclical Sectors Index and the MSCI Defensive Sectors Index.

Defensive stocks produce goods and services that have a consistent stable demand despite economic conditions such as utilities, household products like Procter & Gamble Co. (ticker: PG) and even software companies, despite their often lofty valuations, Sosnick says.

The Impact of Interest Rates

Historically, cyclicals perform better than defensives when interest rates rise, gaining 2.9% compared with 1.4%, on average in months with big interest rate increases, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at New York-based Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley.

On the other hand, defensives outperform cyclicals when interest rates fall, losing 1.1% compared with 2.8%, respectively, on average in months with big interest rate declines. When interest rates rise, it is generally because the economy is strong.

Gunzberg says financials perform best with large interest rate increases since it costs more to borrow money. In the past decade, financials have gained 4% on average in months interest rates rose most.

“In other words, the financial institutions charge customers higher interest rates, improve margins and often see more trading activity as the economy is strong,” Gunzberg says.

The utilities sector performs best in months with the biggest interest rate declines. Utilities generate relatively high dividend yields and are currently 2.9%, so investors may substitute utilities for bonds when rates decline severely or are very low.

Utilities also “hold up when rates decline, since falling rates may help their financing cost of high debt while demand remains steady in slower economic times,” she says.

The knee-jerk response is that cyclicals benefit more from lower interest rates because many of the products sold are financed by their customers, such as General Motors Co. ( GM) or Caterpillar ( CAT), Sosnick says.

“Yet defensive utilities are quite rate-sensitive because investors seek their high dividend yields in low-rate environments,” he says. “Much of it has to do with the level of real interest rates and the direction of rates alongside the level of nominal rates.”

Investors can expect more volatility with cyclical stocks, but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored, says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial, an Arlington, Virginia-based brokerage company.

“One way to hedge against cyclical stock volatility in your portfolio is investing in defensive sectors,” he says.

Many investors assume that as interest rates go up, they need to pile into defensive stocks to protect against this rate increase, says Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant finance professor at George Mason University.

“But in reality the reason that the Fed would be raising rates is because the economy is doing better and inflation is ticking up,” he says. “As interest rates go up, cyclical stocks are doing the best because the economy is showing growth and actually defensive stocks are falling by the wayside.”

Investment Strategies

When the economy is expanding, your portfolio will do better if you buy cyclical stocks, says Daren Blonski, managing principal of Sonoma Wealth Advisors in Sonoma, California.

“When the economy is shrinking, it’s likely better to own defensive stocks in your portfolio,” he says.

Striking a balance between the two types of stocks is key, Loewengart says. Investing in sector-specific exchange-traded funds can take the guesswork out of picking stocks, such as the Consumer Discretionary SPDR ( XLY) and Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC).

“The bottom line is that a diversified portfolio can serve you well in the long run,” he says.

Cyclicals outperform defensive stocks when interest rates increase or fall moderately and also outperform with GDP growth, rising on average 7.4% year-over-year versus defensives’ gain of 5.2% year-over-year, Gunzberg says.

“Cyclicals are also more sensitive to U.S. dollar moves and outperform defensives whether the dollar rises or falls,” she says. “In the past decade when the dollar rose 1% year-over-year, cyclicals gained 2.3% and defensives gained 1.7%, whereas when the dollar fell 1% year-over-year, cyclicals gained 4.5% and defensives gained 2.9%.”

The simplest method is to allocate money into one or more of the ETFs, Sosnick says. Investors who want to stick to S&P 500 components can opt for consumer cyclical ETFs such as SPDR S&P Retail ( XRT), SPDR S&P Homebuilders ( XHB) or the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ( XLI).

On the defensive side, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ( XLP) and Utilities SPDR ( XLU) fit the bill.

The current environment is considered to be late in the cycle, but economic slowdowns are hard to predict, says Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade, an Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage company.

“The economy would need a shock to cause growth to derail,” he says.

Investors might want to start looking at defensive stocks, Cruz says.

While valuations are high right now, investors could consider defensive names with strong balance sheets and low levels of debt, he says.

“P&G has a solid dividend, generates income and does not carry a ton of debt,” Cruz says.

Defensive stocks tend to outperform cyclical stocks when the overall market goes through a corrective phase, says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, a New York-based investment research company.

“Investors tend to gravitate to the safe havens of consumer staples, health care, real estate and utilities,” he says. “Defensive sectors still typically decline when the market does but are regarded as defensive since they tend to lose less.”

Cyclical and defensive sectors have traditionally followed seasonal patterns, Stovall says. Cyclicals have shown their greatest strength in the six months from November through April, while defensives have outperformed the overall market from May through October.

