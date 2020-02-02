Stroke vs. Heart Attack: How to Tell the Difference

The human vascular system contains a vast network of arteries, veins and capillaries that ferry blood — and the oxygen…

The human vascular system contains a vast network of arteries, veins and capillaries that ferry blood — and the oxygen and nutrients it carries — to all corners of the body. It’s a big system — the U.S. National Institute on Aging estimates that if you put all of the blood vessels in the human body end to end, they’d stretch some 60,000 miles long. Keeping these blood highways clear and free to pump blood effectively is critical to survival and good health. But when a blockage occurs, two common medical events may occur: a stroke or a heart attack.

What Is a Stroke?

Dr. Tamer I. Sallam, assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, says that “a stroke occurs when there is an abrupt interruption of blood flow to the brain.”

There are actually three different types of stroke that can occur, including:

— Ischemic stroke: “This is the most common type of stroke,” Sallam says. “A blood clot prevents oxygen and nutrients from reaching the brain.”

— Hemorrhagic stroke: “This occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and blood leaks into the surrounding brain tissue,” Sallam says.

— Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs): “Also referred to as a mini-stroke, these occur after blood flow fails to reach part of the brain,” Sallam explains. Though they don’t cause permanent damage to the brain, TIAs should be taken seriously and considered as a warning that you may be in for another more serious stroke soon.

Signs and symptoms of a stroke can vary from person to person, but someone who’s having a stroke may experience:

— Slurred speech.

— Headaches.

— Numbness and tingling.

— Muscle weakness.

— Paralysis and/or difficulty walking.

— Facial droop.

— Sudden confusion and difficulty speaking or comprehending speech or text.

— Loss of balance.

— Symptoms that seem to affect one side of the body only.

— Sudden difficulty seeing in one or both eyes.

Strokes are discrete medical events caused by clogged arteries, and as such are often treated with antiplatelet drugs, such as aspirin and other clot-breaking or blood thinning medications, Sallam says. “A stroke can also be treated with a special procedure that extracts the clots or places a stent to support the vessel wall. Optimal treatment also includes control of risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol.”

Gabriela Nakano, a cardiovascular nurse practitioner with St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, adds that hemorrhagic stroke “is treated by coiling or clipping the aneurysm that’s causing the bleed.”

With all strokes, time is of the essence, so it’s important to act quickly if you or a loved one seem to be experiencing a stroke. “Remember FAST,” Nakano says, an acronym that can help you determine if a loved one is having a stroke:

— Face. Is the person’s face drooping?

— Arm. Are their arms numb or weak on one side?

— Speech. Are they slurring their speech or using strange, nonsensical words?

— Time. What time did the first symptoms occur?

[SEE: SCAD: When Healthy Young Women Have Heart Attacks.]

What Is a Heart Attack?

Similar to a stroke, heart attacks also feature an interruption of blood flow, but to the heart instead of the brain. This is most commonly due to a clogged artery, Sallam says.

Typical signs and symptoms of a heart attack include:

— Chest discomfort that may feel like pressure, squeezing or pain.

— Pain in the upper body, particularly in one or both arms, the neck, back, jaw or stomach.

— A feeling of fullness in the chest.

— A feeling of severe indigestion.

— Shortness of breath.

— Nausea or cold sweats.

— Lightheadedness.

— Flu-like symptoms.

— Paleness in the face or looking unwell.

“The pain does not have to be severe or debilitating,” Sallam says, and for some people, pain may be less noticeable. “Women are less likely to experience chest pain and may present with other signs like unusual fatigue or upper body discomfort.” Women may also be more likely to experience extreme fatigue, vomiting, toothaches or pain in the arms and legs.

As with strokes, heart attacks can be treated with antiplatelet medications, such as aspirin, and other drugs that control some of the risk factors such as high cholesterol or blood pressure. Statin medications that lower cholesterol levels are one such intervention, Sallam explains. “Early phase of treatment includes a cardiac catherization procedure to open the artery blockage.” He adds that the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association “recommends opening the artery within 90 minutes of onset of symptoms for optimal outcomes.”

Where Stroke and Heart Attack Overlap

Because both strokes and heart attacks are caused by blockages in blood vessels, people who’ve had one may be at higher risk of another. While it’s “unusual to have a heart attack and a stroke at the exact same time,” Sallam says, “if you have one of these events, you increase your risk of having the other event happen in the future. For example, having a heart attack increases the risk of a future stroke, particularly in the first year after the event.”

Bottom line: Though “the mechanism for these two events is similar, the location (of the blockage in the body) determines the type of attack,” Sallam says. Therefore, heart attacks and strokes “share a number of common risk factors,” including:

— Older age.

— High blood pressure.

— High cholesterol.

— Smoking.

— Family history of either stroke or heart attack.

— Atrial fibrillation. This a common electrical problem in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat, which “can predispose to pooling of blood and clot formation that can also lead to stroke,” Sallam says. “For this reason, many patients with atrial fibrillation take blood thinners under the supervision of a medical provider.”

[See: 8 Unexpected Signs You’re Stressed.]

Nakano adds that certain people are more likely to experience heart attacks and/or strokes, including:

— Diabetics. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels and this can lead to a weakening or narrowing of the vessels and, in turn, increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

— Post-menopausal women. It’s not entirely clear why a woman’s risk of heart attack or stroke increases after menopause, but elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels and an increase in fat around the abdomen that are often associated with menopause may be involved.

— People with high levels of stress. The Heart and Stroke Foundation reports that stress forces the heart to work harder, which in turn elevates blood pressure. Stress can also cause systemic inflammation which can cause a host of problems that could end up damaging blood vessels and increase risk of clot formation.

— People with unhealthy lifestyles. Folks who are sedentary, eat poorly and smoke have a higher risk of having a stroke or heart attack.

Prevention Is Key

“When it comes to heart attacks and strokes, the best treatment is prevention,” Sallam says. Follow these rules to help reduce your risk of having either of these problems:

— Don’t smoke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that smoking is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and causes one of every three deaths from CVD. Smoking raises levels of fat in the blood and makes blood more likely to clot, which can lead to blockages of blood flow in the brain and heart. It can also damage the cells that line the blood vessels and encourage the buildup of cholesterol and other substances into plaques on the sides of artery walls, thereby narrowing vessels and potentially causing blockages.

— Stay active. “That means getting a recommended 150 minutes of moderate level activity each week,” or about 30 minutes a day, five times per week, Sallam says.

— Eat healthy foods. Because both the heart and brain are highly vascularized and have a constant need for oxygen and nutrients, it’s been said that what’s good for the heart is food for the brain and vice versa. This is particularly true of the foods we eat. When eating for brain or heart health, look to limit excess sugar, fat and salt. U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Heart-Healthy Diets ranking lists the Ornish Diet as its top pick. This low-fat diet that also limits refined carbohydrates and animal protein is more of a lifestyle — it encourages exercise, stress management and healthy relationships. All of these things can support improved heart and brain health.

— Know your numbers. Track your blood pressure and your blood cholesterol levels. Atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries that’s a cause of heart attacks) and hypertension have few symptoms of their own, but high cholesterol and blood pressure can damage the vascular system and lead to blockages.

— Talk to your doctor. Sallam recommends asking your doctor whether you would benefit from taking medications that may decrease your future risk of these events.

[See: Best Foods for Brain Health.]

In addition, it’s important to know the warning signs of both heart attack and stroke, and seek help if you experience these. The most common warning sign of a weak heart is angina, or recurring chest discomfort, that usually passes within a few minutes. It’s not a heart attack because it doesn’t cause permanent damage to the heart muscle, but it can signal that you’re working up to a full-blown heart attack.

With stroke, transient ischemic attacks are warning strokes that can take place prior to a major stroke. Take them seriously and make changes to reduce the risks of having another, more serious stroke. “Changing your lifestyle to a better one can reduce your risk overall,” Nakano says.

Get Help Immediately

Sallam underscores that getting help as soon as possible in the event of a heart attack or stroke is imperative. “Timing is absolutely critical when dealing with a heart attack or stroke. A typical patient loses about 2 million brain cells each minute that a stoke is untreated. Compared with brain cell loss that occurs with aging, a stroke ages the brain by 3.6 years each hour without treatment.”

Therefore, “if you suspect that you or a loved one are having a stroke or heart attack, immediately call 911. Don’t delay. This is certainly a call that can save your life,” he says.

More from U.S. News

Best Exercises for Heart Disease Patients

2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery

How to Avoid a Second Heart Attack

Stroke vs. Heart Attack: How to Tell the Difference originally appeared on usnews.com