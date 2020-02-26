Who Should Use a Home Cholesterol Test Kit?

If you’re worried about your heart health — and don’t mind pricking yourself with a needle — a home cholesterol…

If you’re worried about your heart health — and don’t mind pricking yourself with a needle — a home cholesterol testing kit might be a useful tool for you.

“Home cholesterol testing provides a convenient way to measure your cholesterol levels at home, but [kits] are not a replacement for your physician,” says Dr. Jay A. Pandit, a cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

Cholesterol is a fat, or lipid, that’s in the bloodstream. High-density lipoprotein, also known as HDL or “good” cholesterol, safeguards your heart. Low-density lipoprotein, or LDL cholesterol, is known as “bad” cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can clog your heart’s arteries and contribute to cardiovascular disease. Home testing kits measure the levels of these types of cholesterol.

Some kits also measure triglycerides, another type of fat in the bloodstream. Having high levels of triglycerides may contribute to hardening of the arteries or thickened artery walls, also known as arteriosclerosis. This can increase the risk of heart attack, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

It’s a good idea to stay on top of your heart health, including your cholesterol, given the toll that cardiovascular disease exacts, Pandit says. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 647,000 people in the U.S. die of heart disease. People who have been diagnosed with heart disease should let their physician manage their cholesterol, Pandit says.

Home cholesterol kits shouldn’t replace testing through your health care provider, Pandit says.

For patients who want to be more active in their lipid management, home cholesterol testing kits can be a useful supplementary tool.

Home testing could be helpful for people who have not been diagnosed with heart disease but have these risk factors:

— High blood pressure.

— A family history of premature cardiovascular disease.

— Active smoking.

Home Testing Kits Are Widely Available

Home cholesterol testing kits are widely available in pharmacies and online. Most such tests require clearance by the Food and Drug Administration before they can be marketed. They vary widely in price, depending on the equipment the kits contain.

For example, one home cholesterol testing kit that measures HDL, LDL and triglyceride levels sells for $39.99 online. With this kit, you collect a small blood sample and send it to a lab using a prepaid label. The test results — which are reviewed by an independent, board-certified physician — are available online days after the lab receives the sample, according to an online ad for the product.

At the pricier end, a “professional grade” lipid blood cholesterol “all-in-one” home test kit sells for $299 online. This kit measures HDL, LDL, triglycerides and other fat levels. It includes a monitor that shows the cholesterol measurements, so there’s no need to mail a blood sample and wait for results. This product is certified by the Cholesterol Reference Method Laboratory Network, “a group of highly specialized laboratories that work directly with manufacturers and (labs) to assess the analytical accuracy and precision of their tests,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tests and labs that meet this standard are considered “CDC certified.”

How Home Cholesterol Tests Work

Before doing a home cholesterol test, be sure you’ve read the steps explained in your particular kit’s instruction sheet and that you have all the supplies you need, says Dr. Ashish Sharma, a hospitalist at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona.

Before using a home cholesterol testing kit, you shouldn’t consume anything other than water for 12 hours before the test, the same routine you’d follow for an exam at a doctor’s office, Sharma says.

For kits that use testing strips: Use the lancet — the small blade or needle that comes with the testing kit — to prick your finger and draw a small drop of blood, says Jeremy D. Akers, an associate professor in the Department of Health Professions at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“Make sure that you clean the area to be punctured with an alcohol wipe before using the lancet,” Akers says. “Use a gauze to wipe the drop of the blood and then put the next drop on the strip.”

Some kits contain a color guide. The strip containing the blood will change color, and you can consult the guide for the results. Other kits require you to mail the blood sample to a lab.

For kits that have an electronic read-out of the results: Use the same process to obtain a drop of blood as you would for a kit that uses only testing strips. Following the product’s directions, place the strip with the blood drop into the electronic reader.

The reader will usually provide digital measurements within a few minutes, Akers says.

Reliability of Home Cholesterol Testing Kits

Home cholesterol testing kits are generally accurate if used correctly, says Dr. Stephen L. Kopecky, professor of medicine in the Department of Cardiovascular Disease at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The directions in these kits are very easy to follow, he says. The key thing is to make sure a clean drop of blood is used for the measurement. “If the patient is nervous about pricking the finger, a family member can do it, or it can be done in their primary care provider’s office,” he says.

How to Use the Test Results

Home testing kits provide data about your cholesterol levels, which you can check against what they should be. For example, the optimal LDL cholesterol number is less than 100, while 130 to 159 is considered borderline high. A reading between 160 and 189 is considered high, and 190 or above is very high.

You shouldn’t try to diagnose yourself or create a treatment plan based on the results of a home cholesterol test, Kopecky says. These tests can be a useful tool, but they don’t give consumers the knowledge to diagnose themselves.

Don’t try to interpret your test results by yourself, he says. Consult your health care provider about what they mean and what course of action, if any, you need to take to improve your health.

“The key is having a partnership with your physician,” he says.

Who Shouldn’t Rely on Home Cholesterol Testing Kits

While home cholesterol testing kits could be helpful for some people, they aren’t a good option for everyone, Sharma says.

You shouldn’t rely on a home cholesterol testing kit if you’ve been diagnosed with these conditions:

— Diabetes.

— Heart disease.

— Stroke.

— High cholesterol.

— Familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition that causes high cholesterol.

People who have been diagnosed with one or more of these conditions should get a full assessment of their lipid profile from their doctor, who can develop a course of treatment, Sharma says.

If you don’t have one of these conditions and are considering purchasing a home cholesterol testing kit, doing some research and asking a few questions can help you find the right one for you, says Joy Stephenson-Laws, founder of Proactive Health Labs. The organization is a nonprofit that provides education and tools to help consumers achieve optimal health. Its headquarters are in Sherman Oaks, California.

Here are two things you should do before purchasing a home cholesterol testing kit:

— Look for FDA approval.

— Talk to your health care provider.

1. Look for FDA approval. Consumers should be sure to check the product label on home cholesterol testing kits for FDA approval, Stephenson-Laws says. The label will also say whether the manufacturer is affiliated with a tracking program offered by the CDC. “Kits that meet this program criteria for accuracy are considered to be CDC-certified,” she says. The FDA’s website has a section on home cholesterol testing kits.

2. Talk to your health care provider. Some home kits measure total cholesterol, Stephenson-Laws says. Others measure HDL and triglycerides. Before you buy a home testing kit, talk to your health care provider about which test kit would be most useful for you, she advises.

