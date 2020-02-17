What Your Urine Color, Odor and Frequency Mean

I’m confident that assessing your urine might rank almost as high on a list of “rather nots” as gauging the…

I’m confident that assessing your urine might rank almost as high on a list of “rather nots” as gauging the product of a bowel movement. Believe it or not, the discussion of bodily functions is even painful for some people to talk about with their trusted physicians. But as a urologist, you know what I’m going to say here: It matters, and I’d like to see the stigma of urinary health as a “taboo topic” eradicated. Understanding your urinary habits and patterns, and perhaps even more importantly, being able to detect when there are changes in those habits and patterns, is critical for protecting your healthy bladder function now and in the future.

In many ways, your urine can serve as a window into what’s going on with your urologic health. However, it’s essential first to know what you’re looking at and what you’re looking for. A question I hear frequently is: What color should urine “normally” be? The simple answer is that it’s subjective. There is a broad spectrum of shades that can be normal based on the individual and his or her unique health circumstances. As an example, urine that is pale or clear in appearance typically means that you’re adequately hydrated, or in some cases, that you’re taking a diuretic supplement or other medication, which is stimulating your kidneys to produce more urine.

Interestingly, in some people, consuming a hearty serving of carrots is enough to temporarily turn their urine orange. And although varying shades of orange or yellow can all signal a healthy bladder; some colors may be concerning and justify a visit to your doctor. Urine colors you want to pay close attention to include pink or red, as these shades can indicate that blood may be present in the urine. The presence of blood in the urine can signal a variety of concerns, from a simple infection to cancer. The vital thing to know is that bloody urine is never normal and needs to be immediately evaluated by a health care provider.

In addition to assessing the color of your urine, the odor it presents should also be something you pay attention to. For most people who are properly hydrated, urine should not have any noticeable odor or only give off a slight ammonia-like smell. If your pee suddenly presents a pungent aroma, it could be a sign of infection or urinary stones, especially if a cloudy appearance accompanies the scent. That combination warrants a trip to your doctor for evaluation. You may have also heard that urine can give off a different smell after eating asparagus. This doesn’t happen for everyone and is most common in people who have a specific inherited gene. Other people frequently note an unusual odor when they’ve consumed coffee. Neither of these occurrences are necessarily cause for concern.

One common query about urinary health, especially among women who have gone through childbirth, involves frequency of urination. Regarding the number of times a person urinates in a day, we see again a wide range of what would be considered “normal.” In general, six to eight trips to the bathroom in a 24-hour period is common. However, that number can change dramatically with either a significant increase or decrease in the volume of liquids consumed. However, what’s important to note here is that an urge to urinate with no significant increase in fluid intake can be a sign of a condition called overactive bladder syndrome, or another issue. It should be discussed with your regular doctor or a urologist to get to the bottom of what’s going on and to fix it.

Although there is a wide range of what’s considered “normal” when it comes to urinary color, odor and frequency, the critical thing is to be sure you note any sudden changes in what seems usual for you. And it’s always a good idea to engage in preventive urinary health habits like not “holding it” and relieving your bladder when you need to “go,” as well as drinking enough water regularly throughout the day, every day. Though these actions might seem like small steps, they can be leaps along the way toward maintaining bladder and urinary tract health for years to come.

