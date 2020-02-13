Ways Parents Can Talk to Their Tweens about Safe Sex

If you have a tween, you know being a parent of a middle schooler is complicated. In fact, the tween…

In fact, the tween years could be the hardest, according to researchers Suniya Luthar and Lucia Ciciolla, who studied mothers’ adjustment to the different stages of children’s development. “Just as middle school encompasses the most trying developmental period for children,” they note their findings suggest, “this is also the most challenging time for their mothers.” And one of the biggest challenges that mothers and fathers face is talking to their tweens about sex.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, the proportion of middle schoolers who have ever had sexual intercourse ranges from 5% in North Dakota to 10% in North Carolina. The data needs to be interpreted with caution, however, as sample sizes vary and only a handful of states, cities, large urban school districts and tribal nations collected data on this age group.

We have more data on older adolescents. As tweens hit high school, the numbers start to spike. The 2017 data analysis from the National Center for Health Statistics found that an estimated 55% of U.S. teens have had sex by age 18.

The statistics underscore the need for parents to teach tweens about safe sex before they are sexually active, but this age group can pose some unique challenges. Tweens are self-conscious and pulling away from their families, and they are unlikely to initiate the discussion. They may not ask any questions out of fear they’ll get lectured or punished. Beyond their discomfort, tweens are less likely than older adolescents to have had either a romantic relationship or sex, and they may have difficulty contextualizing information or seeing its relevancy.

Many parents find the idea of talking about sex with their tween overwhelming, too. By the time a child enters middle school, there are a lot of components to cover, from consent to contraception. Here are four ways adults can broach the topic to minimize awkwardness and align with tweens’ developmental needs.

Give Them Something to Rebel About

Dispel the idea that “everyone is having sex.” In conversations with middle schoolers, researchers at ETR, a nonprofit focused on health and education issues, found that many tweens feel external pressure to have sex before they get to high school, says Pamela Anderson, a senior research associate at the organization. “They see teens having sex in the media and overinflate the norm.”

When ETR used instant polling to survey older adolescents, they held similar misconceptions. “The gist of this activity underscored in real time for the participants that young people tend to overestimate sexual activity among their peers, and because they’re at an age when they really want to fit in, they make choices based on assumptions that are often incorrect,” Anderson says. They may think, “All my friends are having sex, so I should too.”

Share these statistics to set the record straight and tap into tweens’ desire not to be duped. Prompt your child to think about why social media, film and songs misrepresent them.

By asking questions that highlight inconsistencies between how tweens act and how they’re portrayed, you will “ignite this social justice element,” Anderson says. “Middle schoolers are primed to react and say, ‘Why are we seeing this everywhere if it isn’t real?'” Tweens do not like to be duped, so this may work in their favor as they push back against misleading portrayals of their peers.

Make the Topic Relevant, But Provide Emotional Distance

As tweens form their unique identities and seek more autonomy, their friendships take on added importance and intensity. Romance may not be their most pressing concern, but you can teach them about healthy boundaries, mutual agreement and intimacy in the context of friendship. Anderson notes that parents can reduce sexual risk behaviors with this indirect approach.

Tweens bristle when parents pry into their personal business, so look for natural conversation starters. There’s no need to sit your child down and say, “Tonight we’re going to talk about sexually transmitted diseases.” You can find segues in literature, music lyrics, movies and the news.

Share Your Own Teenage Romance Stories

Tweens may not want to tell you about their crushes, but they do want to hear about your romantic history.

As you have these conversations, be vocal about your values, particularly ones that relate to safety, responsibility and self-determination. For instance, in relating a story, you have the chance to explain to tweens that they can say no, they don’t have to be “nice” or do anything they’re uncomfortable doing.

Tweens may withdraw or rebel at times, but they will listen to a parent’s tales of struggles or difficulties. And tweens definitely care what their parents think.

Make Sure They Get Good Information

Dialogue is a two-way street, not a lecture. Tweens need to feel respected and treated as the expert in their own lives, so ask questions such as, “What does your school teach you about sexuality? Do teachers give kids a chance to ask questions? Have any of your classmates’ questions surprised you? Do you think you know more or less than I think you know?”

If your child refuses to talk at all, provide developmentally appropriate books and online resources, such as the animated videos, which seek to provide tweens with medically accurate, age-appropriate and affirming sex education on the AMAZE site. The site offers information about tweens and teens’ bodies, relationships and sex in a fun way. Circle back later to see if your son or daughter has questions.

Whatever you do, don’t neglect the topic entirely. If you do, your tween is likely to get information (or misinformation) from Alexa, Google and pornography, which most kids would have seen by age 11, or their equally misinformed middle school classmates.

