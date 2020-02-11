What Is Next Gen and What Does It Mean for Federal Student Loans?

The U.S. Department of Education announced in 2017 that big changes were coming to the federal financial aid system. The…

The U.S. Department of Education announced in 2017 that big changes were coming to the federal financial aid system. The initiative, called Next Generation Financial Services Environment, or Next Gen, will modernize the technology and operational infrastructure of the system that delivers aid programs, improving processes from application for federal student loans through repayment.

Since the announcement, updates have been made to various parts of the system, but some changes are still to come. Even if you have already used the myStudentAid mobile app or interacted with a chatbot named Aidan, chances are there are additional changes you have not heard about.

Here’s a look at four of the biggest changes associated with Next Gen and what you can expect as a student or as a federal student loan borrower:

— New StudentAid.gov website.

— myStudentAid mobile app.

— New tools for borrowers.

— A single repayment platform.

New StudentAid.gov Website

The new StudentAid.gov website launched in December 2019. It consolidates the content and resources from three different websites — formerly StudentLoans.gov, fsaid.ed.gov and nslds.ed.gov — to streamline the way visitors learn about and apply for federal student aid and repay federal student loans.

Before this change, students and borrowers had to navigate various websites during different parts of the process of applying for federal financial aid. This new single website can now be used to do everything from filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to doing entrance and exit counseling, consolidating student loans, signing a Master Promissory Note and tracking information about your student loans.

For a limited number of individuals, the new StudentAid.gov website also includes a virtual assistant named Aidan that uses artificial intelligence to help answer questions. The goal is to provide real-time information in a way that makes the process more modern, streamlined and easy to use. If the pilot is successful, Aidan will be available to more users soon.

myStudentAid Mobile App

The myStudentAid mobile app launched in 2018 and allows students and parents to complete and submit the FAFSA from a cellphone.

Depending on your preference, you can now file the FAFSA on paper, on a computer or using the mobile app. The app provides guidance on how to complete the FAFSA and allows users to access the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which auto-fills information from your federal income tax filing.

The app also has a myCollegeScorecard feature that allows students and families to view and compare information about the schools they selected on their FAFSA.

New Tools for Borrowers

Next Gen will launch two new tools for students and borrowers: the Informed Borrower Tool and the Student Loan Simulator.

When the Informed Borrower Tool is available, student borrowers attending college in the 2020-21 academic year will be required to use it as part of their federal loan entrance counseling. It will provide student loan status and debt forecasts, estimate monthly payments and display data from the College Scorecard, a Department of Education website that provides information about schools and fields of study, including median earnings of graduates.

The Informed Borrower Tool will also help borrowers understand basic loan concepts like interest and capitalization.

The Student Loan Simulator is a wizard that will walk users through a series of questions to see which choice might be based on goals and personal info. The tool will also offer financial planning and repayment options. There is no word yet on when it will launch.

A Single Repayment Platform

Even more changes are coming to StudentAid.gov. Borrowers who have federal student loans in repayment will eventually be able to go to one website to find information about their repayment process and make payments for all their federal student loans. Under the current system, borrowers interact with a website provided by their student loan servicer throughout the repayment process.

Borrowers with multiple loans may have multiple student loan servicers, which means they may have had to navigate several websites. Under the Next Gen initiative, borrowers will eventually be able to visit StudentAid.gov to view all their loan information and manage repayment in one place.

Together, these updates aim to greatly improve the user experience for students, families and borrowers.

