Ways to Manage Exercise-Induced Asthma

Exercise-induced asthma, technically called exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, or EIB, can make working out feel downright painful, if not altogether impossible.

A narrowing of the airways that causes difficulty moving air out of the lungs during physical exertion, EIB is estimated to affect up to 20% of people to a certain degree, according to a 2018 review published in Primary Care Respiratory Medicine.

“Most people with asthma will experience symptoms of EIB during exercise,” says Melanie Carver, vice president of community health for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. “But some people may only have EIB and not chronic asthma.”

Whatever your case, the answer isn’t to avoid health-promoting exercise. While having EIB in no way means you’re out of shape (many top athletes have it), improving your cardiorespiratory fitness can only make it easier for your lungs to inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, according to Dr. Brian Babka, a sports medicine specialist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.

Plus, with these expert strategies, it will be easier and more comfortable than ever to manage your EIB symptoms:

Keep your inhaler with you.

If your doctor has diagnosed you with having EIB or general asthma, you likely have at least one inhaler. Often, these inhalers aren’t only to use once you’re having an attack, but prophylactically to reduce their likelihood of striking in the first place, says Dr. J. Tod Olin, director of the National Jewish Health Exercise and Performance Breathing Center, who works with professional and Olympic-level athletes. Many physicians advise that their patients use their fast-acting emergency inhalers before starting their workouts.

If your doctor hasn’t prescribed pre-exercise usage of your inhalers, talk to them about your options. Always take medications as prescribed by a qualified physician.

Warm up before exercise.

Everyone can benefit from a good pre-workout warmup, but for those with EIB, it’s a game-changer. “There’s a phenomenon called the refractory period, which can be used to the advantage of those who exercise,” Olin says. “If people warm up at a moderate intensity about an hour before participating in the activity which carries importance to them, the warmup acts as a preventative therapy.”

Of course, not everyone has the option to get moving an hour before they hit the gym. If that’s you, plan to start all of your workouts with a 15- to 20-minute low-intensity warmup, recommends Kyle Stull, a National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified personal trainer based in Austin, Texas. Options include walking, cycling and performing bodyweight exercises.

Breathe through your nose.

“During normal breathing, which occurs through the nose, the air is both warmed up and humidified before traveling further along the airway, Stull says. “However, when exercisers begin breathing through their mouth, the air is neither warmed up nor humidified. This causes a rapid loss of heat and leads to dehydration of the airway.”

One simple remedy: Inhale through your nose as much as possible. Nose-breathing will likely not be possible during high-intensity exercise — when you need to take in more air, and faster than your nostrils can allow — but every little bit helps.

Break up high-intensity efforts.

The imperative to breathe through your mouth during high-intensity exercise partially explains why tight chests, coughing and wheezing are so common during intense workouts. “Any form of exercise that is high intensity and lasting longer than 5 or 10 minutes is a candidate for EIB,” Stull says.

Don’t want to lay off the high-intensity exercise? Breaking up your workouts into intervals — alternating between short periods of intense effort and longer periods of low-to-moderate effort — can help, he says. Play with the length and intensity of your intervals to find what works for you while still allowing you to push the pace.

Guard against cold.

Exercise that exposes you to cold, dry air is prone to inflaming your airway, says Carver, noting that warmer, more humid air promotes a more open airway. For some people, cool air conditioning can be enough to contribute to symptoms, but outdoor winter workouts are notoriously problematic for those with EIB.

You can’t change the weather, but wearing a thin face mask, neck gaiter (a sleeve for your neck, mouth and nose) or scarf can help warm and humidify the air before you breathe it in, Olin says.

Try to relax.

When you’re having difficulty breathing, it’s natural — but not helpful — to panic. After all, increasing anxiety will further speed up your breathing rate, adding to airway dryness and constriction.

“Sit with proper posture to help relax and open the airway,” Stull says. “Then, concentrate on taking long, deep breaths.” Carver recommends pursed-lip breathing — inhaling through your nose and exhaling through pursed lips — as a way to slow your breathing.

Remember: Even if all you do is breathe through the symptoms, they will likely resolve within 30 minutes of stopping exercise, Olin says. They aren’t fun, but they are temporary. (Note: If you suspect something other than EIB is going on or you aren’t able to catch your breath, call 911.)

Follow up with your doctor.

Management of EIB should involve consistent communication between you and your physician. If you experience new or worsening symptoms, schedule a visit to talk through them. You may need to change up your EIB strategy or investigate other potential culprits. Several health conditions such as uncontrolled asthma, uncontrolled seasonal and environmental allergies, vocal cord dysfunction, exercise-induced laryngeal obstruction (EILO) and exercise-induced esophageal reflux can cause symptoms similar to those of EIB, Babka explains.

The more information you can give your doctor, the better he or she can help. Keep track of your symptoms, the type and duration of exercise that you were performing and the environment in which you exercised. Also, while granted it doesn’t inhibit your care, using your phone to record any visible or audible symptoms can provide your physician with even more intel, Olin says.

