The 15 Most Instagram-worthy Best Hotels

In today’s social media-dominated culture, a pretty place is no longer something to simply behold, but something to Instagram. While some may perceive this trend to virtually share everything as unhealthy, seeking out and capturing beautiful surroundings — including personal travel experiences — is in our nature. This desire to immerse ourselves in beautiful surroundings doesn’t end at destinations; hotels, with their various designs and eye-catching addresses, have also become an integral experience for travelers. With that in mind, U.S. News selected the 15 most Instagram-worthy hotels out of the thousands of properties that comprise our 2020 Best Hotels Rankings. From small, stylish boutiques to palatial resorts, these hotels boast one-of-a-kind settings, interiors and amenities.

Fogo Island Inn: Joe Batt’s Arm, Newfoundland

Fogo Island Inn‘s unconventional architecture and remote location on Fogo Island make for a truly memorable vacation. The inn’s unique design is a contemporary spin on traditional Newfoundland outports. The property’s steel stilts, which resemble those typically seen at regional ports, are able to support the inn atop the uneven, rocky surface of the island’s wild coastline. Every room offers ocean views through soundproof windows that only let in the distant sound of waves crashing. For more stunning vistas, grab a bite to eat in the Dining Room. Depending on the time of year, you may catch glimpses of floating icebergs or whales breaching. Or, take a dip in the rooftop hot tubs, where you’ll no doubt enjoy a truly breathtaking sunset.

Enchantment Resort: Sedona, Arizona

There is no place more luxurious to behold Sedona‘s iconic red rocks than Enchantment Resort. This property is perfectly situated on the edge of Boynton Canyon’s stunning walls, meaning you’ll be greeted with awe-inspiring views of Sedona’s surroundings just about everywhere you go. The best places to admire the red rocks are at the pool and the dining areas, especially the outdoor fire pit. Rooms here aren’t too shabby, either: Each accommodation is outfitted with a balcony, while select suites also boast adobe fireplaces and private plunge pools.

Jade Mountain: St. Lucia

As far as Instagrammable hotels go, you’d be hard-pressed to find any property in the Caribbean that is as unforgettable as Jade Mountain. The hotel achieves this thanks to its incredible location and uniquely designed rooms that attract honeymooners in droves. Billed as “sanctuaries,” suites — which each measure more than 1,000 square feet — feature an open fourth wall with panoramic views of the nearby Pitons and the Caribbean Sea. In addition to an outdoor lounge area, select accommodations also boast their own private infinity pool. If you do manage to pull yourself away from your suite, know that you’ll find equally scenic rooftop dining, as well as a spa.

Le Sirenuse: Positano, Italy

Even if Le Sirenuse didn’t boast a perfect location in Positano’s village, it would still manage to stand out because of its impeccable Italian style. The look of one of Italy’s Best Hotels is all thanks to Franco Sersale, one of four siblings who turned their family’s summer home into the hotel it is today. Throughout the property, you’ll find plenty of eye-catching architectural and design elements, including arched entryways and windows, patterned tile floors, iron balconies, columns wrapped in floral vines, colorful facades, mosaic murals and tables, antique art and more.

Amangiri: Canyon Point, Utah

One of the most exclusive properties in the American Southwest, Amangiri is paradise for those looking to escape to the desert in style. Amangiri enjoys a remote location in the middle of Canyon Point, with the closest international airport a state away. Though the resort is no doubt a challenge to reach, it’s surrounded by 600 acres of stunning desert landscapes. The resort’s architecture plays off of its setting, offering sharp, contemporary suites dressed in the colors of the desert and primarily constructed in stone and concrete. Each suite comes equipped with a private terrace and a fireplace, while upgraded categories feature more creature comforts, such as private outdoor pools and lounges.

The Inn of The Five Graces: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sitting pretty in downtown Santa Fe, The Inn of the Five Graces is a kaleidoscope of color. Everything from its textile-covered furniture to its mosaic bathrooms to its exposed-beam ceilings are a feast for the eyes. The inn borrows design inspiration from an interesting mixture of sources, including the state’s own Hispanic culture and Asia (the hotel is outfitted with antiques from the Silk Road). During your stay, take time to admire the intricately carved wooden finishes and adobe fireplace at the on-site restaurant or unwind in the Spanish-style courtyard, complete with plenty of flora and a bubbling fountain.

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice: Venice, Italy

The Gritti Palace is so grand, it almost feels weird that it is a hotel. But that is all the more reason you should splurge on this old-world wonder. The palace dates back to 1475 and looks nearly untouched by time. Now a Marriott outpost, it boasts a handful of original features, including wooden ceilings and handmade, 18th-century wall lamps. Aside from its opulent interiors, The Gritti Palace stands out for its location along Venice‘s Grand Canal. It’s here that you’ll find some of the most photo-worthy spots in the hotel, The Gritti Terrace and the Riva Lounge, both of which sit on the water and boast incredible views of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute.

Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seville: Seville, Spain

This Luxury Collection property features distinct Spanish architecture. Hotel Alfonso XIII was built in the regional Mudéjar style, which is a mix of Arabic and Spanish influences seen in other prominent Seville attractions, such as the Plaza de América and the Plaza de España. Guests can marvel at interiors literally fit for a king (several European royals have stayed here); mosaic murals, stone entryways, patterned marble floors, intricately carved exposed-beam ceilings and antique furnishings abound. The property’s jewel is the inner courtyard, which houses plenty of seating, a stone fountain and the best views of the property’s many architectural assets.

Katikies Hotel: Santorini, Greece

This five-star property offers everything you’d want in a trip to photogenic Santorini. Katikies Hotel is housed in one of the many stark white, stone buildings that cascade down the hillsides of Oia, affording incredible views of the caldera and the Aegean Sea that surrounds it. Rooms are no different, with each offering a style that has become signature to the island: all-white interiors with pops of blue. Upgrade to a suite for your own private, sky-high balcony. Some suites also offer private outdoor Jacuzzis or plunge pools. After a restful night’s sleep, venture outside your luxurious digs to take a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool to feel like you’re floating in the sky.

Be Tulum: Tulum, Mexico

Ideally located on the beach, Be Tulum is what happens when you transform a beach shack into a luxurious boutique hotel. The Tulum property’s natural decor is a nod to the scenery of the Mayan Riviera, outfitted with striking stonework, rustic hardwood furnishings and floors, and wicker and leather accents. Plus, each room offers direct access to lush vegetation from the privacy of your own balcony or terrace, some of which come equipped with pools. Embrace the hotel’s barefoot spirit and sit in the sand at the on-site restaurant, grab a beach bed by the water or participate in a yoga or meditation class above the jungle at the spa’s treetop yoga studio.

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort: Tofino, British Columbia

This Relais & Châteaux property is located on Vancouver Island and boasts an address so remote, it can only be reached by floatplane, helicopter or boat. While the journey to Clayoquot Wilderness Resort will no doubt be an adventure, you’ll be rewarded with a dramatic setting, as much of the surrounding Clayoquot Sound remains untouched. The resort’s 25 glamping tents, common areas and facilities are picturesquely placed right at the foot of this incredible scenery, which encompasses the jungle, the estuary and lush, forested hills. And in true glamping fashion, the accommodations could easily double as five-star hotel rooms thanks to offering basics like king-sized beds, hardwood floors and flush toilets, plus luxurious extras, such as private outdoor cedar showers, remote-controlled wood stoves and private decks.

Primland: Meadows of Dan, Virginia

For those who never had the chance to fulfill their childhood dream of living in a treehouse, it’s time to venture to Primland. Located smack dab in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this resort offers treehouses as one of their accommodation categories. Each of the three houses — all built around treetops — provide a rustic cabin experience complete with amenities typically found in five-star hotels, including 400-thread-count Frette linens and flat-screen TVs. But the greatest asset of the treetop accommodations is their expansive private decks, which afford incredible views of the Blue Ridge range’s rolling hills. Come here during peak fall foliage season and stay awake long enough to stargaze at the clear night sky.

Ashford Castle: Cong, Ireland

If spending a night in a castle is on your bucket list, make sure you book a stay here. Not only does the hotel occupy the grounds of an 800-year-old castle, but it was also once owned by the Guinness family. Since their ownership, Ashford Castle has been bought and restored several times, resulting in the five-star hotel it is today. Aside from modern additions, such as a cinema and a spa, the hotel’s elegant, old-world interiors remain intact throughout. While here, immerse yourself in the property’s evergreen surroundings, take a dip in the pool — which boasts an incredible tree of life mural — or mosey on down to the underground wine cellar.

Saguaro Palm Springs: Palm Springs, California

Travelers looking for a hotel that is quintessentially Palm Springs won’t be disappointed with the colorful Saguaro Palm Springs. With its chic bright decor, the hotel exudes a certain type of retro kitsch specific to Palm Springs. But the property is also careful not to forget the needs of its modern guests. Contemporary offerings, such as a pool bar, alfresco dining spaces and amenities like loaner cruiser bikes, keep this place trendy. Rooms are equally vibrant, often boasting the same spectrum of colors as the hotel’s rainbow-hued exterior. The best place to behold the hotel’s scenery is at the pool, where you’ll find the property’s colors come together amid the backdrop of the region’s stately mountains.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort: San José del Cabo, Mexico

Located less than 13 miles northeast of Cabo San Lucas, Las Ventanas al Paraíso provides a scenic respite complete with a mesmerizing oceanfront setting and soothing, natural interiors. While hanging your hat at this Rosewood outpost, capture memories at the oceanfront infinity pool or float around the lazy river, where a colorful dragon greets you on your way out. Dine at Arbol, where you’ll find a plethora of sculpted wooden trees adorned with candlelit lanterns, or order room service in your suite, which features an adobe fireplace and a private patio complete with garden or ocean views, a seating area and a telescope. For even more travel inspiration, check out the 2020 Best Hotels Rankings.

