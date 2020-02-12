Virginia babysitter acquitted of killing child in her care

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A woman living in Virginia has been found not guilty of fatally injuring a 7-month-old girl…

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A woman living in Virginia has been found not guilty of fatally injuring a 7-month-old girl she was babysitting. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez was acquitted of felony homicide and child neglect charges in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Tuesday. Godinez-Gonzalez was accused of involvement in the death of Ashley Bonilla-Rodriquez, who died of blunt-force trauma to the head two days after being taken to a hospital in 2018. Prosecutors couldn’t prove during the two-day trial that Ashley’s fatal injuries happened while she was in Godinez-Gonzalez’s care. Godinez-Gonzalez was living in the U.S. illegally when she was arrested. It’s unclear whether she will now return to Mexico.

