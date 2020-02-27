The 10 Best Places to Retire in the South:

Sunbelt retirement If you can’t bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years. These retirement…

If you can’t bear another cold and snowy winter, consider heading south for your retirement years. These retirement spots have mild winter temperatures as well as many amenities retirees need, according to a U.S. News analysis of 125 metropolitan areas that included data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. These are the southern U.S. cities that scored the highest on the U.S. News Best Places to Retire 2020 ranking. Consider spending the winter or the entire year in one of these southern cities.

10. Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is a college town that is home to over 29,000 students at the University of Tennessee. Retirees can often take advantage of campus speakers, sporting events and performances, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center provides health care to the community. The state of Tennessee has a unique income tax system that taxes dividends and interest but not earned income, and low-income seniors age 65 and older are exempt, which could help a modest retirement income to stretch further. Popular recreation options include Ijams Nature Center and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

9. Austin, Texas

This state capital city is known for its unique, quirky culture and is a hub for tech jobs. Austin is also a college town, and residents age 65 and older are eligible for up to six tuition-free credit hours at the University of Texas–Austin. Winter temperatures only occasionally drop below freezing, with January temperatures ranging from an average low of 42 degrees to an average high of 62 degrees, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data collected over 30 years. The summer season sizzles, with an average high of 96 degrees. Housing costs can be high, and retirees have a median of $1,744 in monthly housing costs with a mortgage or $1,155 in monthly rent, according to Census Bureau data.

8. Dallas

Sports fans will find plenty of teams to root for in Dallas, including the Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers and Stars. The median monthly housing cost is $1,620 for homeowners with a mortgage and $1,022 for renters. Temperatures in January range from an average low of 37 degrees to an average high of 57 degrees. The Dallas metro area, which also includes Fort Worth, has sweltering summers, where the temperature frequently tops 90 degrees.

7. Nashville, Tennessee

The music scene draws many people to this melodious city, and there any plenty of amenities that make retirees likely to stay in town. Highly regarded health care is available at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The median housing cost is $1,372 per month among homeowners and $951 monthly for renters. It does occasionally snow in Nashville, and average January temperatures range from 28 to 47 degrees.

6. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Once a center for the tobacco industry, the Yadkin Valley’s rich soil is now being used to grow grapes for wine. Retirement near the vineyards provides the scenic beauty of the grape fields as well as the simple pleasure of enjoying a glass of locally produced wine. Unlike Napa Valley, it doesn’t cost a lot to live near North Carolina’s wine country. Winston-Salem‘s affordable housing prices and low cost of living can help you to live well on a modest retirement income.

5. Jacksonville, Florida

If you’re looking for a Florida beach retirement that also includes the amenities of a major metro area, consider Jacksonville. This northern Florida city on the Atlantic coast has plenty of beaches and golf courses as well as several health care options for older residents, including a branch of the Mayo Clinic. Jacksonville’s leisure activities and reasonable cost of living often attract retires to the area. Sports fans can root for the Jacksonville Jaguars or check out the world’s best golfers at the annual Players Championship.

4. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Many people head south for retirement to avoid harsh winter weather, and you’ll never have to shovel another sidewalk in Port St. Lucie. Winters are typically mild and sometimes even warm. The New York Mets come to Port St. Lucie each year for spring training. But you’ll need air conditioning to make it through the hot and humid summers. Residents can enjoy the Atlantic Ocean beaches year-round, as well as the freshwater marshes at Savannas Preserve State Park.

3. Asheville, North Carolina

Retirees interested in exploring the outdoors will appreciate Asheville‘s proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests. It’s easy to fuel your next adventure at Asheville’s unique restaurants and breweries. Asheville is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains and typically experiences some snowfall in the winter. While summers do get warm, the high elevation results in cooler summers than many other southern retirement spots.

2. Sarasota, Florida

The picturesque sandy beaches bring many retirees to the Sarasota area. This Gulf Coast Florida city has warm and dry winters. The average temperature ranges from 52 to 71 degrees in January and seldom drops below freezing, but the area heats up and has high humidity in the summer. The median homeownership expense is $1,436 per month among those who are making mortgage payments. There’s no state income tax in Florida, so retirees who continue to work get to keep more of their paychecks.

1. Fort Myers, Florida

Located on the Caloosahatchee River near Florida’s Gulf Coast, Fort Myers is an ideal place to spend your retirement years fishing or boating. Fort Myers has short and mild winters, with average January temperatures ranging from 54 to 75 degrees. Thomas Edison and Henry Ford both built winter estates in the area to enjoy the pleasant winters. However, summers can be hot and humid, with temperatures frequently climbing into the 90s in July. Spending your winters in Fort Myers comes with a median homeownership cost of $1,377 per month.

