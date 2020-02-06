Top Bodybuilding Meal Prep Delivery Services

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most basic principles of nutrition that you’ll have to grapple with…

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most basic principles of nutrition that you’ll have to grapple with early on is that you need to consume fewer calories than you’re expending. If you want to maintain weight, your energy intake needs to equal your energy output. There can be some nuance to that theory, but that’s usually the bottom line on weight maintenance and weight loss.

But what about those individuals who want to gain weight? Most Americans could probably stand to lose a few pounds — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 71.6% of Americans are overweight or obese and recommends that they lose weight to reduce the risk of developing a variety of chronic diseases. But there are some people who are actively looking to gain weight for a variety of reasons.

One such reason is bodybuilding. Considered a sport or sometimes even an art, bodybuilding first got its start as a fitness and aesthetic discipline in England in the late 1800s. Since then, it has spread to all corners of the globe. Today, you may occasionally see a person with large, well-defined muscles at the gym lifting heavy weights or flexing in the mirror. If you’ve ever envied their muscular development, realize it’s not just about hours in the gym, but also careful nutrition planning.

Principles of Eating for Bodybuilding

Individuals who are trying to sculpt big, showy muscles need to finely tune their intake of calories and macronutrients — fats, proteins and carbohydrates. The nutrition game is at least as important as the weight lifting and other exercises bodybuilders use to carve out show-stopping bodies.

Bodybuilders also may have different nutritional needs from the rest of us. Namely, they probably need more calories and often need increased amounts of protein to achieve the “cut” that shows off muscular development. Rémy Leigh Peters, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Providence Disney Family Cancer Center in Los Angeles, says “vigorous workouts burn through calories at a different rate, so increasing caloric intake is vital.”

Jess Tucker, a registered dietitian and coach with CrossFit Never Doubt, a CrossFit gym in Milford, Massachusetts, agrees that “bodybuilders are going to have a higher energy expenditure than the average person.”

And gaining a good understanding of nutrition and how it works in the body is critical to making the right food decisions. “Muscles are largely made up of protein,” Peters says. Generally speaking, “for muscle building, an increase in dietary protein and calories should be around 15%.”

Tucker notes that anyone looking to get into bodybuilding should start with a meeting with a nutritionist. “I would ask them what their goal is with body building, and I would want to dive into what they’re eating now and what they’ve had success with in the past,” she says. These sorts of baseline and goal-setting questions lay a ground work for your plan forward.

Foods for Bodybuilding

To build more muscle, you may need to boost your intake of protein, but don’t forget carbs. You need those too, and carbs shouldn’t be overlooked in the rush to build big muscles. Carbs are the fuel “the body uses for energy over any other source,” Tucker says. “Your brain in particular really wants a carbohydrate-based energy source.”

Generally speaking, Americans tend to over-eat carbohydrates, which has led to the macronutrient’s vilification in recent years as a primary culprit in the obesity crisis.But it’s not as simple as casting all carbs as the bad guy. If you’re looking to lose weight and are currently eating too many carbs, cutting carbs can lead to weight loss. But eliminating them all together is a bad idea for maintaining good health. For those looking to bulk up, carbs can actually help by providing high-energy calories that can fuel tough workouts.

In selecting carbs, opt for complex carbs that include plenty of fiber, rather than sugary items. “Complex carbs are generally higher in fiber and essential vitamins and minerals,” Peters says. Examples of these foods are:

— Steel cut oats.

— Brown rice.

— Farro.

— Bran.

— Buckwheat.

— Quinoa.

“Also colorful carbs like sweet potatoes, eggplant and varieties of fruits from berries to bananas and citrus can assist in reducing oxidative damage and speed up muscle recovery,” Peters says.

Fats are important too. “Bodies rely on healthy fats to absorb certain nutrients and antioxidants like beta carotene, vitamin A and vitamins D, E, and K. Healthy fats are found in nuts, olives, avocado and plant based oils,” Peters says.

In addition to considering the quantity of food items, you have to think about the quality too, Peters says. “It’s important to eat high-quality proteins — lean cuts of beef, poultry, eggs and dairy, including Greek yogurt, for example — and, of course, the plant-based proteins such as nuts, beans and seeds.”

There are plenty of high-calorie treats available on store shelves that can increase your calorie intake quickly, but those also probably won’t have the desired effect, Tucker says. “My approach is always to limit the amount of processed foods and go with whole foods.” Whole foods that aren’t processed or minimally processed retain far more of the nutrients your body needs to not just look good, but also function optimally.

As such, Tucker recommends “eating a frui-t and vegetable-based diet,” and boost calorie intake by adding “extra healthy fats,” such as olive oil, nuts and avocados, and “good sources of protein,” such as lean meats or plant-based sources of protein such as tofu. Legumes, nuts, seeds and soy products are all good sources of plant-based protein, which can “help increase the calories level overall because they have more carbohydrates. Instead of a piece of chicken breast that’s just protein, legumes also contain carbs,” Tucker explains.

Peters recommends avoiding:

— Overly processed meats.

— Fried foods.

— Alcohol.

— Refined sugary sweets (including sodas).

— Bakery items.

— Salty snacks.

Health Risks

Peters notes that if you change your diet to bulk up, you need to be careful about your energy expenditure going forward. “Adapting to eating more calories can cause unwanted weight gain, especially if your workouts slow or fade, but the intake remains high.”

She also points out that many “bodybuilders seek out muscle-gaining supplements and powders or simply eat more in general, often turning to fast food or processed choices with no consideration for quality of foods. This is often referred to as ‘dirty bulking.’ In such cases, the risks of increased blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugars and even stress hormones are high,” and can lead to water retention from elevated sugar or sodium levels.

Health Benefits

That said, there can be plenty of benefits to eating to bulk up, Peters says. “When a person is paying close attention to what is being consumed, improvements of overall diet incorporated with weight training, aerobic activity and rest will result in an all-around healthier body, not to mention a healthier mind. Cognition and memory will benefit.”

And if you’re eating a varied, whole-foods diet, that can offer some benefits as well, including improved control of blood sugar, a reduction in blood present and regulation of mood. What’s more, “increasing iron-rich food sources will help with cellular oxygenation, while fresh, preferably organic, fruits, vegetables and grains reduce toxins and free radical damage,” Peters says.

Top Bodybuilding Meal Plan Delivery Options

Having someone else cook for you is always easier than having to plan, shop, prep and prepare on your own. And if you’re also trying to fit in a lot of heavy exercise, sometimes getting a helping hand in the kitchen is preferable to going it alone. For these reasons, bodybuilders may benefit from a meal kit or prepared meal delivery service.

“It can be great for people who tend not to cook or who go out to eat a lot,” Tucker says, but it can be expensive. It may also be a good option for people who are just starting out with bodybuilding and a little uncertain of how to plan meals and make sure they’re eating for the best possible results.

Peters agrees. “Eliminating all the portioning, cooking, and storage can be a real game-changer when it comes to maintaining the quantity, quality and variety of meals consumed.”

ICON Meals

— Meals are vacuum packed in 100% recyclable containers.

— Ready to heat-and-eat meals.

Started for people with a passion for bodybuilding who were short on the time needed to get the nutrition piece right, ICON Meals was born. The company aims to serve the nutritional needs of fitness athletes but has many other non-athlete customers as well, who are looking to save time while eating better.

The Texas-based company ships nationwide and occasionally offers free shipping coupon codes for orders that exceed a certain dollar amount. You can purchased pre-assembled meals, which run about $12 each, or order meal components a la carte. For example, a pound of brisket (four servings) costs $15, a pound of red potato wedges costs $8 and a pound of asparagus costs $14.

ICON meals also sells a line of seasonings to spice up any meal. They cost $9.99 each, or you can get a nine-flavor starter pack for $81.

Sample meal: low-carb shrimp stir fry.

— Calories: 170.

— Protein: 26 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 10 grams (4 grams dietary fiber, 3 grams sugar).

— Fat: 4 grams.

— Cholesterol 185 milligrams.

— Sodium: 790 milligrams.

MealPro

— Bodybuilding-specific menu items.

— Fully customizable meals.

— Meals start at just $7.99.

Based in California, MealPro was founded by Andy Sartori on the premise that 80% of fitness results come from what you eat. The company offers several different types of meal plans, including bodybuilding meals that support the specific goals of bodybuilders.

Pre-made heat-and-eat meals are cooked by expert chefs using natural ingredients and cooking techniques that optimize nutrient retention. Each meal is customizable — you can add or remove ingredients and change quantities to dial in the exact macros you need. So if you want more protein or extra vegetables to meet your nutritional goals, MealPro can accommodate that.

Meals are also prepared with 90% lean or greater meats, and low-glycemic vegetables. Bodybuilding meals are high-protein and feature up to 8 ounces of lean protein per meal from wild seafood, poultry and lean cuts of beef. There’s no fixed menu, so you can select whatever you like. MealPro chefs also use heart-healthy fats (seeds and olive oil) and antioxidant-rich spices, such as cinnamon, cayenne pepper, cumin and garlic.

Meals cost between $7.99 and $12.99 each. MealPro delivers to the continental United States and parts of Canada. Delivery charges depend on where you live.

Sample meal: Cuban chicken, 20 ounces.

— Calories: 610.

— Protein: 58 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 73 grams.

— Trans fat: 0 grams.

MegaFit Meals

— Ready-to-heat-and-eat meals.

— Customizable packages and meals.

— Founded by bodybuilders for bodybuilders.

Based in Benton, Kentucky, MegaFit Meals was founded by brothers PG and Billy Georgiou, who also own four gyms in the West Kentucky area. Both are former bodybuilders and had the benefit of their parent’s restaurant to prepare all their meals. When other gym-goers saw their meals, they began asking for help with meal prep and planning, and thus MegaFit Meals came into existence.

The company offers fully-cooked, ready-to-heat-and-eat healthy meals to help fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. MegaFit Meals offers several meal packages (12, 16, 20 and 28 meals) which all include free shipping. You select the individual meals you want to go into those boxes, and each meal is priced individually. The prices range from $10.95 to $14.95. Some breakfast items and desserts are priced at $8.95 or $9.95.

The company also sponsors several pro-fitness and bodybuilding athletes. There is also a Team MegaFit option, which is an application-based company representative/ambassadorship opportunity that provides 25% off, free shipping, free swag and the potential to earn full sponsorship or a salary.

Sample meal: Monterrey jack chicken.

— Calories: 460.

— Protein: 55 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 9 grams (3 grams dietary fiber, 4 grams sugar).

— Fat: 23 grams.

— Cholesterol: 180 milligrams.

— Sodium: 760 milligrams.

Muscle Meals 2 Go

— Plan options tailored to specific diet and athletic goals.

— Can be customized for specific dietary preferences.

— Ready to heat-and-eat meals.

Muscle Meals 2 Go caters to several specific diets, including keto, high-protein and gluten-free. Meals are prepared fresh each week and arrive at your door ready to heat and eat.

The company offers several options to lose, gain or maintain:

— Lean Weight Loss Plan meals feature smaller potions to make cutting weight easier. The average calories counts are about 410. Protein clocks in at 46 grams. You’ll also have 32 grams of carbs and 10 grams of fat.

— Stay Fit Meal Plan is intended to maintain weight. These meals typically contain 500 calories, 52 grams protein, 54 grams of carbs and 14 grams of fat.

— Muscle Gain Meal Plan meals are focused on high-quality proteins, whole grains and vegetables and are designed for athletes looking to gain muscle mass. The usually have around 650 calories, 70 grams of protein, 55 grams of carbs and 16 grams of fat.

Sample meal: Sweet chili chicken breast, brown rice and seasonal vegetables. This meal is part of the Muscle Gain Meal Plan. Additional nutritional information is not available.

ProTrain Food for Fitness

— Ready-to-heat-and-eat meals.

— Multiple meal plan options.

— Commitment pricing plans lower costs.

Founded in 2014 to serve fitness enthusiasts, athletes and busy professionals, ProtrainF3 offers ready-to-heat-and-eat meals delivered to your door.

To get started, simply choose a weekly meal plan. The company offers, two, three or four meals per day (14, 21 or 28 total meals). Then, choose your protein portion size from three options: 4 ounces, 6 ounces or 8 ounces. The website then calculates your cost. Ordering a recurring plan for 1, 3 or 6 months reduces the cost. For example, if you choose two meals per day (14 meals per week) with 4 ounces of protein:

— Single order cost is $139.86, or $9.99 per meal.

— The 1-month commitment pricing plan costs $132.86 total, or $9.49 per meal.

— The 3-month commitment pricing plan further reduces cost to $125.86 total, or $8.99 per meal.

— The 6-month commitment pricing plan is the most economical, at $118.85 total, or $8.49 per meal.

Proteins included in these meal plans are chicken, turkey and tilapia. Salmon, steak and shrimp are considered premium proteins and will incur a higher $3 to $5.50 per meal upcharge fee. You can also order meals a la carte at a higher price point.

The company sponsors many local athletes and pro bodybuilders. It also offers PTF3 Coaching to help you achieve your goals.

Sample meal: 4 ounces braised beef sirloin tips with cauliflower.

— Calories: 300

— Protein 39 grams

— Carbohydrates: 12 grams

— Fat: 10 grams

— Sodium: 280 milligrams

Trifecta Nutrition

— All organic produce.

— Meal plans and a la carte options.

— Ready-made meals, just heat and eat.

— Wild-caught seafood and grass-fed meat.

— All packaging is FDA-certified food safe and 100% recyclable.

Trifecta Nutrition offers fresh, fully prepared sugar- and grain-free meals that feature sustainable proteins and organic vegetables. Their meals are tailored for athletes who are looking to burn fat and build muscle and include no processed ingredients. The company offers several options.

The Trifecta A La Carte program allows you to curate your own meals and recipes by choosing your favorite proteins veggies and cabs. Deliveries start at $119 each for 20 meals, or about $6 per meal.

The Classic Meal plan offers pre-combined ingredients that have already been assembled (rather than being just ingredients arriving separately.) These meals coast about $10 each.

The company aims to be a sustainable operation. For example, it uses a three-step supply chain rather than a tradition five-step chain used by most retailers to reduce its carbon and packaging footprint by up to 40%. Trifecta Nutrition delivers to the entire United States and offers a money-back guarantee of a full refund for up to 10 meals if you’re not satisfied with your order.

The Trifecta Nutrition website also includes motivational before and after photos and profiles of some of their subscribers who’ve had success using the program.

Sample meal: salmon, brown rice, mixed vegetable meal.

— Calories: 380

— Protein: 34 grams

— Fat: 10 grams

— Carbohydrates: 36 grams

The Takeaway

Before opting for any of these services, Tucker reiterates that you should meet with a registered dietitian to make sure your goals are clear, and you have a solid understanding of how to eat to support those goals.

Peters recommends doing your homework and making sure you know your own body before you begin. “Become aware of yourself, not only workout-wise, but how much rest and sleep you are getting.” Journaling what you’re currently eating before launching into a bodybuilding program can give you key insights into your habits and what you should change.”

