Fashion trends have changed drastically over the past century. And while opinions differ on what is appropriate attire to wear to the grocery store, when traveling or to work, fashion certainly is more relaxed than it used to be.

With so many changes, it can be hard for professionals to decide what to wear to work. While what you wear doesn’t define your professional abilities, it does influence what people think about you and what they believe you are capable of. It’s an important part of your brand, so do pay attention to it.

As a rule of thumb, steer clear of flip-flops, shorts, athletic wear and anything that may reveal your undergarments to avoid looking sloppy and unprofessional.

For typical work attire, here are some tips:

— Know the basics of businesss-casual attire.

— Dressing for your industry.

— Basic clothing items every professional should have for work.

— Work wardrobe basics for men.

— Work wardrobe basics for women.

— Dressing for the job you want.

— What to wear to the office holiday party.

The Basics of Business-Casual Attire

For professionals, business casual is hard to define. This is because the definition is influenced by your age, your location, the climate, the type and size of your organization and the office dress code.

Basically, business casual is less formal than the traditional professional dress code. If you are unsure of your office dress code, ask your manager or check with the human resources department.

Generally, organizations provide basic guidelines in their employee handbook or in their orientation materials. Talk to your mentor or a career coach about the professional brand you want to emulate and discuss with them how you might update your professional wardrobe to better reflect that, even in a business-casual setting.

Dressing for Your Industry

What you wear to work will also be determined by what industry you work in. A lawyer will dress differently than someone who works in information technology or at a startup.

Research successful professionals on LinkedIn who work in your industry and look at what clothing styles they gravitate toward. Look at association meeting event photos to get a sense of styles and norms. Talk to your network about what kind of clothing never goes out of style in your industry.

Basic Clothing Items Every Professional Should Have For Work

Invest in a few high-quality basic items instead of just buying fast fashion items. High-quality items will last longer and do not go out of style.

Buy more trendy items or accessories that you can coordinate into your look from fast fashion retailers.

Wardrobe Basics for Men

— Slacks. This could include corduroys and khakis for a more traditional look or slim-fitting pants for a more contemporary look.

— Tailored dress shirts. They could be long-sleeved or short-sleeved, depending on the climate and company dress code.

— Polo shirts.

— Tailored blazers, seasonal.

— A few good-quality ties.

— Well-fitting sweaters, crew or V-neck.

— Dress shoes, such as loafers. No matter what, unless it’s a very casual work environment, your shoes should cover the majority of your foot. Flip flops are usually unacceptable, unless it’s a very casual workplace.

— Belts, one black and one brown. You could also invest in a good quality reversible belt.

— Nice socks. Remember that when you sit down your socks will be visible. Colors and varying styles these days are a fun way to make a statement, just make sure it’s appropriate. It’s a small detail, but you don’t want to distract a potential client with inappropriate socks.

Wardrobe Basics for Women

— Slacks, corduroys and khakis have a more classic look, while dress pants may be more contemporary.

— Tailored blouses or dress shirts. Make sure that they aren’t too revealing. They could be long-sleeved or short-sleeved, depending on the climate and company dress code.

— Well-fitting sweaters or cardigans.

— Quality dresses or skirts, around knee-length.

— Dress shoes. This could be loafers, flats or pumps. They can be closed or open-toe. Again, they should cover most of your feet if it’s a more traditional work environment. In the summer, in more casual workplaces, nice sandals are completely acceptable.

Dressing for the Job You Want

What you wear says a lot about you, so it is important to dress for the job you want. Whenever you’re uncertain about the typical attire, err on the side of more professional or more formal versus the other way around, especially for an interview.

This may not mean wearing a dress or a suit and tie, but you should dress nicer than usual for an interview. If you’re unsure of the dress culture of the organization or industry, you can also ask someone in your network that you trust for advice.

Don’t use an interview to make a statement with your clothes. Keep it simple and professional. After the first interview and when you know more about the organization, you can make some adjustments.

If you are looking to get a promotion, observe how your superiors dress. You don’t have to be a carbon copy, but it will give you an idea of the office dress code culture in your organization.

Then, start incorporating that style of dress into your everyday look. Not only will this boost your confidence, but this will help you come across as the professional who deserves the promotion.

What to Wear to the Office Holiday Party

The holiday party is a festive occasion, but you don’t want to be too revealing or too flashy.

Aim for looking elegant. This will help you to avoid the extremes of underdressing or overdressing for the office holiday party.

You also don’t have to break the bank for your office party.

For example, a woman may determine that she could wear her regular slacks and pair them with a festive sequined top and some fun accessories. A man may decide to dress up by wearing matching slacks and blazer.

If you are new to the organization, talk to your co-workers about what they generally wear to the holiday party to get an idea about what is appropriate.

