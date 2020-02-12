When Should You Use Credit Card Locks?

When you can’t find your credit card, it could just be misplaced. Or, it could be stolen by someone poised…

When you can’t find your credit card, it could just be misplaced. Or, it could be stolen by someone poised to rack up charges on your card. You could call your card’s issuer to cancel the card immediately, stop any new charges and reissue a new card. That can be a pain, especially if you have automatic payments set up.

But there’s another option to consider: Most credit card issuers allow you to put a hold on new charges — in some cases, for an indefinite period — and make it just as easy to unlock it if you find your card.

What Is a Credit Card Lock?

A credit card lock is like a pause button. It puts a temporary hold on your credit card to ensure no one, not even you, can use it to make purchases. This lock is also known as a freeze.

The lock feature is offered by many large credit card issuers and is most often available on apps and, in some cases, websites.

What happens when you lock your card?

— You might still be able to make purchases if your card is in your digital wallet, but this isn’t the case for all issuers.

— Automatic payments usually are not affected.

— Most locks are indefinite, but depending on the issuer, a lock could lift automatically after one week.

— Issuers usually do not limit how many times you can lock or unlock a card.

“It can be a good tool if you’re concerned there has been a temporary card loss but don’t necessarily want to disrupt your life,” says Adam Levin, chairman and founder of CyberScout, a provider of identity and data defense services, and author of “Swiped: How to Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers, and Identity Thieves.”

Which Issuers Offer a Credit Card Lock?

Most major credit card issuers offer credit card locks or freezes. They include:

American Express. American Express allows for a seven-day card freeze.

Capital One. You can instantly lock your credit card on Capital One’s app. The card can still accept returns, credits and dispute adjustments during the lock, and some payments are exempted.

Chase. The company allows customers to block new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers made with the physical card or card number. Digital wallet purchases are still allowed, and the card lock won’t affect autopay transactions, credits or fees. If someone tries to make a purchase on a blocked card, Chase will notify the cardholder by email.

Citi. The lock/unlock feature on the Citi Mobile App allows cardholders to block new, nonrecurring charges.

Discover. The “Freeze it” feature works on the Discover app and website, preventing new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers. Automatic bill payments and activity such as returns and credits can still be charged to the card. The freeze feature works at the account level, so any cards, including those held by authorized users, will be frozen. You can temporarily deactivate your card instead of your account, which prevents cardholders from making in-store purchases but permits online and telephone purchases.

Wells Fargo. The Wells Fargo Control Tower platform allows cardholders to turn cards off and on. No transactions can occur when the card is off, either with the physical card or online with the card number.

How Can a Credit Card Lock Help?

The most common reason for a credit lock — and the one promoted the most by credit card issuers — is for a quick layer of security when you’ve misplaced your credit card.

A card lock could be beneficial to you in multiple ways, including:

Preventing fraud. If you can’t find your credit card, your first thoughts likely turn to the worst-case scenario: It’s been stolen. But you might have misplaced the card somewhere safe, like in your home, car or even your wallet, A card lock can help in this situation, giving you a chance to find the card before you call the issuer to replace it.

Credit card companies are usually on the hook for fraudulent charges on their cards, but consumers must still deal with the hassle of reporting these charges and getting them removed.

Levin recommends locking the card for at least a brief period of time the second you hear about a digital breach “involving your credit card or vendor with whom you do business.” This gives you a chance to monitor the account, and if there’s a problem, you can ask to have the card reissued.

Controlling spending. If you want to limit your spending on a particular card or on all cards, locking them while you visit a store or mall could deter you from using them. Unlocking your cards is easy enough, but that extra hurdle might stop you from overspending.

If you’re going to the mall just to walk around and don’t want to be tempted, locking your card can be a good idea, says Mike Sullivan, personal finance consultant with Phoenix-based Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency.

“A lot of consumers have problems with buying,” Sullivan says. “They find it hard to resist temptation.”

Protecting inactive cards. The average consumer has about three credit cards and three retail cards, according to a 2018 Experian report on the state of credit. If you’re not using them all regularly, you might not be carefully monitoring charges on inactive accounts. Locking infrequently used cards can prevent unauthorized use.

How Easy Is It to Lock a Credit Card?

With most credit card issuers, starting or stopping a credit card lock is as easy as tapping a button on a phone app. Some issuers also allow you to access the freeze or lock function online.

But it might be more complicated if you don’t have an app for your credit card and suddenly you can’t find the card.

Sullivan recommends making photocopies of the front and back of all cards to make sure you have your account number, security code and issuer’s customer service number handy. You can keep them in your home, on your phone or in your suitcase when you’re traveling.

With the credit card issuer’s toll-free number and your account number on hand, you can work with a customer service representative to figure out the best option, whether that means you need to lock the card or get a new one, Sullivan says.

Can You Lock a Card if You Suspect Fraud?

Turning off your card is not a replacement for reporting your card lost or stolen.

If you think your card is lost or stolen, you’ll need to report that to your card’s issuer and get a new one. As card locks are intended to be temporary, any potential fraud could return as soon as you unlock the card. Reissuing the card is a more permanent solution that can protect your account.

