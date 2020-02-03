The 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean 2020

These resorts offer amazing all-inclusive experiences. Booking a vacation where meals, drinks, activities and accommodations are all covered by one…

Booking a vacation where meals, drinks, activities and accommodations are all covered by one rate is enticing. Having so many elements of a trip rolled into one price can eliminate much of the stress associated with planning — and it’s a huge reason why all-inclusive resorts are so popular. The Caribbean islands are home to scores of all-inclusive resorts, from small, intimate properties with optional meal and drink plans to massive, sprawling resorts set on acres of beachfront real estate. Using the properties’ overall scores from the 2020 Best Hotels in the Caribbean rankings and additional data, U.S. News presents the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean.

10. Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel provides a high level of service, roomy accommodations and an excellent location steps from L’Anse Aux Épines beach in Grenada. The all-inclusive-optional resort allows guests to book half-board, bed-and-breakfast or full inclusive rates. What’s more, each accommodation at this all-suite property includes a balcony or patio where a personal breakfast is served. As far as activities go, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel encourages travelers to enjoy complimentary water sports equipment (including kayaks and stand-up paddleboards), the fitness center, tennis courts and yoga sessions. Those looking to kick back and relax can find a lounge chair by the pool or beach, or enjoy a massage or body treatment at the spa.

9. Curtain Bluff

With only 72 rooms and suites to its name, Curtain Bluff offers a secluded setting on a picturesque slice of beach on Antigua’s southern coast. The all-inclusive rates at this resort cover breakfast, lunch, dinner, minibar items and beverages, in addition to scuba diving, water skiing and snorkeling trips. Fitness offerings, such as aerobics, yoga and Pilates classes, and access to the gym and shuffleboard, tennis and basketball courts are included as well. The accommodations are dressed in casual beach decor and calming shades of white, aqua and green. Meanwhile, the dining venues offer impressive sea views and serve up tasty Caribbean cuisine.

8. COMO Parrot Cay

COMO Parrot Cay caters to travelers looking for a personalized and luxurious getaway, with specialized packages that transform stays into everything from romantic retreats to excursion-heavy adventures. The all-inclusive-optional resort is situated on its own island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago. Here, you’ll be able to relax by the hotel’s infinity-edge pool, enjoy a treatment at the spa, participate in yoga or meditation classes, and sleep soundly in your chic room, suite or villa. When it’s time for a meal, the resort’s eateries offer a variety of options, including light fare, fine dining and Caribbean, Southeast Asian and Mediterranean cuisine.

7. Baoase Luxury Resort

Enjoying a beachfront location on the southwestern coast of Curacao, this resort features plenty of amenities to keep visitors busy. There’s a gym, a spa and an infinity pool, plus the staff can arrange excursions. Additionally, the private beach offers lounge chairs, cabanas, hammocks and snorkeling gear for lodgers to use. There are just 23 accommodation options at Baoase Luxury Resort and guests have their choice of rooms, suites or villas (some of which include private plunge pools). The room rate always covers breakfast, but the property also offers an all-inclusive option that includes lunch and dinner plus select alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

6. Spice Island Beach Resort

This boutique resort occupies 8 acres along Grand Anse Beach in Grenada. The accommodations here are all suites that boast beach views and terraces, plus some even include private plunge pools and hammocks. Room rates at Spice Island Beach Resort cover meals and beverages, afternoon tea, a supervised kids club, golf green fees, tennis and bike rentals. Travelers can also unwind with spa treatments or various yoga classes (for a fee) before heading for a dip in the Caribbean Sea or the property’s pool, which is surrounded by lounge chairs and umbrellas.

5. Ladera Resort

Situated on a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was once part of one of St. Lucia’s oldest cocoa plantations, Ladera Resort offers travelers plenty of awe-inspiring natural surroundings. Unlike some other top all-inclusive resorts, this property is removed from the shoreline, perched on a ridgeline 1,000 feet above sea level with spectacular views of the Pitons and the sparkling blue Soufriere Bay. The room rate covers full breakfast, and Ladera offers three optional meal plans. This adults-only resort caters to couples with its luxe, eco-friendly suites that include private plunge pools and butler service. Activities abound as well: Travelers can hit the gym, chill out at the spa, hop on a shuttle to Sugar Beach or take advantage of complimentary excursions, such as tours of Ladera Gardens or hiking trips.

4. Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Set on a private cove in St. Lucia, Sugar Beach enjoys a prime location on a secluded beach surrounded by 100 acres of mountains and rainforest. While the majority of the island’s hotels beckon to couples and honeymooners, this all-inclusive-optional resort is one of the few that welcomes kids with specific amenities, too. Clubs for kids and teens offer activities like treasure hunts, coconut bowling, archery, and arts and crafts. Meanwhile, adults can laze along the beach, enjoy a treatment at the Rainforest Spa, go for a swim in the pool and hike the nearby mountains, among other pursuits. Sugar Beach provides several all-inclusive plan options, ranging from breakfast only to all meals and drinks (alcoholic and nonalcoholic), plus select minibar beverages.

3. Jamaica Inn

The Jamaica Inn is an all-inclusive-optional property home to just 55 suites and cottages. Guests can choose the type of meal and drink package they’d prefer, whether it’s just breakfast or breakfast, lunch, dinner and all beverages. The dining venues allow lodgers to enjoy meals in a variety of settings: in the guest room or at the restaurant (indoors or on its terrace), and private dining on the beach can also be arranged. This small property is also home to plenty of on-site amenities to keep travelers both relaxed and engaged, including a pool, a spa, a fitness center and a long stretch of beach in Ocho Rios where guests can take advantage of nonmotorized water sports equipment.

2. Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Located about 12 miles west of Montego Bay, Jamaica, Round Hill Hotel and Villas is an all-inclusive-optional retreat with a private beach overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Travelers can opt for various all-inclusive plans that cover some or all meals. If you spring for the Platinum Plan, you’ll also enjoy all alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, round-trip airport transfers and a welcome gift with tropical fruit and a bottle of sparkling wine. What’s more, guests will appreciate the hotel’s wealth of amenities and activities, such as nightly entertainment (think jazz shows and reggae performances), glass-bottom boat tours and water sports equipment like kayaks and snorkeling gear.

1. Jade Mountain

An especially popular choice with honeymooners thanks to its romantic setting and beautiful accommodations, Jade Mountain is the No. 1 Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean for 2020. The resort offers both breakfast and dinner combo meal plans and full inclusive options, and the property’s dining venues dish out everything from casual to refined fare. Guests of Jade Mountain have plenty of things to do on-site — the beach and spa are meant for relaxing and the daily hikes and sunset sailing trips inspire adventure. And the rooms, referred to as “sanctuaries,” are a sight to behold: all feature an open fourth wall that affords impressive views of the mountains and sea. Some suites also boast tubs for two or private infinity pools. To see the full list and book your next all-inclusive getaway, visit our Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean 2020 rankings.

