The 50 Best Hotels in the USA 2020

From tropical hideaways to sleek skyscrapers, these unique properties are the best in the country.

Finding the perfect hotel for your trip usually means scouring the internet for hours, sifting through irrelevant photos and reading endless reviews. That’s why U.S. News did the work for you. Using a comprehensive methodology that factors in each hotel’s star rating, industry accolades and guest sentiment, our editors determined which of the country’s highly regarded properties stand out from the rest. Out of the 4,099 hotels considered for the 2020 Best Hotels in the USA rankings, these are the top 50.

50. The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Perched high above the famous Torrey Pines golf course and the Pacific Ocean, The Lodge at Torrey Pines comes in as the No. 50 best hotel in the country. Guests at this San Diego-area hotel can enjoy priority tee times and golf packages, which include discounted rounds of golf and treatments at the eco-friendly spa. A pool, a hot tub, a fitness center, a croquet area, an alfresco restaurant and poolside service round out the offerings at this luxe lodge. As for the accommodations, every room boasts a view of the botanical reserve along with other quality amenities like minibars and coffee makers.

49. The Miami Beach EDITION

Just steps from the turquoise waters of southern Florida, The Miami Beach EDITION puts visitors in the perfect location for a relaxing beach day and an exciting night on the town. Loungers, towel service and umbrellas ensure guests can soak up the sun comfortably, whether on the shore or at the hotel’s two pools. Plus, the nearby shops and art galleries in Miami Beach provide additional daytime activity options. No matter how they spend their days, visitors can return to the hotel to dine at the alfresco Tropicale or sip cocktails at the dark, 1940s-esque Matador Bar. Later, they can retire to the spacious guest rooms or beachside bungalows, which sport sand-colored furniture, marble bathrooms and stocked minibars.

48. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

This property welcomes guests to the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills with a glistening lobby, acclaimed on-site restaurants and spacious guest rooms with private terraces. After dropping off your suitcases, head upstairs to one of the largest rooftop decks in Beverly Hills for a swim or a drink in a private cabana. Later, retreat to the La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills for a caviar facial or a hot stone massage. Situated close to Rodeo Drive and many more top attractions in Los Angeles, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills makes exploring this bustling city easy. What’s more, travelers can simply contact their personal concierge through the in-room iPad to arrange tours and excursions.

47. The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Both ski bunnies and summer lovers will find entertainment at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Those visiting this Northern California retreat in the winter months will appreciate the hotel’s ski-in/ski-out access and miles of surrounding snowshoeing and snowmobiling trails. Summer visitors can use their guest status to play at nearby golf courses and, of course, enjoy easy access to the beaches and water sports at Lake Tahoe. For young guests, the hotel offers a Ritz Kids program where they can get the full Tahoe experience by making s’mores and camping indoors. Accommodations at this property come with gas fireplaces, mountain views and deep soaking tubs, but if you need to wind down further, visit the slopeside spa.

46. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Since its opening in 1930, presidents, royals and tourists alike have walked through the doors of The Carlyle seeking a luxurious stay and a fine meal. This Upper East Side Rosewood hotel has long been a traveler favorite. It offers a range of accommodation styles and stands just a short walk from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among other New York City sites and restaurants. Many say you can’t miss a trip to the on-site Café Carlyle restaurant, a moody cabaret bar that has hosted its fair share of singers and celebrities over the years. Or, for a more traditional dining experience, guests can opt for modern American cuisine at The Carlyle Restaurant.

45. Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii

Vacation is all about relaxation at this Fairmont property, which sits on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island. The Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii entices guests with its Spa Without Walls — an immersive spa experience that blends the tranquility of the surrounding landscape with natural products and rituals native to the island. The serenity continues in the hotel’s guest rooms, which come outfitted in simple earth tones and include private lanais. However, this hotel is not without adventure: snorkeling, paddleboarding and canoeing excursions are available on the waterfront. Meanwhile, parents looking for a quiet moment can rest easy knowing that their children are having fun at the on-site kids club.

44. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Bal Harbour, Florida, is the picture of modern luxury, and its St. Regis outpost is no different. Within walking distance of the village’s designer boutiques and restaurants, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort offers guests an upscale beach getaway. The hotel’s rooms wow visitors with balconies, minibars and stylish decor. Meanwhile, the on-site restaurants, like Greek island-inspired Atlantikós, top off the posh experience. Complimentary lounge chairs and daybeds provide comfort for hotel guests on the beach while the property’s two infinity pools serve as the perfect places to kick back and enjoy poolside service.

43. Primland

Nestled in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland exudes rustic opulence and offers a seemingly endless array of activities. Those who choose to visit this mountain resort can spend their days golfing, biking, mastering archery, throwing tomahawks, horseback riding and even climbing trees alongside a professional. When night falls, many guests enjoy stargazing at the on-site observatory. Wood-paneled rooms with mountain views and wet bars welcome guests home each night. However, if a typical hotel room seems boring, travelers can opt for a cottage, a mountain home or even a treehouse instead.

42. The Inn at Willow Grove

Virginia is a popular destination for wine lovers, and The Inn at Willow Grove — the No. 2 best hotel in the state — is the perfect place to enjoy local wines. Guests of the inn receive complimentary tastings and discounts at nearby wineries, among other perks. However, if you’d rather spend your time in Virginia exploring the outdoors, you’ll find entertainment on the surrounding walking trails and gardens situated beneath the dramatic Blue Ridge Mountains. The hotel staff can also help set up hiking, fishing, hot air ballooning or skydiving excursions. Guests can end the day with a meal at the acclaimed Vintage restaurant before retiring to the inn’s accommodations, many of which include porches and fireplaces.

41. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale

The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician is a true desert oasis in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. As you sun yourself by the infinity pool and soak in the view of nearby Camelback Mountain, you may forget you’re in the midst of a city. The suites at this hotel — the only Arizona hotel ranked in the top 50 — sport brown and gold decor, sleek furniture and dining areas, along with private terraces and Bluetooth speakers. With numerous restaurants and bars, a golf course and several on-site shops, guests may never want to venture off the property. However, the hotel does offer personal ambassadors who can help plan activities both on-site and throughout Scottsdale.

40. The Inn at Little Washington

Although it’s off the beaten path, travelers still come from far and wide to this 23-room inn in Washington, Virginia. The main draw of the state’s No. 1 hotel is its on-site, three Michelin-starred restaurant, which boasts three tasting menus by an award-winning chef, a 14,000-bottle wine cellar and an expert sommelier. And the restaurant’s romantic setting includes floral drapes, silk lamps and extravagant wall art. Guest rooms and suites are similarly decorated and feature flat-screen TVs and luxury bath products. Although visitors often won’t have cellphone service in this rural setting, they can take the time to reconnect with nature, explore the historic surrounding town and shop at the village market.

39. Belmond Charleston Place

A traditional property with modern amenities, Belmond Charleston Place offers the key to unlocking a South Carolina getaway full of history, luxury and Southern charm. Ranked the No. 3 hotel in the city, this property offers spacious guest rooms complete with reading nooks and Italian marble bathrooms, and it’s located just steps away from the Charleston City Market. Guests of the hotel receive access to some of the best city activities, which range from food tours to boat adventures to private horse and carriage rides. Those who wish to stay on the property can relax at the spa or dine at the popular Charleston Grill.

38. The Greenwich Hotel

In a place as culturally diverse as New York City, it’s only appropriate the city’s No. 5-ranked hotel incorporates elements of international flair. Guest rooms at this Tribeca-set property feature Swedish beds, Tibetan rugs and Moroccan tiles, all tied together with neutral colors and plenty of natural light. Visitors can relax in Japanese soaking tubs at the Shibui Spa or float in the indoor pool, which, surrounded by wood paneling and ambient lighting, almost seems otherworldly. And as far as dining at The Greenwich Hotel is concerned, travelers can be transported to Italy with a bite of the handmade pasta at Locanda Verde.

37. Meadowood Napa Valley

With an array of wine experiences available, Meadowood Napa Valley makes for an ideal stay in California wine country. The hotel hosts daily tastings with local wine connoisseurs, where guests can learn about the growers and their respective vineyards. Meadowood also arranges wine excursions with sommeliers who escort guests around some of Napa Valley‘s best vineyards. The hotel offers a nine-hole golf course, a croquet lawn, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a 4-mile loop of hiking trails, so visitors are sure to find fun activities to enjoy. And when it’s time for a meal, guests can dine at the three Michelin-starred restaurant located on-site or opt to have a catered picnic along the hiking trails.

36. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole gives guests everything they need to make the most of their time in Wyoming’s wide-open countryside. The hotel’s expert staff — such as the in-house fly fishing expert, the ski concierge team and the resort astronomer — help bring the outdoors to life. The resort is situated near Grand Teton National Park and also offers ski-in/ski-out access to the slopes of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Plus, accommodations boast mountain views and provide rustic comfort after a day of exploring. And with a heated outdoor pool (open year-round), a variety of hiking trails and a spa, this hotel is an excellent choice for any season.

35. The Chatwal, A Luxury Collection Resort

Whether you want to spend your time in New York City at a Broadway show, at a famed restaurant or shopping in Times Square, The Chatwal is the perfect place to hang your hat. Located on 44th Street amid midtown Manhattan’s action, this hotel entices visitors with butler service, spacious rooms and highly coveted amenities, such as a full-service spa and a saltwater lap pool. While restaurants surround the hotel, you would be remiss to skip out on the contemporary American cuisine at the on-site Lambs Club, which also offers special pre- and post-theater dinner menus. And when you want to explore the city’s other neighborhoods, you can opt for a complimentary chauffeured ride in the Mercedes-Benz house car.

34. Hotel Wailea

Hawaiian-inspired spa services, floating sound baths and an adults-only clientele make for an idyllic stay at the Hotel Wailea. At this Maui oasis, every accommodation is a suite featuring state-of-the-art appliances and deep soaking tubs. Not to mention, every suite faces the ocean. You can enjoy meals full of fresh seafood and island flavors at the on-site restaurant, or try cooking for yourself through one of the hotel’s interactive culinary classes. Kiteboarding, windsurfing and sunset cruises are also available through the hotel, and those who want to explore off the property can pay to take one of the hotels vintage Porsches for a spin.

33. The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago‘s sweeping Lake Michigan views and modern cuisine are just a few reasons why it ranks as one of the Best Hotels in Chicago and the No. 33 best hotel in the country. Guests can dine on handmade pasta and prime cuts of meat at Italian steakhouse Torali or opt for light bites at the restaurant’s rooftop lounge. In a city known for its top-notch architecture and design, this property doesn’t disappoint: The hotel incorporates sleek marble and steel materials along with sculptures, a curated art collection and light, airy common spaces. The accommodations meet the high standard set by the Ritz-Carlton brand, and visitors were particularly impressed with the rooms’ size and cleanliness.

32. Halekulani

Situated on a private stretch of sand on Waikiki Beach, many consider Halekulani to be a quintessential slice of Hawaiian paradise. Each of the hotel’s 453 rooms comes with a balcony, a soaking tub and a flat-screen TV, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi access. With a lavish spa and a AAA Five Diamond-rated restaurant on-site, you’ll be hard-pressed to leave the property. However, you shouldn’t miss the chance to participate in the hotel’s outdoor activities, whether you opt for a daily surf lesson or a spearfishing excursion. Many guests also enjoy exploring the shops and museums in nearby Honolulu.

31. The Resort at Pelican Hill

A stay at The Resort at Pelican Hill puts delectable cuisine, two renowned golf courses and a top-notch spa right at your fingertips. This property is situated off the coast of Newport Beach, but it resembles a small Italian town more than a California beach hotel. On-site restaurants allow for alfresco dining on pasta and seafood. Additionally, the massive Coliseum pool and its surrounding cabana suites encourage total relaxation. What’s more, there are a variety of accommodation options to choose from: Typical guest rooms offer terraces and ocean views while villas offer more seclusion and private amenities.

30. The Dewberry Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina, is nothing if not charming, and The Dewberry Charleston perfectly embodies the quaint city. A comforting blend of old and new, this hotel offers modern amenities like a full-service spa and salon, a fitness center and high-tech meeting rooms in a historic building. Guests can also make use of the property’s luxury house car service, 24-hour in-room dining and complimentary bicycles. Not to mention, the hotel’s Citrus Club lounge sits on one of the highest rooftops in the city, so you’ll have no shortage of photo-ops.

29. Sonnenalp Hotel

The Sonnenalp Hotel was created long before Vail, Colorado, became one of the country’s most famous ski destinations. Modeled after a German ski lodge, the Sonnenalp Hotel illustrates European influence through its architecture, decor and dining options (guests love the Swiss Chalet restaurant). The hotel is situated in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and offers an array of activities for every season. In the winter, guests can hit the slopes or embark on guided snowshoe tours, and in the summer, they can try hiking or paddleboarding. The spa and indoor pools are available year-round, as is the kids club.

28. The Inn of the Five Graces

The Inn of the Five Graces overwhelms the senses with its vibrant colors and captivating patterns decorating almost every surface. Guest rooms feature wood-burning fireplaces and intricate mosaics as well as luxury bath amenities and stocked minibars. In the morning, visitors can enjoy an authentic (and complimentary) New Mexican breakfast. Whereas for dinner, they can indulge in French cuisine at 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar. The on-site spa centers around ancient practices and herbal treatments, and guests can choose between specialties like Himalayan salt stone massages and mud treatments. Or they can opt to spend their days exploring surrounding Santa Fe, New Mexico, which is steeped in history, unique culture and near constant sunlight.

27. The Jefferson, Washington, DC

History comes to life at The Jefferson, Washington DC, which is the No. 4 best hotel in the District of Columbia and No. 27 in the country. While this hotel is located downtown in the perfect location for sightseers and museumgoers, guests don’t even need to step foot outside the property to witness original Thomas Jefferson signatures, marvel over curated art or speak to a historian. The Jefferson fully immerses travelers in the atmosphere of the nation’s capital, offering ornate decor, plenty of natural light and spacious guest rooms as well. Home to a Michelin-starred restaurant, a sophisticated bar and several well-equipped meeting rooms, this hotel is a true Washington staple.

26. Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

What was once a Washington post office is now a glamorous hotel with dramatic touches like 16-foot ceilings in the guest rooms. Accommodations are decorated in cream and blue tones and boast expansive city views from large windows. This Trump hotel is ideal for business travelers as there is 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space across 17 rooms, and the ballroom is one of the largest in the city. The hotel also houses a modern steakhouse and the Benjamin Bar & Lounge, which is appropriately named for Benjamin Franklin, the nation’s first Postmaster General.

25. Ocean House

The name Ocean House may bring to mind a weathered beach cottage, but in reality, this No. 1 Best Hotel in Rhode Island (and No. 25 Best Hotel in the USA) is a massive yellow Victorian mansion overlooking the sea. The only AAA Five Diamond property in Rhode Island, the Ocean House first opened in 1868 and has since grown into a culinary gem, a spa lover’s heaven and an increasingly popular wedding destination. Inside, guest rooms come adorned in nautical blues and whites, and the larger suites and cottages provide ample space for groups or bridal parties. Private beach cabanas, yachts, croquet greens and fishing charters are among the many hotel amenities.

24. Baccarat Hotel New York

Decorated in whites, silvers and pops of crimson, the Baccarat Hotel New York is straight out of a magazine. A meal at The Grand Salon (the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant) will delight foodies and a drink at The Bar, with its black-and-white checkered floors and extravagant chandeliers, will make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time. The No. 24 Best Hotel in the USA and the No. 3 Best Hotel in New York City, this property also boasts pristine interiors in its guest rooms, which feature marble bathrooms and crystal accents. Guests rave about the on-site Spa de la Mer, which offers body treatments, massages and facials in a chic environment.

23. The Hay-Adams

With panoramic views of the monuments and a city center location to boot, The Hay-Adams has become a Washington institution. The hotel offers guests easy access to the city’s best sites from its position beside the White House. Visitors can explore the nearby bars and restaurants or dine at the on-site treasure The Lafayette. While it’s steeped in American history, The Hay-Adams also boasts many modern in-room amenities, including plush beds with custom Italian linens, Bluetooth speakers, flat-screen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi access. Not to mention, the hotel’s meeting and event venues make doing business a breeze.

22. Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Sunny San Diego is the perfect place to relax, and the many lavish amenities at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar help guests do just that. After all, it’s impossible not to feel at peace when you’re surrounded by pink walls, well-groomed courtyards, sparkling pools and outdoor fireplaces. The on-site spa garners praise from visitors for its extravagant decor and plethora of treatment options. Best of all, parents can enjoy a massage or facial without interruption while their children play at the kids club or take golf lessons. The hotel also offers kids dining programs to ensure everyone enjoys the six on-site restaurants.

21. Montage Beverly Hills

The Montage Beverly Hills is just as posh as the city that surrounds it. Guests can expect to enjoy amenities like a full-service spa, a rooftop pool with private cabanas and access to complimentary car service in one of the hotel’s Cadillacs. Visitors can also savor French cuisine for lunch and dinner at Gilles @ Montage Beverly Hills or opt for weekend brunch at The Rooftop Grill. The luxury continues in the guest rooms, which feature LCD TVs, in-room tablets and complimentary Champagne upon arrival.

20. The Cloister at Sea Island

A south Georgia gem, The Cloister at Sea Island has hosted world leaders, championship golfers, couples and various other types of travelers for more than 90 years. Its expansive seaside location makes it perfect for families, groups and anyone hosting an event. The Cloister offers varying accommodation types to suit the needs of every visitor. Book a room or suite in the main building for easy access to the property’s restaurants and amenities. High ceilings, down bedding, natural light and rain showers give the accommodations a comforting, homey feel. Best of all, a stay at The Cloister at Sea Island puts guests across the street from the resort’s private beach.

19. Twin Farms

This adults-only hotel fosters tranquility, and it’s a popular destination for travelers looking for a bit of luxury and seclusion. Perfect for a romantic weekend getaway, Twin Farms features accommodations with antique furniture, fireplaces, feather beds, refrigerators stocked with complimentary goodies and large windows so that guests can take in the scenic views. The Vermont wilderness is beautiful in every season, and the all-inclusive hotel’s food is made from fresh local and seasonal ingredients. When it comes to activities, guests can go biking, canoeing, skating, honeybee touring or skiing on the hotel’s private trails. And when they return, the organic spa and its natural treatments await.

18. Montage Palmetto Bluff

Guests will experience the unique nature and culture of South Carolina with a stay at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. Travelers can participate in wildlife research on the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy, ride horses from the on-site equestrian center, or grab a hotel bicycle and ride through the Spanish moss. Alternatively, guests can soak in their surroundings from the water with a ride on the hotel’s yacht. Later, you can indulge in an authentic Southern meal at Octagon or try one of the hotel’s other eateries. At the end of the day, you’ll sleep well in the comfortable accommodations, which include guest rooms, residences, cottages and village homes.

17. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea provides everything a guest could want at a Hawaiian resort. Complimentary cabanas, transportation anywhere in Wailea, kids camps and canoe lessons are just some of the amenities that make this hotel stand out. Accommodations provide ample space, and options range from basic king rooms to three-bedroom suites, all complete with outdoor porches, movies on demand, Bluetooth TVs and customizable beds. During the day, visitors can play golf and indulge at the spa, or opt for more unique activities such as a poke-making class, an adventure photography session or a lei-making lesson.

16. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is the peak of paradise. Situated beside the ocean, the hotel is the perfect base for your Big Island Hawaiian adventure. The hotel offers a plethora of excursions, from local coffee farm tours to photography workshops to boat trips. However, it may prove difficult to leave the comfort of the resort considering it features various dining venues, a golf course and a spa. Not to mention, each guest room comes equipped with a coffee machine, a Bluetooth speaker, a flat-screen TV and a picturesque view of the ocean, pool or golf course.

15. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Lower Manhattan is home to One World Trade Center, Wall Street, the trendy SoHo and Tribeca neighborhoods and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. This Four Seasons outpost is ideal for travelers looking to explore the Big Apple without battling the hectic crowds of midtown. The hotel also offers perks for couples, such as private tours of the art district and access to a private yacht experience, as well as activities for families, including discounted entry to select museums and to the Seaglass Carousel. Customizable beds, three-way mirrors and smart TVs in the guest rooms ensure visitors have all the comforts of home — and then some.

14. The Broadmoor

For more than 100 years, The Broadmoor has welcomed travelers to admire the glistening lakes and dramatic peaks that frame Colorado Springs, Colorado. The massive hotel sits on the shores of Cheyenne Lake and serves as the perfect home base from which to embark on hiking, zip lining and climbing excursions. On-site, there are two golf courses, three pools, tennis courts and a spa. The Broadmoor’s 10-plus restaurants and cafes ensure that no guest goes hungry after a day of exploring. The hotel also houses a whopping 784 accommodations, from guest rooms and suites to cottages and brownstones, and each has its own cozy mountain charm.

13. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

From its award-winning spa to its rooftop pool and top-notch service, The Peninsula Beverly Hills gives guests the star treatment from beginning to end. Only a short walk from Rodeo Drive, the hotel puts guests in the center of the Beverly Hills action. Each of The Peninsula’s rooms and suites comes with a flat-screen TV, a fully stocked minibar and a marble bathroom. The on-site restaurant, The Belvedere, which also happens to be a AAA Five Diamond restaurant, is a guest favorite.

12. The Lowell Hotel New York

The Lowell Hotel New York exudes elegance with offerings like afternoon tea in the Pembroke Room and a vintage library in the Club Room. Since 1927, the hotel has played host to many dignified guests passing through Manhattan. The property houses a variety of rooms and suites, all of which feature warm gold and brown decor, marble bathrooms, oak floors and gourmet goodies. The Lowell is located just a few blocks east of Central Park and its various trails, plus the property offers an on-site fitness center and a health-focused room service menu, making it the perfect lodging option for guests who want to stay active.

11. Wentworth Mansion

Set within a historic home in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, the Wentworth Mansion is filled to the brim with lavish amenities. The staff gives guests a taste of true Southern hospitality, offering daily chocolates, afternoon hors d’oeuvres, and nightly sherry or brandy. In addition, complimentary breakfast is available every day for hotel guests, and visitors can dine at the highly acclaimed Circa 1886 Restaurant for lunch and dinner. Guest rooms — which are decorated with elegant wood paneling and fireplaces — include minifridges, whirlpool tubs and fresh flowers. A stay at this hotel also comes with on-site parking and access to an off-site fitness club.

10. Hotel Emma

Upon arriving at San Antonio‘s Hotel Emma, you’ll receive a homemade margarita to sip on while you admire all the property’s eccentric details. The only Texas hotel ranked in the top 50, this property roots guests in its own slice of history. Accommodations are adorned with dark wood, leather furniture and funky patterns, and they come equipped with flat-screen TVs, long windows, in-room pantries and a variety of books. Guests can get a taste of Texas at on-site restaurant Supper or purchase local food products at the hotel’s boutique grocery store Larder before heading out to explore the surrounding Pearl District.

9. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

This Four Seasons outpost brings some extra elegance to the Windy City. The No. 9 Best Hotel in the USA and No. 3 Best Hotel in Chicago, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is situated near the Magnificent Mile and gives guests easy access to the city’s best attractions. Visitors can choose a lake view room or a city view room, but no matter what they choose, their accommodations will come equipped with a marble bathroom, designer toiletries, large windows and a private bar. Travelers staying here can also focus on wellness at the fitness center, indoor pool or on-site spa, which offers treatments like a vintage bourbon massage.

8. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

This five-star hotel in the nation’s capital has only improved since its opening 40 years ago. The Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, which sits between historic Georgetown and downtown, is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Washington, D.C. and No. 8 hotel in the country. The property offers multiple fine dining options, a spa and guest rooms complete with sleep menus, sound systems, coffee makers and LCD flat-screen TVs. A bonus for business travelers: The hotel boasts nearly 23,000 square feet of meeting space, access to audiovisual technology and car service around the city.

7. Montage Kapalua Bay

Not only is the Montage Kapalua Bay a picturesque beachfront property on the island of Maui, but it also provides a plethora of activities for every kind of traveler. The resort offers two championship golf courses for the athletes, a full-service spa for the relaxation-seekers, snorkeling tours for the adventurers and luaus for anyone itching to experience that special part of Hawaiian culture. The hotel also houses a few bars and restaurants, plus travelers can arrange private dining experiences like a romantic beachfront dinner for two. When night falls, guests can retire to their posh suites, which feature full kitchens, dining areas and private porches.

6. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

All of Rancho Valencia‘s suites and villas come with impressive features, from fireplaces to private gardens to outdoor patios. The spaces also include flat-screen TVs, coffee makers, stereos and sound systems, minibars and vibrant decor influenced by Mediterranean style. While the accommodations are luxurious, the hotel urges guests to get out and get active with its outdoor yoga classes, two pools, 14 tennis courts and nearby golf courses. When it’s time to relax after a day of active pursuits, visitors can book a treatment at the on-site spa, sit down for a meal at Veladora or sip drinks with friends at The Pony Room.

5. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort proves that Disney is not just for kids. While there are many child-friendly amenities — such as a 5-acre water park, character breakfasts and a complimentary kids camp — adult guests are sure to enjoy the on-site boutiques, full-service spa, championship golf course, and six bars and restaurants at this hotel. Guest rooms feature customizable fridges, Bluetooth speakers, flat-screen TVs and access to an on-demand wine service. Best of all, a stay at this Four Seasons property comes with complimentary transportation to the Disney parks, perks on FastPass+ selections and access to extended park hours.

4. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

Just north of the flashing lights and bumping music of downtown Miami Beach, the Acqualina Resort is the perfect place to find your peace. With its deep red furnishings, silk decor and grand entrances reminiscent of a Mediterranean palace, you may forget you’re on a Florida beach. That is, of course, until you step outside and realize you’re just steps away from white sand and turquoise water. Beachfront dining is available at Costa Grill, plus there are also a variety of indoor dining options. A top-notch spa and well-appointed guest rooms, complete with private balconies and Jacuzzi tubs, add to the expansive list of amenities at Florida’s best hotel.

3. The Peninsula Chicago

Guests dining at The Peninsula Chicago’s swanky rooftop lounge, one of the hotel’s standout amenities, are treated to handcrafted cocktails and contemporary tapas alongside a sweeping view of the city. The hotel also features two additional dining options and stands close to the many restaurants of downtown Chicago. Ranking as the No. 3 Best Hotel in the USA, this hotel is known for its welcoming staff and top-notch service. Guest rooms include tablet technology, seating areas and custom linens. The hotel houses ample meeting space as well as a two-story spa and an indoor pool with breathtaking views. So, whether you’re visiting Chicago for business or for leisure, The Peninsula Chicago is sure to be an excellent choice.

2. The Langham, Chicago

The Langham, Chicago wows visitors with 316 elegant guest rooms and suites where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal breathtaking views of the city. Each room features a marble bathroom with a rain shower, plus a work desk and a cellarette with a stocked bar. The hotel’s Chuan Spa and luminescent indoor pool help guests find relaxation amid the bustling city. The hotel’s special offerings, such as a cozy on-site movie theater, afternoon tea and live music, are just a few reasons why travelers and experts enjoy the No. 1 Best Hotel in Chicago and No. 2-ranked hotel in the country. While a stay at The Langham puts you steps away from Chicago‘s major attractions, you may never want to leave this stylish sanctuary.

1. Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Its celebration of Hawaiian culture and unparalleled luxury help make the Four Seasons Resort Lanai the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA for 2020. A stay at this island oasis will bring you closer to relaxation than you may have thought possible with its private pool cabanas and Hawanawana Spa. Accommodations range from guest rooms with garden views to sprawling oceanfront suites with serene Japanese soaking tubs and in-mirror TVs. Guests seeking more excitement can play a round on the championship golf course, sail to hidden snorkeling coves on a catamaran, explore the island on a four-wheeler or learn to hula with the hotel’s Hookipa Cultural Program. For a complete list of America’s top hotels, check out U.S. News’ Best Hotels in the USA ranking.

