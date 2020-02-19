What to Do When Your Tax Refund Is Seized for Student Loan Default

If you are expecting a tax refund and are surprised to find it was taken by the federal government, it…

If you are expecting a tax refund and are surprised to find it was taken by the federal government, it may be because your federal student loans are in default.

The federal government’s Treasury Offset Program collects funds from individuals who have defaulted on debts owed to federal or state agencies. This includes federal student loans and other federal debts such as loans for small businesses.

What Is Treasury Offset?

No matter which federal program you default on, many federal benefits can be garnished through the Treasury Offset Program, including tax refunds, some Social Security benefits and even farming benefits. Federal benefits will continue to be seized until the defaulted loan is paid.

If you default on your federal student loans, which typically means they are 270 days or more past due, the Department of Education will notify the Department of Treasury about the loans that are defaulted and therefore subject to offset of federal benefits such as an income tax refund.

[READ: What Is Next Gen and What Does It Mean for Federal Student Loans?]

The Treasury Department will match the tax identification number in its computer systems with the one provided by the Education Department. Most people’s tax ID number is their Social Security number.

When the numbers match, officials will flag your Treasury account as one that requires offset until such time as either the defaulted amount provided by the Education Department is paid off or you have worked with the Education Department to achieve another resolution, such as paying off your loan in full, rehabilitating it or refinancing the outstanding balance.

Before the withholding of money from your tax refund happens, you will receive a notice in the mail to inform you that the offset will begin in 65 days. Keep in mind the notice may only be sent once and to your last known address.

Can Treasury Offset Be Appealed?

You can appeal the Treasury offset of your tax refund by working with your loan holder. You have the right to an administrative review of your debt, which may resolve disputes about the amount of your debt as well as provide the opportunity to rehabilitate your student loans or make a compromise agreement to pay less than half of your debt if you don’t feel you can pay the full amount over time.

Some of the reasons for appeal of an offset are that you are eligible for a closed-school discharge, the loan is not enforceable because of forgery or some other reason, your school did not pay you a refund you were due or you’re in a repayment agreement with the loan holder and are making payments as agreed.

On a one-time basis you may be able to also demonstrate hardship as a result of the offset of your tax refund and have the refund returned to you. If that appeal is successful, you will have your tax refund returned to you but you need to know that the process can take up to two months and is good only one time.

In other words, if you are successful in a hardship appeal and get your tax refund returned to you, but the next year you are still in default and your tax refund is offset again, you will be unable to get your refund returned that second time.

What Is Wage Garnishment?

Wage garnishment is the process by which an authorized third party can obtain a portion of your wages or salary directly from your employer until your debt is repaid. This can happen in civil proceedings like child support disputes and with consumer debts and student loans.

[READ: Understand Federal Student Loan Wage Garnishment.]

In order to garnish your wages, a third party normally needs to obtain a court order to begin garnishment, and you will have an opportunity to demonstrate harm that you may suffer as a result.

Federal and state loan holders have the authority to issue wage garnishment as an administrative action, which means they don’t need a court order.

What to Do If Your Wages Are Garnished

If your wages are being garnished, that means you must be in a tough spot because it takes usually a year or more of default and other administrative procedures. The Education Department does not always use wage garnishment in an effort to recoup a defaulted student loan debt. However, when it does do so, it can collect up to 15% of your disposable income.

If your wages are being garnished to recoup a student loan debt, odds are that the debt is not a federal loan but a private loan.

No matter who is garnishing your wages, you have a few options. You can ride out the garnishment until your loan balance is paid off, or work out a new payment arrangement with the lender.

[Read: How to Pay Off Student Loans.]

You also can dispute the amount of the debt or the terms of the garnishment by contesting the court order. To do this, you may need legal help, which you can receive at no cost from local legal aid programs or law school clinic programs.

Some reasons you might appeal the wage garnishment are similar to why you might appeal a Treasury offset, including if the loan is mistakenly in default status, it is paid in full, it isn’t yours due to identity theft, it was discharged in bankruptcy or you are permanently disabled.

Federal Employees and Retired Military Personnel

If you are a federal employee, be aware that not only can you have your tax refund and salary garnished, but work travel reimbursements may also be eligible for offset.

Retired military personnel who default on a debt can have their retirement pay offset. Active duty and retired military personnel should consult with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for more details about how a default may affect benefits.

There is a long list of federal benefits excluded from offset across more than two dozen federal agencies, some of which may affect active duty military personnel and veterans.

For anyone who has defaulted on their federal student loans and knows they are getting a tax refund this year, the best thing to do is get out of default immediately. Go to the Department of Education’s website and see if there is a better repayment program for you, perhaps contact a financial counselor who can help you look at your entire financial situation and contact your student loan servicer to help you take immediate steps to avoid offset.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About Delinquent Student Loans

How to Manage Old, Unpaid Student Loans

How to Read Your Federal Student Loan Statement

What to Do When Your Tax Refund Is Seized for Student Loan Default originally appeared on usnews.com