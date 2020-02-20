What Is Credit Card Purchase Protection?

Purchase protection can help you replace items bought with your credit card if they are stolen, damaged or, in some…

Purchase protection can help you replace items bought with your credit card if they are stolen, damaged or, in some cases, lost.

As long as the item qualifies, your stolen or damaged merchandise may be repaired or replaced, or you may receive reimbursement for the purchase price. But not all cards offer this perk. Even if yours does, it may have certain exclusions and limitations you need to be aware of.

What Issuers Offer Purchase Protection as a Benefit?

Credit card issuers with at least some cards offering purchase protection include:

— American Express

— Bank of America

— Capital One

— Chase

— Citi

— Credit One

— U.S. Bank

— Wells Fargo

Keep in mind that these issuers may not offer purchase protection on all their cards, and some may use a different name for it, like purchase assure or purchase security. Sometimes, your benefits are based on the card level you’re approved for. For instance, Visa Infinite cards, Visa’s highest card tier, typically offer purchase security. But not all Visa cards provide this benefit.

“Visa, Mastercard, and American Express all offer purchase protection on at least some of their credit cards,” says Clint Proctor, founder of personal finance blog Wallet Wise Guy. Discover discontinued its purchase protection benefit in February 2018. Check your specific credit card’s benefits guide to see if it offers purchase protection.

What Are the Details and Limits of Credit Card Purchase Protection?

Your card’s benefits guide will outline how the issuer applies the purchase protection benefit, including how long protection lasts, common exclusions and caps to the amount you can claim.

“Many cards limit purchase protection to somewhere between 90 to 120 days,” says Janet Alvarez, executive editor of personal finance publication Wise Bread.

Look out for state-specific limitations that may shorten the time period. For instance, you may only have coverage for up to 90 days in your state, even if the benefit lasts for 120 in other states.

Each card network has its own limitations on the dollar amount per claim and the total dollar amount you can claim in a year. For example, purchase protection from American Express typically covers up to $1,000 per occurrence and up to $50,000 per cardholder account per calendar year. Certain premium American Express cards increase the per-occurrence limit to $10,000.

Also, not all purchases are eligible. The exact list of exclusions varies based on the credit card purchase protection policy, but motorized vehicles, gift cards and used items often won’t be covered.

And finally, purchase protection coverage is almost always secondary to other insurance coverage you have. That means if an item is stolen and you can make a claim on your renters, homeowners or an item-specific insurance policy, your credit card’s benefit only kicks in after your other insurance is exhausted.

How Can You File a Purchase Protection Claim?

Check your credit card’s benefits guide or online portal or call the customer service line to find out how to submit your claim. Card issuers typically don’t handle claims directly, so to start the process, you must reach out to the benefits administrator.

The benefits administrator may request:

— Your billing statement showing the purchase was made on your account

— An itemized store receipt for the purchase

— A copy of documentation stating your loss

— A repair estimate or a copy of the invoice or paid receipt for repairs completed that states the type of damage

— A copy of the police report for stolen items

— Insurance information, if filing secondary to another insurance claim

If your item was stolen, you’ll need to file a police report before submitting a claim. In some cases, you must file the report within 48 hours of the theft or as soon as reasonably possible to qualify for credit card purchase protection benefits.

In the case of a damaged item, you may have to ship the item to the benefits administrator. Some card benefits cover the cost of shipping the item to the benefits administrator but won’t reimburse you for any shipping and handling costs you paid when you purchased the item originally. Other card benefits may require you to ship the item to the benefits administrator at your own expense.

What Are Other Protections Your Credit Cards May Offer?

Even if your credit card doesn’t have purchase protection, it may offer other valuable benefits, says Alvarez.

Some credit cards provide cellphone protection if you pay your cellphone bill with your credit card every month. Your credit card may also offer extended warranty protection that covers your qualifying purchases beyond the standard manufacturer’s warranty. In rare cases, price protection still exists to help you save money if the price of an eligible item you purchased drops within a certain time frame after you buy it.

Review your cards’ benefits guides to acquaint yourself with what you may qualify for. You can use that information to decide which card might provide you with the most coverage, just in case you need it down the road.

