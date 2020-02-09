What’s New in Allergy Research

Recently, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology held its annual scientific meeting in Houston. Every year, the meeting…

Recently, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology held its annual scientific meeting in Houston. Every year, the meeting highlights groundbreaking research in the field. Here is some “news you can use” from the presentations that were made.

The Latest on Penicillin Allergy

One of the most common drug allergies is to penicillin. In a study from Mayo Clinic examining the results of penicillin allergy tests in more than 30,000 patients, there was a significant difference in the rate of penicillin allergy between men and women. More than 90% of those with a positive penicillin test were women. More studies are needed to confirm these findings, but they appear to mirror other allergic conditions in women such as asthma. Unfortunately, we don’t know why this is true.

Another penicillin study, this one from Emory University in Atlanta, evaluated the effect of giving an oral dose of amoxicillin to children labeled with penicillin allergy. The researchers thought from the children’s history that it was unlikely they were still truly allergic. When testing for penicillin allergy, usually a penicillin skin test is done first and if it’s negative, the oral challenge is performed to confirm the child no longer has the allergy. None of the children challenged without a skin test first had a severe reaction, and therefore the penicillin allergy label could be removed from their medical chart. If your child has penicillin allergy, check with their allergist to see if they are a candidate for this testing. An evaluation of this kind can determine if they still have the allergy, since it can go away over time.

One last study on penicillin from NYU Langone Health found that of people who tested negative for penicillin allergy despite a prior history of the condition, 29% still showed their medical and pharmacy records labeling the patient as allergic. It’s important that if a person is found not to have penicillin allergy any longer, “penicillin allergy” should be removed from all records so that the person can use this antibiotic in the future if needed.

How Prenatal Diet, Baby’s Delivery and Baby’s Diet Relate to Pediatric Allergies

It’s common for pregnant women to want to know what they can do to prevent their babies from developing allergies. In a study out of Philadelphia, researchers determined whether children were born vaginally or by C-section. They found that vaginal delivery was associated with less frequent development of eczema, food allergy, asthma and hay fever. The same research showed that infants who were breastfed (exclusively or with supplemental formula) also had less development of these allergic conditions.

What about diet during pregnancy? Does it make a difference in the child developing eczema and/or food allergy? In the Healthy Start study in Denver, 1,315 pregnant women recorded their diet during pregnancy and noted whether their babies developed allergy or not. In mothers with little diversity in their diets, along with a history of allergy, one-third of their children were diagnosed with food allergy or eczema by age 2. Mothers with good diet diversity (with or without a personal history of allergies) as well as those with poor diversity of diet and no personal history of allergy had 21% of their children affected with food allergy or eczema by age 2. This study shows that women with allergies should be aware of their diet during pregnancy.

Allergy Shots Help Pollen Food Allergy Syndrome

Allergy shots are commonly used to treat hay fever. Many patients with hay fever also suffer from pollen food allergy syndrome, or PFAS, where eating certain foods causes their mouths to itch. It’s not uncommon, for example, for people with ragweed allergy to have an itchy mouth when eating bananas. This study out of Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children examined 20 children with PFAS. The results showed that for more than half of the children, allergy shots for their pollen allergy improved or resolved an itchy mouth caused by foods to which they were sensitive. Previous studies have shown the same response in adults. This is another reason why allergy shots are an important treatment for patients with hay fever.

Exciting research continues in the field of allergy, and it helps improve the lives of patients. Talk to an allergist if you think you’re suffering from allergies or asthma — or if you have questions about your current treatment.

