For most people experiencing epilepsy, seizures can be kept at bay with medication. But for the drugs to be effective, they must be taken regularly and long term. Missing doses for even one day can expose a person to increased risk for seizure recurrence.

In light of this fact, it can be difficult for doctors and family members to understand why a person with epilepsy may find it difficult to take their medications consistently — what doctors call “nonadherence.” Family members can feel frustrated with their loved ones who miss doses and risk having another seizure, an accident or an injury. Physicians and loved ones alike can feel ineffective and discouraged if testing after a seizure reveals that the medication is not being taken regularly.

Urging a person to take their medication, or being frustrated with them, will not be helpful if there is no understanding about the reasons behind their medication nonadherence. There are many medical, emotional and practical issues that may impact a person’s willingness and ability to take their medication as prescribed. Physicians and loved ones must be open to learning more about the obstacles in order to help.

Here are some reasons for medication nonadherence, along with ways you can help:

— Adverse side effects.

— Negative beliefs about medications.

— Fear of stigma and judgment.

— Challenges with memory and organization.

— Depression.

— Cost of medications.

Adverse side effects. People may sometimes experience unwanted side effects from their medication, such as tiredness or mood changes. In these cases, it’s understandable why a person might be tempted to skip doses now and then — for example, to avoid drowsiness during a social event. If side effects are an issue, bringing them up to one’s doctor can lead to a solution. Adjustments can almost always be made in the dosing plan to eliminate or manage any negative effects.

Negative beliefs about medications. Some people are afraid of becoming dependent on the drug, or fear that there may be other complications from long-term use. These fears can cause hesitation about taking the medication regularly. Airing these concerns with the medical team can help people correct any misunderstandings and dispel unnecessary worries.

Fear of stigma and judgment. Anyone, but especially children, can be worried about being seen taking medication in public places, for fear of being judged or bullied. Doctors can often minimize this stress by adjusting the schedule to avoid midday doses, or loved ones can ask the school or workplace to provide a private space where the medication can be taken comfortably. Of course, it’s also important that any bullying be addressed with the school principal, whether or not daytime dosing is a factor.

Challenges with memory and organization. People may forget to take their medication regularly when their routine is changed — for example, while taking a trip — or they may forget to refill their prescription before the current supply runs out. These challenges can create a cycle where forgetfulness results in increased seizures and then the seizures cause more memory difficulties. Reaching out to the medical team may result in solutions such as arranging for automatic home delivery of the medication on a regular basis. Other strategies include using a pill dispenser (with steps taken to make sure the dispenser is being emptied daily as prescribed), carrying an extra “make up” dose or leaving one at school in case a morning dose is missed, and setting a cell phone alarm for the dosing times each day.

Depression. Poor motivation, memory problems and lack of concern about negative consequences of missing doses may all be signs of unrecognized depression. If you’re noticing this pattern, bring it up with the doctor. Treating underlying depression can result in major improvements in mood, quality of life and motivation to stick to the epilepsy treatment plan.

Cost of medications. Depending on insurance and deductibles, the cost of seizure medication can be a significant hardship. People who have limited financial resources may not always be able to afford a refill when they need it. If this is a factor in missing doses of medication, ask your doctor to make you aware of any discounted options for purchasing subsidized medications.

Taking medications every day is not an easy task, but the benefits of good seizure control are well worth overcoming the challenges. If you or a loved one have difficulties with adherence, make it a priority to address this with your doctor. An open conversation can often lead to effective solutions and improved safety, confidence and well-being.

