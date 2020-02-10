Syrian Offensive Sparks Worries of a Greater Conflict With Turkey

BEIRUT — A dangerous new phase has opened in the nine-year-old civil war in Syria, with a major offensive by…

BEIRUT — A dangerous new phase has opened in the nine-year-old civil war in Syria, with a major offensive by government forces in Idlib, the last major rebel outpost in the country, and an escalation to direct confrontation between the Syrian regime and Turkey.

The conflict in Syria has driven the largest refugee and displacement crisis in modern history — with an estimated 5.5 million refugees outside the country and another 6 million displaced inside the country.

Now recent developments in Idlib have caused yet another mass flight and fears of worse things to come. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 700,000 people have been forcibly displaced in Idlib province and surrounding areas of northwestern Syria since the beginning of December.

“This is, from our initial analysis, the largest number of people displaced in a single period since the Syrian crisis began almost nine years ago,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday. “This latest displacement compounds an already dire humanitarian situation on the ground in Idlib and protection, shelter, food, water, sanitation and hygiene, health and emergency education are all urgent priorities.”

As part of the Idlib offensive, Syrian government forces, with Russian backing, retook the formerly rebel-controlled town of Saraqeb, which is strategically located at the intersection of two highways. The operation put the Syrian government in sight of its goal of once again controlling the entire M5 highway between Damascus and Aleppo.

But it also brought Syrian and Turkish forces into direct clashes — a first during the war, although Turkey has been supporting rebel groups since the beginning of the civil war. After Syrian shelling near Idlib hit a Turkish post on Feb. 3, killing seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian, Turkey retaliated, with Turkish officials claiming to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers.

Aron Lund, a fellow with the progressive U.S.-based progressive think tank The Century Foundation, said that the Turkish reaction was in part a response to the killing of the soldiers, but “also reflects Turkish fears of a new refugee crisis pressing up on its border.” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian government will pay a “very high price” for the strikes in Idlib.

“There are already 3.5 million Syrians in Turkey, and domestic opinion is very anti-refugee,” Lund said. “Erdogan hasn’t got much room for maneuver — he needs a quick cease-fire. Escalating like this is his way of slowing Assad’s forces and showing Russia he means business.”

Initially condemning the Syrian government at the outbreak of unrest in 2011, Turkey’s involvement in the country has since evolved from providing military support to Syrian rebels to direct military interventions.

The escalation of violence in Idlib may also represent a blow to Erdogan’s hopes of convincing the international community to support plans to send refugees back to “safe zones” in northern Syria. He made a pitch for this proposal at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December.

Idlib has been a base for a patchwork of armed groups, including some considered by the international community to be extremist, such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an armed group formerly known as the Nusra Front and linked to al-Qaida. But U.N. Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen, in a briefing to the Security Council last week, noted that the vast majority of the estimated 3 million people living in Idlib province are civilians, many of whom have already been displaced before from other parts of Syria.

As the last major rebel-controlled area, Idlib had been the destination for many Syrians unwilling to live under regime rule after the Syrian army reclaimed other areas of the country, including Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta.

Now many of them have fled again, under intense fighting and a Syrian and Russian aerial offensive that has struck residential neighborhoods, hospitals and schools. With the Turkish border now closed, many are living in crowded camps on the Syrian side of the border.

Nour Hajj Ismail was among the civilians who fled during the offensive in Saraqeb, where she had been a teacher in a center run by Women Now for Development, an NGO that provides educational and vocational classes and other services to women and girls at centers in Syria and Lebanon. The NGO reported that the entire teams at their centers in Saraqeb and in the town of Maarat al Numan were displaced as a result of the recent offensive in Idlib.

Ismail, speaking via WhatsApp from the Aleppo countryside, where she and her family have fled, said that in the past, the center staff and students had persisted in the face of danger.

“Even when there were airstrikes, we would come back and open again the next day and with even more determination,” she said.

But in the recent offensive, she said, “The bombing became very savage …There were strikes very near to the center, and that affected the students and beneficiaries and us as teachers, because when we were coming and going from the center, we were in danger.”

Now, Ismail is unsure when or if she will be able to return home. “We don’t want anything but our simplest rights, to learn and live in safety,” she said. “We don’t want more than that — just to return to our houses without warplanes and without being oppressed.”

The OCHA’s Laerke called for an immediate cessation of fighting. Turkish and Russian officials met in Ankara over the weekend, but without reaching an agreement on an end to the clashes.

Lund said that Erdogan’s relationship with Russia is strained given that Moscow has previously negotiated cease-fire agreements on behalf of the Syrian government “but is now again backing an offensive into the Turkey-protected zone.”

Still, he said Turkish-Russian diplomacy will likely determine the course events will take.

“There are constant secret talks, and I think both Putin and Erdogan are concerned that the situation could get out of hand,” he said. “They have built a strange, tense, but also mutually beneficial relationship, and neither of them wants to let Idlib destroy that.”

