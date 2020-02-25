Teen Dating Abuse: a More Common Problem Than Parents Realize

Most people think of domestic abuse as something that happens to adults, and more so, that it involves married couples.…

Most people think of domestic abuse as something that happens to adults, and more so, that it involves married couples. But the reality is that abusive teen relationships are much more common than most parents realize. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey looking at teen dating found that 1 out of 11 girls and 1 out of 15 boys have experienced physical dating violence in the past year, and 1 out of 9 girls have experienced sexual dating violence.

At the core of most abusive relationships is that one person is working to control the other person. They exert this control by humiliating and criticizing them, by cutting them off from other people in their life and isolating them, by controlling their whereabouts, their clothing, their way of appearing and their sexual behavior. By chipping away at any self-esteem, self-respect and source of support they become the center of the other person’s world.

Teens are novices in the world of romantic relating, and they may not have mature ideas about what it really means to love and be loving. A partner who tells them that anger, criticism, jealousy and possessiveness are all the result of loving them so much, can be easily believed. Aggressive and hurtful acts may start out slowly and build, or seemingly come out of nowhere and overwhelm.

[Read: What Parents Need to Know About Sibling Rivalry and Abuse.]

Dating violence comes in many forms. It may be outright physical violence, but it can also be pressure to perform sexual acts that the teen is not comfortable with, use of emotional aggression in the form of name calling and criticism, as well as pressure to dress a certain way, to get rid of friends or relationships with family, to constantly report where they are and with whom they’re spending their time, or even stalking.

Signs Your Teen May Be in an Abusive Relationship

How can you as a parent know if your child might be trapped in an abusive relationship? Some signs include:

— A shift away from friends and activities that they really used to enjoy.

— Slipping grades at school.

— Excessive time spent texting, checking in with or being with their partner.

— Often apologizing to the partner or for the partner with excuses.

— Seeming afraid of making the partner mad.

— Covering up with clothing in new ways.

Abusive relationships often lead to depression, and even suicidal thinking, as a teen fears they are trapped and can’t tolerate but can’t leave their situation. Without intervention, teens who are in abusive relationships often go on to be in other abusive relationships later in life.

[Read: How to Help Your Teen Deal With Stress.]

If you notice red flags that may indicate your teen is in an abusive relationship, it’s best to speak directly with your teen about the situation. A teen who is being abused needs to get out, immediately. This is true no matter what type of abuse is going on.

You may need to help your teen see that emotional abuse is abuse. Help your child see that you and others will rally around them to provide support, and that they need to end contact with their abuser as completely as possible.

There are multiple hotlines available to guide parents and teens in regards to how teens can break free from abusive relationships and get support. Those include the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233); and the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

All parents should think about prevention. Talking to your preteens about what constitutes a healthy relationship and what doesn’t sets the groundwork, and it will help them to spot abusive behavior at the start and disengage. Model for them respect in your own relationship.

Tell them, “It’s never OK for a date to hurt you, pressure you, call you names, tell you what to wear or who you can and can’t be with, or try to get you to do sexual things that you are not wanting to do yourself.” A partner should build you up, bring out the best in you and have respect for you and, of course, your teen should be doing the same for any partner of his or hers.

[Read: Where Parents Can Turn If a Teen Has a Drug Problem.]

It’s important that parents show teens what mutual respect looks like at home. Make sure they know you will always help them, and not judge them, and give them a few other people that they can always talk to if they prefer. Dating is an important precursor to learning what a good relationship is for you later in life. Help kids to establish healthy expectations for relationships and how they should be treated.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Broach the Subject of Sex With Your Teen

12 Potential Signs of an Eating Disorder

10 Things Pediatricians Advise That Parents Ignore — and Really Shouldn’t

Teen Dating Abuse: a More Common Problem Than Parents Realize originally appeared on usnews.com