Home » Latest News » Some disappointed by Virginia's…

Some disappointed by Virginia’s criminal justice reform push

The Associated Press

February 13, 2020, 2:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some criminal justice activists are disappointed by the number of reform proposals that have stalled in Virginia’s legislature this year, despite a new Democratic majority.

Proposals to end solitary confinement, reinstate parole and make it easier to expunge criminal records been put off until next year or sent to a crime commission for study.

But Democratic leaders note that multiple reforms have advanced or passed in just the first month of the legislative session.

Those include decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, raising the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000 and allowing defendants to choose sentencing by a judge instead of a jury.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up