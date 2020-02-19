What Does a Speech Delay Mean for Your Child?

Are you anxiously awaiting your baby’s first words and phrases? Are you comparing your child to other little ones you…

Are you anxiously awaiting your baby's first words and phrases? Are you comparing your child to other little ones you know and fretting if yours seems slow to speak?

I often meet with parents who worry that their children have a speech delay, and who wonder if this means that their child is on the autism spectrum. Learning some basic facts about speech development and speech delays may help ease your mind about your own child’s progress.

It can be harder to parent a child with delayed speech than a more verbal child. Little ones who are frustrated by their inability to express themselves have more temper tantrums and more easily become upset than other children. But the main thing to know about speech delays is this: The onset of speech is highly variable. Some kids speak early, some late, and most fall in the middle.

How Pediatricians Diagnose Speech Delays

At well visits, your child’s doctor will assess his or her progress toward various developmental milestones, including ones related to language. The doctor will also ask you questions about your child’s social skills, thinking skills, and coordination.

Out of all the delays that a child may experience, delayed speech is the most common, and the delay usually means nothing serious.

There are certain language milestones that most kids reach at certain ages. By 2 months, most babies coo or gurgle. By 6 months, most respond to hearing their own name and “answer” to sounds by making sounds.

By 12 months, babies typically try saying words, and by 24 months, most toddlers form two-to-four word sentences.

The younger little ones are, the more likely they are to have some form of speech delay. Such delays are common in children younger than 2. What I want to see is a child making progress. If they are gaining new speech skills over time, then the speech delay probably isn’t a real red flag. I know that it can be hard for parents to wait patiently, but patience is often all that is needed.

Getting Help When It’s Needed

As I mentioned, the vast majority of kids with delayed speech have no serious underlying problem. Basically, when these kids are ready to speak, they will. This is true whether the child is 18 months old and has not said any words yet or is 3 years old and is not articulate enough to be understood.

At the same time, 1 in 12 children in the United States does have an actual disorder that affects the ability to speak or swallow, according to the National Institutes of Health, and less than half of those children are getting treatment. The first three years of life are vital for a child’s language development, so we pediatricians make every effort to flag any treatable speech delay issues early. That way, we can direct parents toward appropriate sources of help.

Trust your child’s doctor and follow his or her advice.

Most counties offer free or low-cost assessment and treatment for young children with speech delays that warrant care. Parents can also contact private speech pathologists for assistance. Ask your child’s doctor for a referral.

The Relationship Between Speech Delay and Autism, As Well As Other Disorders

Most speech delays simply reflect the fact that children reach milestones at different ages. Most speech delays are not tied to autism and are no cause for concern. In fact, 95% of kids with a speech delay do not have autism. On the other hand, 100% of children diagnosed with autism do have delayed speech.

Conditions besides autism also cause speech delays or difficulties. Children learn to speak by hearing speech, so impaired hearing or deafness can affect a child’s language development. A hearing test is an important first step in figuring out the root causes of a speech delay.

Some children are born with a slight defect in their mouths, a short frenulum. The frenulum is a membrane connecting the tongue to the palate. A child with a short frenulum may have trouble speaking clearly. This defect is easily fixed, with a minor surgery that can be performed on a child of any age.

Another rather rare cause of speech delay is selective mutism. This means a child chooses not to speak, often in certain specific settings. For instance, a child may speak at home, but not at school or elsewhere. In some cases, a child will only speak with one person or one parent. Selective mutism is not simply a matter of shyness. It appears to be rooted in anxiety, and it’s treatable.

It’s worth noting, as well, that children living in homes where two or more languages are spoken may develop speech later than kids hearing only one language. That isn’t a problem. I encourage parents who speak two languages to speak to their children in those languages. Being multilingual will be an advantage for the children later.

How to Support Your Child’s Learning to Speak

The best way to encourage your children to speak is to talk to them, starting the day they are born. Talk to your baby every day, many times a day. Read to your baby and toddler.

You are never wasting your time doing this. The more words your child hears within the first two years, the larger the vocabulary he or she will develop. Solid research shows the great value of parents speaking and reading to very young children.

Today, we face an epidemic of people not speaking to one another because we overuse our phones. Be aware of this. Don’t let your phone use cut deeply into the time you speak, read and play with your child.

