US Navy is in talks to get early screenings of new “Top Gun”

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy is negotiating with Paramount Studios in hopes of getting some advance screenings of the much-anticipated sequel to the movie “Top Gun.”

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the film will hit theaters in June.

The Navy provided significant help in producing the feature film. And there will be considerable interest in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

Virginia Beach is home to fighter squadrons like those featured in the movie. And Norfolk is home to about half of the nation’s aircraft carriers.

The original “Top Gun” was a runaway success in 1986, both at the box office and for Navy recruiting.

