The 10 Best Creative Jobs

When people think of creative jobs, being a famous movie actor or a Grammy-winning singer may be the first that come to mind. But those jobs are hard to come by, and they can be challenging to plan for. What follows is a list of careers that may not seem creative on the surface and are thus overlooked, but actually offer a lot of opportunities to use your artistic talents — and make a difference in the world.

The following careers for creative people are drawn from the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Software Developer

Median salary: $105,590

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 21%

On the surface, it may not seem like a software developer is all that creative. But if you know what you’re doing and can design, test and develop apps or computer programs, you can be extremely creative. There are wide variety of apps that serve different purposes. To come up with app ideas, useful or silly, and be able to develop them, takes creativity.

Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $83,390

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 26%

Once again, this may not sound like a creative job, but it’s definitely one in which you’re solving puzzles and using all of your gray matter.

Operations research analysts use advanced techniques, such as optimization, data mining, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling — and what do they do with all of this know-how? They devise strategies that businesses and organizations can use to function more efficiently and cost-effectively. If a delivery service wants to shave off time in drives, or deliver more packages with fewer drivers, they would turn to an operations research analyst.

Web Developer

Median salary: $69,430

Education required: Associate degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 13%

Web developers create the look of a website. If it’s visually appealing and invites you in, then you have a creative web developer behind that.

If you’re looking at a website and thinking that it looks terrible, you have a not-so-creative web developer to blame.

Some web developers do it all, including writing code in programming languages. You might be developing websites for anything from mom-and-pop businesses to large corporations or governments.

Psychologist

Median salary: $79,010

Education required: Doctoral degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 14%

Psychologists help people who have trouble managing their feelings and emotions. It really runs the gamut, where they might be helping somebody who is struggling with depression and anxiety or maybe a child with behavioral problems. They don’t use medicine to treat patients — though they will recommend patients see a psychiatrist if they think the patient may need medication.

Years of training is involved, and a large part of a psychologist’s job requires ingenuity and helping people find the tools to manage difficult life crises.

Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $55,920

Education required: Associate degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 4.1%

If you’re going to succeed as a mechanical engineer, you need to be curious about how things work — and enjoy figuring out how to make things work better than they had been. Sometimes, you’re making things work that have never been attempted before. That requires a lot of creativity.

If you work in this field, you might be working for architects, companies that specialize in alternative energies or nanotechnology — and often drawing upon skills that you learned in calculus and trigonometry. You’re building things, often from scratch, often in an office, and using more of your brain than brawn.

Civil Engineer

Median salary: $86,640

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 6.3%

Civil engineers build things, like a bridge that a locomotive might go over, as well as roads, dams, canals and pipelines.

It’s a job that requires a lot of intelligence, but also creativity. After all, you’re building these from the beginning to the end, doing everything from analyzing survey reports and maps and studying potential environmental hazards. You’ll decide what types of concrete or asphalt would work best for whatever you’re building.

Let the artists paint your bridge. You get to be the one to build it.

Psychiatrist

Median salary: $208,000

Education required: Doctoral degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 15.8%

Psychiatrists are doctors, and they can work in numerous places, including hospitals, private practices, clinics and nursing homes.

They have a tremendous amount of responsibility and tools — including medications — at their disposal to help people with extremely serious mental health problems like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression.

Meanwhile, medications don’t always work the same way on everybody, the amount of dosing matters and there can be side effects. Also, everybody’s personality and situation is different, so there’s never a one-strategy-fits-all approach.

To be successful in this job and to truly help people, it requires a lot of creative, intelligent thinking.

Marriage and Family Therapist

Median salary: $50,090

Education required: Master’s degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 22%

If all goes well, marriage and family therapists help fix marriages — or at least they may help couples break apart without as much animosity. They also often work with families, working with teenagers and children.

It isn’t an easy job, and it requires a lot of creative thinking and a deft touch — as you know if you’ve ever tried to mediate a bickering couple or work out a solution between a tense parent and child.

You’re often working with people dealing with their most personal problems. If you aren’t able to be innovative in helping families develop solutions to improve their relationships, you might as well find another line of work.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $29,000

Education required: On-the-job training

Projected job growth by 2028: 8.8%

If you have a green thumb, you may enjoy the creative elements of being a landscaper or groundskeeper, terms used interchangeably, though they are different jobs.

A landscaper spends more time planting and maintaining flowers and trees and making sure the landscape is beautiful. A groundskeeper may do all or much of that while also doing more dirty work, like removing snow and garbage from the grounds.

Still, as you know if you’ve ever looked in awe at a flower bed or rock garden and thought, “I wish my yard had something like that,” it is a job that requires creativity, smarts and talent.

Architect

Median salary: $79,380

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2028: 8.4%

Architects are asked to plan, design and create buildings and spaces for people to live in and use.

Often there are competing agendas. Maybe the building needs to look amazing, but it also has to be energy-efficient. Maybe the building needs to look expensive but be done (safely) within a relatively small budget.

Sometimes, architects can pull off the mission and sometimes not, but they are always asked to be creative and innovative and do things that others simply can’t.

You’ll probably work in an office, but you’ll probably work on stores, office buildings, libraries, universities and more.

Update 02/19/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.