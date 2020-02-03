Where to Find the Lowest College Costs By Income Bracket

Colleges often don’t charge students the full sticker price to attend, instead setting the price based on a family’s income.…

Colleges often don’t charge students the full sticker price to attend, instead setting the price based on a family’s income.

Take Duke University, for example. On its website, the North Carolina school advertises a sticker price of $78,608 for tuition and fees; room; board; and books, supplies and personal expenses for the 2019-2020 school year. But most Duke hopefuls won’t end up paying the full cost, and the amount will vary across families.

Students who receive federal financial aid and have a family income below $30,000 will pay nothing to attend the prestigious university, while those making $110,001 or more will pay an average annual cost of $52,081, according to December 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. Using data from this tool, students can gauge what they may pay at a specific institution.

Navigating the complicated system that determines the cost for an individual family can be a deterrent to higher education for some students.

“If you look at just the cost, that’s why talented black students don’t apply to Yale,” says Robert D. Lane, director of college admissions and alumni relations at Southland College Prep Charter High School in Illinois. “Once we get them over the fear of the sticker price, we begin to work with them to understand the nature of the beast.”

Increasingly, colleges and the federal government are subsidizing higher education for low-income families. Through financial aid and so-called free college programs for students whose household incomes fall under a set limit, some low-income families can pay little to nothing for college.

Estimating the cost of college is incredibly complicated, says Alison Rabil, assistant vice provost and director of financial aid at Duke University, but one of the best resources, “outside of prayer,” is the net price calculator.

A net price calculator is a tool a first-time, full-time undergraduate can use to estimate the amount he or she will pay for a year at a specific college after subtracting scholarships and grants the student receives, which is known as the net price. The calculation is based on personal information submitted like a student’s dependency status and household income. Net price calculators are required by law on the website of any college that participates in federal financial aid programs and enrolls fist-time, full-time students.

The College Scorecard is another option for estimating the cost of a specific college, and it doesn’t require entering any personal information. Created by the federal government to increase transparency and accountability, the Scorecard provides school-specific undergraduate data such as the average annual cost, graduation rate and median annual earnings of former students one year after graduation.

The average annual cost listed for each school on the College Scorecard is the average net price, which includes tuition, living costs and other educational expenses after any grants and scholarships are applied. The average net price for each college is also displayed by family income ranges to help students drill down further.

According to Scorecard data of National Universities and National Liberal Arts Colleges ranked by U.S. News, Duke, Harvard University in Massachusetts and Stanford University in California all have an average annual cost of zero or less for families earning $30,000 or less. The average cost for some colleges is negative because those institutions provide, on average, more grant and scholarship aid than the cost of attendance.

These are the National Universities and National Liberal Arts Colleges with the least expensive average annual costs among federal financial aid recipients by household income, per the College Scorecard:

The table above shows that among these ranked schools, CUNY–City College offers the lowest average annual cost for families in the highest income bracket. But the school is also among the most affordable for those in the lowest bracket, with an average net price of $836. CUNY–City College participates in the Excelsior Scholarship, which provides free tuition after all other financial aid is applied to New York families making up to $125,000.

There are, however, limitations to the College Scorecard data. In many cases, the tool may be more useful for gathering information about private colleges than public, says Nate Johnson, founder and principal consultant at Postsecondary Analytics, a Florida-based higher education research firm.

“The numbers are less useful for public colleges, where more students tend to live off campus and where the biggest costs are not tuition related,” Johnson wrote in an email. “Public colleges also may base their prices on different numbers of credit hours, which further muddies the comparison.”

On the College Scorecard, the average annual costs for public colleges only include in-state tuition and associated expenses. Another limitation is that the Scorecard’s cost data is specific to students who receive federal financial aid, meaning it may not include students receiving state or institutional aid to bring down costs or students who receive no financial aid.

The Scorecard and net price calculators can help break down myths about the cost of college and give students a place to start. But to know exactly how much they will pay for an education at a particular college, they must apply for financial aid by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

“It takes work, it takes digging,” Rabil says. “There isn’t an easy way to do it.”

But finding the right college at the right price can pay off.

“When you come to Duke, it’s not, some students get to do this and some students do not,” Rabil says. “We want you to be able to make similar educational choices that any other student who might have more financial means can make,” which might include studying abroad or taking summer courses. “We’ll add in things for students once they arrive that help them manage some of the situations our lower-income families face.”

