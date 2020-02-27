Tuition-Free College Programs Are Gaining Momentum in the U.S.

Timari Ray is the first of her generation to attend college, and she says this wouldn’t be possible without the…

Timari Ray is the first of her generation to attend college, and she says this wouldn’t be possible without the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

“It keeps me motivated because I know that if I didn’t, you know, pass this class or if I fail the class or dropped out or anything, I know that I would literally lose everything,” says Ray, a freshman seeking her associate degree at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She is speaking about Tennessee‘s program that covers tuition costs at any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and other institutions offering associate degrees. It has since expanded — through the Tennessee Reconnect program — to cover similar costs for adults who earn GED certificates.

“They should have programs like this everywhere in the United States,” Ray says.

Since Tennessee Promise began in 2014, approximately 88,000 students have been awarded the scholarship, says James Snider, the program’s director. The college-going rate increased by nearly 6% in its first year, and has remained steady. There were approximately 56,000 applicants in the first year; Snider says his team expected about 20,000.

But Snider adds that “one of the linchpins of the conversation of selling” the program to lawmakers in a Republican-dominated state was its potential impacts on the workforce. He says the program has been a “tremendous boon” for workforce development across Tennessee.

“Many people look at this as a financial aid program, but so many in other areas of the state are looking at this as a workforce development initiative,” he says. “Not only can we educate the students of your workers, but now we have the opportunity to literally educate your workers to then upskill them where needed.”

Ray might be getting her wish, as other states like New York, Oregon and Rhode Island have followed Tennessee’s lead and instituted similar tuition-free programs of their own, with workforce development playing a role in some way. A total of 24 states “have either passed or are taking steps to implement a state-wide college promise program,” according to Kenneth Megan, associate director for the Bipartisan Policy Center’s higher education project.

One of those states, Oregon, created its own program in 2015. Oregon Promise provides community college financial support to recent high school graduates and GED diploma earners. Juan Baez-Arevalo, director of the state’s Office of Student Access and Completion, tells U.S. News that while his team is “a little ways away from truly measuring” the program’s impact on employment due to it being relatively new, he does see it as a “key tool for workforce training,” especially when it comes to those who complete the GED program.

“It allows those adults to re-skill and skill up their trajectory,” he adds.

The promise programs in Tennessee and Oregon are both last-dollar scholarships, meaning that “the state fills in funding gaps after all other forms of aid are exhausted,” Megan explains. There are “equity considerations” with last-dollar scholarships, he says, “because the students that are receiving the most support from the promise programs are those that aren’t getting other aid,” such as Pell grants.

The last-dollar design of some college promise programs is just one of a few roadblocks to access that Megan describes. Focusing only on community colleges could hamper bachelor’s degree attainment if the state doesn’t have an easy system for transfers, he says. Additionally, having credit hour and GPA requirements — which both Tennessee and Oregon have — in college promise programs is problematic, Megan adds.

“This is going to then reduce the pool of eligible students to those that are more likely to attend college anyway,” he says. “So that’s not really broadening access, and it can also subsidize wealthier students.”

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, first proposed a college promise program in 2017 with the vision that it would cover tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island and two years of tuition at the state’s public universities, according to Inside Higher Ed. Eventually, the program was limited to students at the state’s community college. Similar to Tennessee and Oregon, Rhode Island’s program has a last-dollar design.

“I think it’s doing exactly what our state needs to do, which is support us in having a more educated workforce for the future,” says Sara Enright, the vice president of student affairs and chief outcomes officer at the Community College of Rhode Island.

Enright notes that 70% of jobs in the state will require a postsecondary credential by 2025. Conversely, only 47% of working-age people in the state have such a credential, according to data provided by the college.

“We have a long ways to go to be more competitive as a state and to be prepared for the jobs of tomorrow,” she adds, “and this is, I feel, one important lever that’s helping us get there.”

Meghan Hughes, the president of the Community College of Rhode Island, says that while her team believes that the program is “creating a robust workforce” for “well-paid, in-demand careers,” she adds that it’s still early. The first graduates via Rhode Island Promise are less than a year out of school, she notes.

“We are not a destination. I say that to our students every day,” Hughes says. “We are a bridge. Our job is to provide an outstanding education so that our students can graduate, enter the workforce and go on to consume more education. So it is a dual pathway.”

Megan says he has mixed feelings about programs that are more targeted on community colleges or technical training schools for economic purposes.

“Obviously the state knows what the workforce needs are, but workforce needs can evolve,” he says. “So, if you have a really rigid system that only says we want more welders or HVAC technicians, that might work now, but in five years after the supply increases of these careers, that might change. I would prefer a system that’s a little more flexible for students.”

But some of the states with these programs tout success measures in other ways. Data from Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission indicates that the design of Oregon Promise generated approximately $8 million more in federal Pell grants to the state’s students. But evidence is mixed on whether college enrollment has increased in the state, the commission notes.

Hughes says that the college-going rate in Rhode Island has increased by 9% since the launch of its program, and her team cannot point to any other higher education initiative that has produced this kind of growth in the state.

“It has done exactly what promise programs across the country are intended to do,” she adds.

Megan says he is optimistic that states will “tweak their designs” of college promise programs as more research is available. He recommends first-dollar scholarships, which would set aside funds for the program “regardless of what other aid you’re receiving.” That way, if a student is already receiving Pell grant funding, promise program dollars can be used toward transportation and child care, he says.

“These should be targeted towards low-income students who otherwise would be unable to enroll in college,” Megan argues. “And if you do it the right way, then I think there’s a lot of potential for improving access and attainment for vulnerable students.”

For Timari Ray, the Tennessee Promise program has made higher education possible.

“I don’t really think that I would be in college if I didn’t have this scholarship,” she says.

