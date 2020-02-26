Wallet Lost? How to Protect Your Credit Cards

Losing your wallet is stressful. Even if it’s returned quickly, you will likely need to replace your credit cards. Learn…

Losing your wallet is stressful. Even if it’s returned quickly, you will likely need to replace your credit cards.

Learn what steps to take if your wallet, along with your credit cards, is lost or stolen and how you can protect yourself from theft.

How Can You Protect Your Credit Cards After Losing Your Wallet?

The first thing you should do to protect your credit cards after they’ve been lost or stolen is contact your credit card issuers. You can log in online to report the loss or theft or give them a call.

You likely won’t have your credit card numbers handy unless you’ve written them down or can easily access this information with mobile apps. As a result, issuers may ask to verify your identity with your Social Security number or in another way.

Reaching out to the issuers to shut down your credit cards and issue new ones will stop card theft in its tracks. Even if a thief has your cards, any charges will be declined.

Acting quickly limits your liability for charges you didn’t authorize and helps your issuer curb losses and fight credit card fraud. Federal law caps losses from unauthorized card use at $50, as long as you report the charges to your card issuer within 60 days of getting your statement.

But most major credit card issuers have a zero liability policy. That means you won’t lose any money for unauthorized purchases made with your card or account information.

Sometimes you might not realize that your card information has been stolen. Luckily, credit card companies use advanced fraud detection tools and will likely uncover fraud and turn off your card long before the 60-day mark.

But what happens when the tables are turned and you find a lost credit card? If this occurs, you don’t need to put on your detective’s hat. Instead, call the toll-free phone number on the back of the card to report it missing, and let the card issuer handle the matter.

What Should You Do if Your Lost Wallet Is Returned?

If your wallet was misplaced and quickly returned, your fraud threat level may be low. Maybe you left your card at your favorite restaurant or your local library and received a call to come back and claim it.

Should you assume that your card is safe in this situation? Not necessarily. But you may not need to replace it.

Even if you think that your fraud risk is low, still get in touch with your credit card issuer.

If you lose your wallet and it’s returned with everything intact, “We always advise people to call their credit card issuer or financial institution and follow their advice,” says Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center. “Different entities have different fraud protections and fraud analytics in place.”

If your bank or issuer advises you not to cancel your cards, and you decide to follow that advice, you still need to monitor your accounts for several weeks.

“Check it every day to see if something is suspicious,” says Joseph Steinberg, a New York City-based cybersecurity expert and author of “Cybersecurity for Dummies.”

What Happens When Your Credit Card Is Reissued?

When you cancel your credit card and the issuer sends you a new one, you will get that card by mail.

Your issuer usually won’t charge you for a replacement card, but you may have to wait about a week for it to show up. You could get your card faster from some issuers, but you might have to pay for the expedited shipping.

When you get your new credit card, you’ll need to update your card number on any automatic payments you’ve set up.

How Can You Protect the Credit Cards in Your Wallet?

Any credit card you carry in your wallet is at risk of fraud. You can take these steps, Velasquez says, to reduce the risk of credit card loss or theft:

Streamline. Don’t carry every credit card in your purse or wallet. “Empty ’em out,” Velasquez says.

Set credit card alerts. Most credit card issuers allow you to schedule alerts for charges over a certain amount. “I have all of mine set for a dollar so that I know every time that my card is used without the physical card being present,” Velasquez says.

Get a tracking device for your wallet. These devices are paired with your smartphone and can help you find what you’ve lost.

Steinberg has a Tile Slim, a small credit card-shaped device that slides into your wallet and uses Bluetooth tracker. Anyone with the app and the device within a certain range of your wallet will be able to detect it.

