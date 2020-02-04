Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Historical significance of HBCUs In a segregated, post-Civil War country, historically black colleges and universities provided black Americans with a…

Historical significance of HBCUs

In a segregated, post-Civil War country, historically black colleges and universities provided black Americans with a quality education. Many well-known and respected artists, politicians, CEOs and political leaders are graduates of the institutions. Today these colleges are still some of the country’s top producers of black doctors, scientists and engineers and offer opportunities to a more diverse student body. These are the top 10 ranked HBCUs.

9 (tie). Claflin University (SC)

Overall rank: 9, Regional Colleges (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,080

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 50%

Founded in 1869, Claflin University is a small liberal arts college that is affiliated with the Methodist church. The historically black university claims to be the first school in South Carolina open to all races, per the school’s website.

9 (tie). Fisk University (TN)

Overall rank: 164-215, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Undergraduate enrollment: 743

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 44%

Founded in 1866, Fisk University is the oldest institution of higher education in Nashville, Tennessee. The school has several notable alumni who were prominent intellectual and civic leaders, such as sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois and journalist Ida B. Wells.

8. Tuskegee University (AL)

Overall rank: 25 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,553

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 42%

Founded by Booker T. Washington in 1881, Tuskegee University has multiple claims to fame. Tuskegee was the institutional home of legendary scientist George Washington Carver and is also known for producing the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black pilots to serve in the then-segregated U.S. military. The school’s website notes that it is also a top producer of African American engineering graduates, military generals and veterinarians.

7. Florida A&M University

Overall rank: 254 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment: 8,137

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 51%

Classes began at the State Normal College for Colored Students with just 15 students and two instructors when the school was founded in 1887, according to the university’s website. Now known as Florida A&M University, FAMU has been recognized for its pharmacy school and is known as a leading institution in awarding bachelor’s and doctorate degrees to African Americans.

6. North Carolina A&T State University

Overall rank: 281 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment: 10,629

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 53%

Founded in the 1890s, the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is a national university that produces more African American engineers than any other HBCU, according to the university’s website.

4 (tie). Hampton University (VA)

Overall rank: 218 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment: 3,672

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 58%

Hampton University was founded in 1868 as the Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute. Notable alumni include Booker T. Washington, a renowned educator, speaker and author who founded and presided at Tuskegee University in Alabama until his death in 1915.

4 (tie). Morehouse College (GA)

Overall rank: 154 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,206

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 54%

Founded in the basement of a Baptist church in Augusta, Georgia, in 1867 and later moved to Atlanta, Morehouse College is the only all-male HBCU in the country. Notable alumnus Martin Luther King Jr. graduated from the institution in 1948. Morehouse has also produced five Rhodes scholars, among the most of any HBCU.

3. Xavier University of Louisiana

Overall rank: 17 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,568

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 49%

Xavier University of Louisiana is a top producer of African American medical school applicants, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. Founded as a high school in 1915, the New Orleans university is the nation’s only Catholic HBCU and produces more black med school graduates than any other university in the nation, according to the school’s website.

2. Howard University (DC)

Overall rank: 104 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,243

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012 62%

Founded in 1867, Howard University spans more than 200 urban acres in the nation’s capital and Maryland. The university has 13 schools and colleges and is home to the country’s first black-owned public television station, WHUT, according to the school’s website. Likewise, WHUR, the campus FM radio station, is one of a few commercial radio stations owned by a university, per the school’s website.

1. Spelman College (GA)

Overall rank: 57, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,171

Six-year graduation rate for students entering in fall 2012: 75%

Founded as Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary in 1881, Spelman College emerged from its origins in a church basement, according to the school’s website, to the top HBCU in the country. While the first students were former slaves learning basic life skills, the college has since produced notable alumnae such as Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker and Spelman valedictorian Marian Wright Edelman, who founded the Children’s Defense Fund.

