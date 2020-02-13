Technology Is Being Used to Fight Economic Inequality in Latin America

The effect of technology on economic inequality has long been debated, with experts pointing out the numerous benefits of regions…

The effect of technology on economic inequality has long been debated, with experts pointing out the numerous benefits of regions and populations getting acquainted with tech tools, but also the downside of too much technology heavily impacting employment and human lives. In Latin America, a series of measures, including new technology tools, are trying to improve economic mobility.

When Ignacio Martinez was 22 years old, he noticed the recruiting process in low-wage industries in Latin America was tedious and inefficient. The turnover was high, people jumped from one job to another, and attracting employees was pricey, time-consuming and guided solely by candidates’ salary expectations.

“These are industries where the labor market functions as a commoditized market,” says Martinez, who adds that people are selected for jobs not necessarily based on qualifications, but rather on the cost of labor.

Fast forward, Martinez and two other associates now own Alana, a Tinder-like platform for the job market in Mexico where recruiters get access to filtered qualified workers who match employers’ required skills. Through the same service, workers obtain career guidance and ideas for what skills they need to develop, while companies’ human resource departments limit the time spent on recruiting and keep better track of overall employees’ satisfaction rates.

“There are a lot more tools out there (in the high-skilled corporate world) — applicant tracking systems and filters — but they haven’t gone down to these blue-collar, typically offline and informal markets, because these are harder to execute on,” says Martinez, who lives in Mexico City. “But there is a huge opportunity and that’s where the real problem of mobility and differentiation is.”

Alana has more than 60,000 users in Mexico City, was part of the fall cohort of the Y Combinator, one of the highest-ranked business accelerators in the world, and is considering expanding into other parts of Latin America.

“Our mission is to give opportunities,” Martinez adds. “What we are building is essentially tools through which people can grow, both the candidates and employers.”

Apps such as Alana may provide a boost to Mexico, a country where one recent study estimated nearly 3 in 5 jobs are in the informal sector, constituting nearly a quarter of the nation’s economy. Latin America’s second-largest economy shrank in 2019, the first time in a decade, the country’s national statistics office reported in January. That slowdown likely will extend into this year, according to analysts at Deloitte.

Technology and Economic Inequality

The world economy would reach “digital supremacy” by 2023 and the information technology industry in Latin America will see increases in 2020 despite a drop in economic growth and regional political uncertainty, shows data from the International Data Corporation, a global market research company based in Massachusetts.

Economic inequality remains high in many areas of the world, in particular in Latin America. Twelve out of the 18 Latin American nations struggle with high levels of income inequality, while corruption, youth unemployment and government ineffectiveness are still regional issues.

Latin America and the Caribbean ranks as the fourth-largest market in the world for internet usage, behind Asia, Europe and Africa. Yet there is room for growth, say experts, with the Japanese SoftBank Group announcing last year they would be investing up to $5 billion in a regional innovation fund in the area.

“Latin America is on the cusp of becoming one of the most important economic regions in the world, and we anticipate significant growth in the decades ahead,” says Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group, in a press release.

Technologies such as Alana have the ability to create strong bridges among social classes, such as other services in sub-Saharan Africa where farmers can better plan their work with more accurate weather prediction tools, or in Latin America where they facilitate access to financial services.

Yet technology alone can’t boost economies, say experts, since any innovation requires an adequate policy framework to be deployed.

“You need to have some kind of institution that is corresponding to the technology,” says Christoffer O. Hernæs, chief digital officer of Sbanken, Norway’s first digital-only bank. “So bad news for a lot of the hardcore technology evangelists out there — the technology alone will not solve this stuff if we don’t have the mechanism allowing us to actually utilize the technology in the right context.”

According to Hernæs, who is based in Oslo, technology could dramatically improve working conditions for people around the world when it can improve translation services and mediate communication between cultures, so that workers in one country could perform tasks they understand in another country.

Yet technology also threatens job security with automation and algorithms getting ready to replace millions of positions in the upcoming decades, increasing economic inequality worldwide.

“Fifty percent of current work activities are technically automatable by adapting currently demonstrated technologies,” say experts from McKinsey & Company. “Six of 10 current occupations have more than 30% of activities that are technically automatable.”

In addition, technology could also jeopardize the work security and rights of people operating on so-called gig platforms that fragment work pretending to help people.

“Sharing is (not) caring in the sharing economy if you are looking at Uber, Airbnb, a lot of these gig economy platforms,” Hernæs says. “Platforms are really the winners here (as) you get more of a feudal system on these platforms with gig workers with less rights.”

