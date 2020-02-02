What to Know About Self-Studying for AP Exams

One of the benefits of The College Board’s Advanced Placement program is that it allows high school students to sit…

One of the benefits of The College Board’s Advanced Placement program is that it allows high school students to sit for end-of-year AP exams and potentially earn college credits without taking an AP course. As a result, some students choose to self-study for AP tests.

This is an ideal option for home-schooled students, as well as students whose high schools offer a limited number of AP courses or none at all.

Usually, it is best to self-study for just one or two AP exams at a time, though this depends on your overall class schedule. Ask yourself, “How many intensive academic projects are already on my plate and how many more can I truly handle?” Self-studying at the same time for, say, five AP tests is never wise.

With all the academic, athletic, extracurricular and personal commitments that arise during the school year, it can be easy to neglect your AP studies when fall arrives. If you find yourself reading this article in winter or spring and your goal is to earn a 4 or 5 — the top two scores — through self-study on one or more AP exams, self-discipline will be paramount.

With just three months remaining until AP exam season, time is of the essence. Keep the following four strategies in mind so you can maximize your time and excel on your AP tests.

— Do not procrastinate on your test prep.

— Do not devote 100% of your winter and spring study time to content.

— Do not miss study time in the summer.

— Do not fail to review test day details.

Do Not Procrastinate on Your Test Prep

Avoid the fatal mistake of starting to prepare for your AP exams in late March or April. If you did not start in the fall, begin in early February while you have roughly 12 weeks remaining until AP exam season.

Waiting until March or April to begin studying is ill-advised, in part because midterm exams are often given during this time. It becomes far harder to attend to your AP studies when you must prepare for other important tests at the same time.

Also consider that the traditional school year and AP courses are about 10 months long. It is highly unlikely that you can master 10 months of material and strategy in just two months, so it is even more advantageous to begin evaluating and securing test prep resources over the summer. These resources should reflect your learning style.

Do Not Devote 100% of Your Winter and Spring Study Time to Content

Content review should absolutely comprise a core component of your independent AP study. You will have to be well versed in concepts, terminology, theories and possibly laws and formulas to earn your target exam score.

However, content accounts for just one leg of the AP study triangle. The other two are exam format — which includes timing — and strategy. Each leg of the triangle should be addressed equally.

You can be familiar with AP content but perform poorly on the exam if you fail to account for test format and strategy in your prep. While re-reading texts and taking notes is a helpful way to review content, make sure you are also practicing with authentic AP materials.

Invest in at least one test prep book, preferably one with actual past AP exams, in which the content is contextualized and you can become familiar with the different question types. In addition, make sure to take several practice exams under timed conditions so you become accustomed to working under pressure.

Do Not Miss Study Time in the Summer

If you have taken AP tests in the past, use the summer months to first review which study techniques worked particularly well for you and which were ineffective. Then when you actually begin studying, avoid the ineffective techniques.

Students who decide to self-study for AP exams should begin doing so by mid-August. Taking certain steps over the summer break, such as learning about the registration process and securing test prep materials, is a key way to begin ensuring your success on AP exams. So is selecting AP exams that suit your academic strengths, collegiate goals and the review resources available to you.

One of the first critical elements to address during summer prep is the registration timeline. While the deadline for standard AP exam registration through a school is November 15 with late registration until March 13, home-schooled and online students, as well as students whose schools do not offer AP classes, must contact AP Services for Students and Parents at 888-225-5427 or apstudents@info.collegeboard.org. For the 2020 exams, that deadline was September 4. Based on the information those students received, they also had to notify nearby AP coordinators by October 4.

Beyond official test prep books, self-study students may find that online resources fit their learning style. For example, some YouTube videos are among reputable online study resources that a visual learner can incorporate into a study regimen. Similarly, podcasts and lectures related to test content may be helpful to auditory learners.

For self-study students who are not home-schooled, teachers and guidance counselors are some of the best resources for AP testing information. Communicating with them can keep students from missing any important updates.

Do Not Fail to Review Test Day Details

Students who self-study for AP exams may not always have school personnel around to remind them about key test-day information, such as exam locations and start times. These students must stay abreast of this information themselves.

There is much to know in the months and weeks prior to AP exam season. Self-study students should visit The College Board website periodically to get testing updates. The College Board website also contains rules regarding what may and may not be taken into testing centers, so be sure to read that information.

Also, if you are taking more than one exam, they may be at different test centers, so pay attention to that information provided by your AP coordinator. And if you have requested and been granted special accommodations, take that letter with you on test day.

For self-studying AP students, there is no virtue more important than self-discipline. After all, being aware of deadlines and remaining diligent about your test prep is your responsibility entirely.

